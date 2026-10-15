Supreme Court SPA Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics Here

Key Points Supreme Court of India announced 65 Senior Personal Assistant vacancies for 2026.

Online applications open from October 20, 2026, to November 10, 2026.

Objective test tentatively scheduled for December 7, 2026; selection has four stages.

Supreme Court of India Senior Personal Assistant Syllabus 2026: The Supreme Court of India has released a recruitment notification for the post of Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) in 2026. A total of 65 vacancies are announced for this Group 'B' non-gazetted post. Online applications will begin on 20 October 2026 and continue till 10 November 2026. The selection process has four stages, so candidates must know the syllabus and exam pattern well before they start preparing. In this article, we have explained the Supreme Court Senior Personal Assistant syllabus 2026 in simple words, including the subjects, topics, and exam stages, so that aspirants can plan their studies well. SCI Senior Personal Assistant Syllabus 2026 The objective test of the Supreme Court SPA exam has 100 questions with a time limit of 1.5 hours. Questions come from five areas: General English (25), General Knowledge (25), Provisions relating to the Judiciary in the Constitution of India (25), Supreme Court Rules, 2013 (15), and Knowledge of Computer Operation (10). There is no negative marking, and candidates need at least 50 marks to qualify. After this, they must clear the shorthand, typing and interview stages one by one.

Supreme Court SPA Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026 The objective test is the first stage of selection, and it carries 100 marks across five subjects. The topics below show what to study in each subject, so aspirants can plan their preparation properly. Subject Key Focus Topics General English Grammar, vocabulary, synonyms/antonyms, error detection, sentence correction, fill-in-the-blanks, comprehension General Aptitude Number/alphanumeric series, analogies, coding-decoding, logical deduction, statement & conclusions General Knowledge Current affairs, Indian history & culture, geography, polity, science, books & authors, important days Constitutional Provisions Relating to Judiciary Articles 124–147, appointment/removal of judges, Supreme Court jurisdiction, judicial review, writs, independence of judiciary Supreme Court Rules, 2013 Structure of rules, petition filing & registration, SLPs, review/curative petitions, listing procedure, Advocates-on-Record (AOR) Supreme Court Officers & Servants Rules, 1961 Recruitment methods, probation, conduct rules, integrity, conflict of interest, leave rules, disciplinary provisions Computer Knowledge Computer fundamentals, MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, internet, email, file management, basic cybersecurity TOTAL Duration: 1.5 Hours (90 Minutes) | Negative Marking: 0.25 mark per wrong answer

Skill Test Details After the objective test, candidates must clear the skill tests and the interview. English Shorthand: 110 w.p.m. dictation for 7 minutes, then 45 minutes for transcription. Up to 5% mistakes are allowed.

Computer Typing: English typing at a minimum of 40 w.p.m. for 10 minutes. It carries 20 marks, with 10 needed to qualify.

Interview: 30 marks, with 15 needed to qualify. Supreme Court SPA Exam Pattern 2026 The selection for Senior Personal Assistant has four stages: an objective test, a shorthand test, a computer typing test, and an interview. Each stage has its own marks and a minimum qualifying score, so candidates must clear one stage to move to the next. Objective Test Pattern The objective test has 100 multiple-choice questions to be solved in 1 hour 30 minutes. There is no negative marking, and candidates need at least 50 marks to qualify. The test is tentatively scheduled for 7 December 2026.

Subject / Section Questions Marks General English 25 25 General Knowledge 25 25 Provisions Relating to the Judiciary in the Constitution of India 25 25 Supreme Court Rules, 2013 15 15 Knowledge of Computer Operation 10 10 TOTAL 100 100 Stage-Wise Marks and Qualifying Criteria The table below shows the duration, maximum marks and minimum marks for each stage of selection. Stage Selection / Examination Stage Duration Max Marks Qualifying Marks Stage I Objective Type Test 112 Hours (90 Mins) 100 50 Stage II English Shorthand Test (110 w.p.m.) 7 mins dictation + 45 mins transcription 100 50 Stage III Typing Speed Test on Computer (40 w.p.m.) 10 Minutes 20 10 Stage IV Interview / Personality Test — 30 15 TOTAL Consolidated Selection Scheme — 250 —