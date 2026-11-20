Gold is a precious metal with cultural and investment significance. People buy gold for investment, cultural reasons, and adornment. But gold prices around the world vary due to factors like taxes, import duties, and market demand. Because of this, some countries have become hubs for gold purchases, offering lower prices. In India, gold is a staple during weddings and festive seasons. And it keeps domestic demand high. As of November 2026, the gold rate in India today stands at around ₹1,30,690 per 10 grams for 24K gold and ₹1,19,800 per 10 grams for 22K gold. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 countries to buy the cheapest gold in 2026. These countries offer gold at significantly lower rates compared to India. List of 10 Cheapest Countries To Buy Gold in 2026 In India, 24K gold costs about ₹1,30,690 per 10 grams and 22K is ₹1,19,800. Based on Goldprice.org data, these 10 countries sell gold much cheaper due to lower taxes:

Rank Cheapest Country 24K Gold Rate (10g Local) 24K Gold Rate (10g INR Approx.) 22K Gold Rate (10g Local) 22K Gold Rate (10g INR Approx.) 1 UAE (Dubai) AED 4,442.50 ₹1,12,460 AED 4,112.50 ₹1,04,110 2 Hong Kong HKD 8,875.00 ₹1,05,600 HKD 8,135.00 ₹96,800 3 Switzerland CHF 1,000.60 ₹1,10,450 CHF 917.20 ₹1,01,250 4 Singapore SGD 1,551.00 ₹1,07,950 SGD 1,421.00 ₹98,900 5 Turkey TRY 57,705.00 ₹1,06,100 TRY 52,973.00 ₹97,400 6 Indonesia IDR 2,07,00,000 ₹1,05,600 IDR 1,89,75,000 ₹96,800 7 Thailand THB 38,850.00 ₹1,06,500 THB 35,610.00 ₹97,600 8 Qatar QAR 4,160.80 ₹1,06,150 QAR 3,819.60 ₹97,450 9 Malaysia MYR 4,751.00 ₹1,07,400 MYR 4,361.40 ₹98,600 10 Saudi Arabia SAR 4,247.10 ₹1,05,300 SAR 3,898.90 ₹96,700

Note: Base spot-linked gold rates above are indicative as of November 20th 2026. And exclude local retail making charges (which is typically 5% to 12%) or tourist-refundable VAT. And INR conversions reflect prevail interbank forex rates (that is 1 USD ≈ ₹93.00). 1. UAE (Dubai) Dubai is popularly known as the City of Gold. And it remains the top destination for Indian buyers due to its proximity, massive retail competition, and tax-friendly bullion framework. As of today, 24K gold in Dubai is priced around AED 444.25 per gram and 22K gold at AED 411.25 per gram. The city's famous Deira Gold Souk and Gold and Diamond Park operate under strict Dubai Municipality purity regulations by displaying live rates linked directly to global spot prices. Why Gold Is Cheaper in UAE: Zero VAT on investment-grade bullion (99%+ purity), tourist VAT refund scheme (recovering ~85% of the 5% VAT on jewellery at the airport), and zero import duty.

2. Hong Kong 24K gold in Hong Kong trades at roughly HKD 887.50 per gram. The country is one of Asia's premier physical bullion trading centers. Hong Kong imposes no VAT, sales tax, or capital gains tax on gold purchases. And reputable legacy jewellers such as Chow Tai Fook and Luk Fook offer transparent pricing with razor-thin spreads over spot rates. 3. Switzerland Switzerland refines a huge share of the world's physical gold supply and prices 24K gold around CHF 100.06 per gram. The country is home to world-renowned LBMA-accredited refineries like PAMP, Valcambi, and Argor-Heraeus. Why Gold Is Cheaper in Switzerland: Global refining leadership, zero VAT on investment bullion, and institutional-grade vaulting infrastructure. 4. Singapore Gold in Singapore trades around SGD 155.10 per gram for 24K. Since exempting Investment Precious Metals (IPM) of 99.5% purity and above from its Goods and Services Tax (GST) Singapore has emerged as Southeast Asia's most trusted bullion hub.

Why Gold Is Cheaper in Singapore: Full GST exemption on qualifying investment bullion, strict regulatory oversight, and ultra-secure private vaulting. 5. Turkey Turkey offers 24K gold at approximately TRY 5,770.50 per gram. Istanbul's historic Grand Bazaar is one of the world's largest physical gold marketplaces which is supported by a massive domestic jewellery manufacturing industry that keeps artisan making charges notably low. Why Gold Is Cheaper in Turkey: High-volume domestic bullion trade, competitive craftsmanship costs, and narrow retail spreads. 6. Indonesia With 24K gold priced near IDR 20,70,000 per gram Indonesia benefits from being one of the world's largest gold-producing nations. Strong domestic mining output (including major reserves in Papua) and expanding local refining capacity reduce reliance on costly bullion imports.

Why Gold Is Cheaper in Indonesia: Abundant domestic gold mining supply and competitive local retail markets in Jakarta and Bali. 7. Thailand Thailand prices 24K gold at roughly THB 3,885 per gram and is uniquely famous for its standardized 96.5% purity (23K) Thai Baht gold. Bangkok's Chinatown (Yaowarat) gold shops operate under Gold Traders Association daily price boards with remarkably low labour and making charges. Why Gold Is Cheaper in Thailand: Daily standardised pricing transparency and low artisan making charges on traditional jewellery. 8. Qatar In Doha, 24K gold trades around QAR 416.08 per gram. Like the UAE, Qatar maintains a low-tax retail environment and a currency pegged to the US dollar, ensuring retail gold rates stay tightly aligned with global spot prices without excessive markups.

Why Gold Is Cheaper in Qatar: Tax-efficient bullion framework, USD-pegged currency stability, and regulated gold souks. 9. Malaysia Malaysia prices 24K gold near MYR 475.10 per gram. Its gold market is supported by efficient regional bullion imports and a thriving jewellery manufacturing sector in Penang and Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia offers competitive retail premiums across Southeast Asia. Why Gold Is Cheaper in Malaysia: Moderate taxation on precious metals and strong retail competition. 10. Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia rounds out the list with 24K gold priced around SAR 424.71 per gram. Major gold markets in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam combine high-volume bullion trading with low making charges on 22K and 21K ornaments. Why Gold Is Cheaper in Saudi Arabia: Deep-rooted gold trading culture, low making charges, and close alignment with international spot rates.

How Does India's Gold Price Compare to Other Countries? Gold prices in India have cooled from their earlier 2026 highs following a sharp global commodity pullback in November 2026. But domestic buyers still pay a 10% to 15% premium over tax-free global countries. Gold Rates in India (November 20, 2026) 24K Gold (99.9% purity): ~₹13,069 per gram or ₹1,30,690 per 10 grams

22K Gold (91.6% purity): ~₹11,980 per gram or ₹1,19,800 per 10 grams Net Savings Example (Buying 20g of 22K Gold in Dubai vs. India): In India : 20g of 22K gold costs ~₹2,39,600 + 3% GST (~₹7,188) = ₹2,46,788 (before making charges) .

In Dubai : 20g of 22K gold costs ~₹2,08,220 + ~0.75% net VAT after airport refund (~₹1,560) = ₹2,09,780 .

Gross Savings: Roughly ₹37,000 on 20 grams provided you qualify for India's duty-free baggage allowance.