NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 13:46 IST

Check CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27, including the 70-mark theory paper, 30-mark practical assessment, unit-wise weightage, question typology and syllabus PDF.

CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prescribed the Physics syllabus and assessment structure for Class 11 students for the 2026-27 academic session. Students preparing for the annual examination in 2027 should understand the theory paper pattern, unit-wise marks distribution, practical assessment and question typology to plan their preparation effectively.

Physics is a core subject for students pursuing the Science stream. The Class 11 syllabus introduces important concepts such as Units and Measurements, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Gravitation, Thermodynamics, Oscillations and Waves. The subject carries 100 marks in total, divided between a 70-mark theory examination and a 30-mark practical assessment.

Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026-27

CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Highlights

Students can check the important details of the CBSE Class 11 Physics examination below.

Particulars

Details

Board

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

11

Subject

Physics

Subject Code

042

Academic Session

2026-27

Examination Year

2027

Theory Examination

70 marks

Practical Examination

30 marks

Total Marks

100

Official Website

cbseacademic.nic.in

CBSE Class 11 Physics Marking Scheme 2026-27

According to the CBSE Physics curriculum for 2026-27, the subject carries 100 marks. The assessment is divided into a written theory paper and a practical examination.

Assessment Component

Marks

Theory Examination

70

Practical Examination

30

Total

100

CBSE Class 11 Physics Unit-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27

CBSE has prescribed the unit-wise marks distribution for the Class 11 Physics theory examination. The 70-mark paper covers 10 units, grouped into four assessment blocks.

Students can check the official marks distribution below.

Units

Chapters/Topics Covered

Marks

Units I–III

Physical World and Measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion

23

Units IV–VI

Work, Energy and Power, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body, Gravitation

17

Units VII–IX

Properties of Bulk Matter, Thermodynamics, Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases

20

Unit X

Oscillations and Waves

10

Total

  

70

Unit-Wise Chapters in CBSE Class 11 Physics

Students should prepare all the prescribed chapters included in the four assessment blocks.

Unit

Chapter

Unit Group Marks

Unit I

Units and Measurements

23 (Units I-III combined)

Unit II

Motion in a Straight Line; Motion in a Plane

  

Unit III

Laws of Motion

  

Unit IV

Work, Energy and Power

17 (Units IV-VI combined)

Unit V

System of Particles and Rotational Motion

  

Unit VI

Gravitation

  

Unit VII

Mechanical Properties of Solids, Mechanical Properties of Fluids, Thermal Properties of Matter

20 (Units VII-IX combined)

Unit VIII

Thermodynamics

  

Unit IX

Kinetic Theory

  

Unit X

Oscillations and Waves

10

Important: CBSE provides marks for groups of units rather than assigning a fixed number of marks to every individual chapter. Students should not interpret the group-wise weightage as a guaranteed chapter-wise question distribution.

Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27

CBSE Class 11 Physics Question Paper Structure 2027

The CBSE Physics theory examination carries 70 marks and has a duration of three hours. The official curriculum provides a question typology based on the cognitive skills being assessed. It does not prescribe a fixed section-wise question count or a universal number of MCQs, short-answer and long-answer questions for every school examination.

The question paper design gives weightage to three broad categories of learning outcomes.

Question Typology

Marks

Weightage

Remembering and Understanding

27

38%

Applying

22

32%

Analysing, Evaluating and Creating

21

30%

Total

70

100%

CBSE Class 11 Physics Practical Exam Pattern 2026-27

The Physics practical examination carries 30 marks and has a duration of three hours. Students are assessed through experiments, practical records, activities, investigatory projects and viva voce.

The official practical assessment scheme is given below.

Practical Assessment Component

Marks

Two Experiments - one from each section

14 (7+7)

Practical Record (Experiments and Activities)

5

One Activity from Any Section

3

Investigatory Project

3

Viva on Experiments, Activities and Project

5

Total

30

Important Physics Practical Topics for Class 11

The CBSE syllabus includes experiments and activities from different areas of Physics. Some important practical exercises include:

Section

Important Experiments

Section A

Measurement using Vernier Callipers, screw gauge and spherometer

Section A

Simple pendulum experiments and graph plotting

Section A

Study of limiting friction and inclined plane

Section B

Determination of Young's modulus

Section B

Force constant of a helical spring

Section B

Verification of Boyle's law

Section B

Surface tension and viscosity experiments

Section B

Cooling curve and specific heat capacity

Section B

Sonometer experiments and resonance tube

Students should refer to the official practical syllabus for the complete list of experiments and activities.

Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 11 Physics Annual Exam 2027

Physics requires a combination of conceptual understanding, mathematical application and practical knowledge. Students can follow these preparation strategies to improve their performance.

  • Understand fundamental concepts: Build a strong foundation in basic concepts before moving to advanced numerical problems.
  • Follow the unit-wise weightage: Use the official marks distribution to plan revision, but do not skip chapters with lower weightage.
  • Practise numerical questions: Solve problems regularly from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Gravitation and Thermodynamics.
  • Revise important formulas: Maintain a formula notebook containing important equations, units and dimensional relationships.
  • Work on derivations: Understand the steps involved in important derivations and practise presenting them logically.
  • Practise graphs and diagrams: Revise motion graphs, experimental graphs and relevant scientific diagrams.
  • Complete practical records: Maintain laboratory records and complete the investigatory project before the school deadline.
  • Attempt timed papers: Solve practice papers within three hours to improve speed, accuracy and time management.
Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

... Read More
First Published: Nov 10, 2026, 12:14 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News