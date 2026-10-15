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Supreme Court SPA Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 19:34 IST

Supreme Court of India has released a recruitment notification for Senior Personal Assistant Posts. Interested candidates can check the complete syllabus along with exam pattern and subject-wise important topics before applying. 

Supreme Court SPA Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics Here
Supreme Court SPA Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics Here

Key Points

  • Supreme Court of India announced 65 Senior Personal Assistant vacancies for 2026.
  • Online applications open from October 20, 2026, to November 10, 2026.
  • Objective test tentatively scheduled for December 7, 2026; selection has four stages.

Supreme Court of India Senior Personal Assistant Syllabus 2026: The Supreme Court of India has released a recruitment notification for the post of Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) in 2026. A total of 65 vacancies are announced for this Group 'B' non-gazetted post. Online applications will begin on 20 October 2026 and continue till 10 November 2026. The selection process has four stages, so candidates must know the syllabus and exam pattern well before they start preparing. In this article, we have explained the Supreme Court Senior Personal Assistant syllabus 2026 in simple words, including the subjects, topics, and exam stages, so that aspirants can plan their studies well.

SCI Senior Personal Assistant Syllabus 2026

The objective test of the Supreme Court SPA exam has 100 questions with a time limit of 1.5 hours. Questions come from five areas: General English (25), General Knowledge (25), Provisions relating to the Judiciary in the Constitution of India (25), Supreme Court Rules, 2013 (15), and Knowledge of Computer Operation (10). There is no negative marking, and candidates need at least 50 marks to qualify. After this, they must clear the shorthand, typing and interview stages one by one.

Supreme Court SPA Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026 

The objective test is the first stage of selection, and it carries 100 marks across five subjects. The topics below show what to study in each subject, so aspirants can plan their preparation properly.

Subject

Key Focus Topics

General English

Grammar, vocabulary, synonyms/antonyms, error detection, sentence correction, fill-in-the-blanks, comprehension

General Aptitude

Number/alphanumeric series, analogies, coding-decoding, logical deduction, statement & conclusions

General Knowledge

Current affairs, Indian history & culture, geography, polity, science, books & authors, important days

Constitutional Provisions Relating to Judiciary

Articles 124–147, appointment/removal of judges, Supreme Court jurisdiction, judicial review, writs, independence of judiciary

Supreme Court Rules, 2013

Structure of rules, petition filing & registration, SLPs, review/curative petitions, listing procedure, Advocates-on-Record (AOR)

Supreme Court Officers & Servants Rules, 1961

Recruitment methods, probation, conduct rules, integrity, conflict of interest, leave rules, disciplinary provisions

Computer Knowledge

Computer fundamentals, MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, internet, email, file management, basic cybersecurity

TOTAL

Duration: 1.5 Hours (90 Minutes) | Negative Marking: 0.25 mark per wrong answer

Skill Test Details

After the objective test, candidates must clear the skill tests and the interview.

  • English Shorthand: 110 w.p.m. dictation for 7 minutes, then 45 minutes for transcription. Up to 5% mistakes are allowed.

  • Computer Typing: English typing at a minimum of 40 w.p.m. for 10 minutes. It carries 20 marks, with 10 needed to qualify.

  • Interview: 30 marks, with 15 needed to qualify.

Supreme Court SPA Exam Pattern 2026

The selection for Senior Personal Assistant has four stages: an objective test, a shorthand test, a computer typing test, and an interview. Each stage has its own marks and a minimum qualifying score, so candidates must clear one stage to move to the next.

Objective Test Pattern

The objective test has 100 multiple-choice questions to be solved in 1 hour 30 minutes. There is no negative marking, and candidates need at least 50 marks to qualify. The test is tentatively scheduled for 7 December 2026.

Subject / Section

Questions

Marks

General English

25

25

General Knowledge

25

25

Provisions Relating to the Judiciary in the Constitution of India

25

25

Supreme Court Rules, 2013

15

15

Knowledge of Computer Operation

10

10

TOTAL

100

100

Stage-Wise Marks and Qualifying Criteria

The table below shows the duration, maximum marks and minimum marks for each stage of selection.

Stage

Selection / Examination Stage

Duration

Max Marks

Qualifying Marks

Stage I

Objective Type Test

112 Hours (90 Mins)

100

50

Stage II

English Shorthand Test (110 w.p.m.)

7 mins dictation + 45 mins transcription

100

50

Stage III

Typing Speed Test on Computer (40 w.p.m.)

10 Minutes

20

10

Stage IV

Interview / Personality Test

30

15

TOTAL

Consolidated Selection Scheme

250

Shortlisting Ratio

If many candidates score 50 or above in the objective test, the top candidates in a 1:10 ratio against vacancies are called for the shorthand and typing tests. For the interview, candidates are shortlisted in a 1:3 ratio against the tentative vacancies.

Shorthand Test Marking

In the shorthand test, up to 5% mistakes are allowed in the dictated words. The marks awarded fall as mistakes rise.

Permissible Error Range (Mistakes)

Marks / Score Awarded (% of Total Marks)

Qualifying Status

0% Mistakes(Flawless / Zero Errors)

100%

Qualified (Maximum Score)

Up to 1% Mistakes

90%

Qualified

Up to 2% Mistakes

80%

Qualified

Up to 3% Mistakes

70%

Qualified

Up to 4% Mistakes

60%

Qualified

Up to 5% Mistakes

50%

Qualified (Minimum Threshold)

Exceeding 5% Mistakes

0% / Disqualified

Disqualified

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 19:34 IST
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