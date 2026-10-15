Supreme Court SPA Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics Here
Supreme Court of India has released a recruitment notification for Senior Personal Assistant Posts. Interested candidates can check the complete syllabus along with exam pattern and subject-wise important topics before applying.
Key Points
- Supreme Court of India announced 65 Senior Personal Assistant vacancies for 2026.
- Online applications open from October 20, 2026, to November 10, 2026.
- Objective test tentatively scheduled for December 7, 2026; selection has four stages.
Supreme Court of India Senior Personal Assistant Syllabus 2026: The Supreme Court of India has released a recruitment notification for the post of Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) in 2026. A total of 65 vacancies are announced for this Group 'B' non-gazetted post. Online applications will begin on 20 October 2026 and continue till 10 November 2026. The selection process has four stages, so candidates must know the syllabus and exam pattern well before they start preparing. In this article, we have explained the Supreme Court Senior Personal Assistant syllabus 2026 in simple words, including the subjects, topics, and exam stages, so that aspirants can plan their studies well.
SCI Senior Personal Assistant Syllabus 2026
The objective test of the Supreme Court SPA exam has 100 questions with a time limit of 1.5 hours. Questions come from five areas: General English (25), General Knowledge (25), Provisions relating to the Judiciary in the Constitution of India (25), Supreme Court Rules, 2013 (15), and Knowledge of Computer Operation (10). There is no negative marking, and candidates need at least 50 marks to qualify. After this, they must clear the shorthand, typing and interview stages one by one.
Supreme Court SPA Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
The objective test is the first stage of selection, and it carries 100 marks across five subjects. The topics below show what to study in each subject, so aspirants can plan their preparation properly.
|
Subject
|
Key Focus Topics
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General English
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Grammar, vocabulary, synonyms/antonyms, error detection, sentence correction, fill-in-the-blanks, comprehension
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General Aptitude
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Number/alphanumeric series, analogies, coding-decoding, logical deduction, statement & conclusions
|
General Knowledge
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Current affairs, Indian history & culture, geography, polity, science, books & authors, important days
|
Constitutional Provisions Relating to Judiciary
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Articles 124–147, appointment/removal of judges, Supreme Court jurisdiction, judicial review, writs, independence of judiciary
|
Supreme Court Rules, 2013
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Structure of rules, petition filing & registration, SLPs, review/curative petitions, listing procedure, Advocates-on-Record (AOR)
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Supreme Court Officers & Servants Rules, 1961
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Recruitment methods, probation, conduct rules, integrity, conflict of interest, leave rules, disciplinary provisions
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Computer Knowledge
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Computer fundamentals, MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, internet, email, file management, basic cybersecurity
|
TOTAL
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Duration: 1.5 Hours (90 Minutes) | Negative Marking: 0.25 mark per wrong answer
Skill Test Details
After the objective test, candidates must clear the skill tests and the interview.
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English Shorthand: 110 w.p.m. dictation for 7 minutes, then 45 minutes for transcription. Up to 5% mistakes are allowed.
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Computer Typing: English typing at a minimum of 40 w.p.m. for 10 minutes. It carries 20 marks, with 10 needed to qualify.
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Interview: 30 marks, with 15 needed to qualify.
Supreme Court SPA Exam Pattern 2026
The selection for Senior Personal Assistant has four stages: an objective test, a shorthand test, a computer typing test, and an interview. Each stage has its own marks and a minimum qualifying score, so candidates must clear one stage to move to the next.
Objective Test Pattern
The objective test has 100 multiple-choice questions to be solved in 1 hour 30 minutes. There is no negative marking, and candidates need at least 50 marks to qualify. The test is tentatively scheduled for 7 December 2026.
|
Subject / Section
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Questions
|
Marks
|
General English
|
25
|
25
|
General Knowledge
|
25
|
25
|
Provisions Relating to the Judiciary in the Constitution of India
|
25
|
25
|
Supreme Court Rules, 2013
|
15
|
15
|
Knowledge of Computer Operation
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10
|
10
|
TOTAL
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100
|
100
Stage-Wise Marks and Qualifying Criteria
The table below shows the duration, maximum marks and minimum marks for each stage of selection.
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Stage
|
Selection / Examination Stage
|
Duration
|
Max Marks
|
Qualifying Marks
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Stage I
|
Objective Type Test
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112 Hours (90 Mins)
|
100
|
50
|
Stage II
|
English Shorthand Test (110 w.p.m.)
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7 mins dictation + 45 mins transcription
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100
|
50
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Stage III
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Typing Speed Test on Computer (40 w.p.m.)
|
10 Minutes
|
20
|
10
|
Stage IV
|
Interview / Personality Test
|
—
|
30
|
15
|
TOTAL
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Consolidated Selection Scheme
|
—
|
250
|
—
Shortlisting Ratio
If many candidates score 50 or above in the objective test, the top candidates in a 1:10 ratio against vacancies are called for the shorthand and typing tests. For the interview, candidates are shortlisted in a 1:3 ratio against the tentative vacancies.
Shorthand Test Marking
In the shorthand test, up to 5% mistakes are allowed in the dictated words. The marks awarded fall as mistakes rise.
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Permissible Error Range (Mistakes)
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Marks / Score Awarded (% of Total Marks)
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Qualifying Status
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0% Mistakes(Flawless / Zero Errors)
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100%
|
Qualified (Maximum Score)
|
Up to 1% Mistakes
|
90%
|
Qualified
|
Up to 2% Mistakes
|
80%
|
Qualified
|
Up to 3% Mistakes
|
70%
|
Qualified
|
Up to 4% Mistakes
|
60%
|
Qualified
|
Up to 5% Mistakes
|
50%
|
Qualified (Minimum Threshold)
|
Exceeding 5% Mistakes
|
0% / Disqualified
|
Disqualified
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com