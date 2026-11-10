Odisha Shikshanet Scheme: Students Across 601 Colleges to Get 1 GB Free High-Speed Wi-Fi Daily

The State Cabinet has approved the implementation of the flagship scheme 'Odisha Sikhshanet - Empowering students through a Free Wi-Fi Internet facility to all colleges and universities' with a total outlay of Rs. 393.62 crore over a period of three years (FY 2026-27 to FY 2028-29) @CMO_Odisha @suryabanshibjp @SecyChief @IPR_Odisha #FreeWifi #OdishaSikhshanet #HigherEducation

In a good attempt toward campus digitisation, the Odisha State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved the ‘Odisha Shikshanet’ scheme with a sanctioned outlay of Rs. 393.62 crore . The initiative aims to offer secure, high-speed, free Wi-FI connectivity across 601 government and non-government aided degree colleges throughout the state over a three-year period (2026 to 2029). The project is designed to bridge the digital divide in higher education by granting students and academic faculty seamless access to online reference journals, digital libraries, and competitive learning platforms. Under the approved framework, each registered student will receive up to 1 GB of free high-speed internet data daily on campus.

Odisha Shikshanet Scheme 2026 Highlights

Given below are the key highlights of the Odisha Shikshanet Scheme, which is being introduced in the government and non-government aided colleges:-

Particulars Details Scehme Name Odisha Shikshanet Sanctioned Amount Rs. 393.62 Crore Approval Body State Cabinet (Chaired by CM Mohan Charan Majhi) Institutions Covered 601 Government and Aided Colleges Primary Beneficiaries Over 6 Lakh Students and Faculty Members Implementation Time 3 years (Financial Years 2026-27 to 2028-29) Free Data Quota Up to 1 GB High-Speed Data per Student Daily Scope of Work Campus-wide Wi-Fi, bandwidth provisioning, operation and maintenance

Aligning Campuses with Digital India and NEP 2020

The state administration highlighted that the scheme is made in alignment with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 20202, the Digital India mission, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 4, 9, and 10), and the state’s long-term Odisha Vision -2036 framework. Important operational features of the rollout include the following:-