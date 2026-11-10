CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prescribed the Physics syllabus and assessment structure for Class 11 students for the 2026-27 academic session. Students preparing for the annual examination in 2027 should understand the theory paper pattern, unit-wise marks distribution, practical assessment and question typology to plan their preparation effectively. Physics is a core subject for students pursuing the Science stream. The Class 11 syllabus introduces important concepts such as Units and Measurements, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Gravitation, Thermodynamics, Oscillations and Waves. The subject carries 100 marks in total, divided between a 70-mark theory examination and a 30-mark practical assessment. Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026-27

CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Highlights Students can check the important details of the CBSE Class 11 Physics examination below. Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 11 Subject Physics Subject Code 042 Academic Session 2026-27 Examination Year 2027 Theory Examination 70 marks Practical Examination 30 marks Total Marks 100 Official Website cbseacademic.nic.in CBSE Class 11 Physics Marking Scheme 2026-27 According to the CBSE Physics curriculum for 2026-27, the subject carries 100 marks. The assessment is divided into a written theory paper and a practical examination. Assessment Component Marks Theory Examination 70 Practical Examination 30 Total 100

CBSE Class 11 Physics Unit-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27 CBSE has prescribed the unit-wise marks distribution for the Class 11 Physics theory examination. The 70-mark paper covers 10 units, grouped into four assessment blocks. Students can check the official marks distribution below. Units Chapters/Topics Covered Marks Units I–III Physical World and Measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion 23 Units IV–VI Work, Energy and Power, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body, Gravitation 17 Units VII–IX Properties of Bulk Matter, Thermodynamics, Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases 20 Unit X Oscillations and Waves 10 Total 70 Unit-Wise Chapters in CBSE Class 11 Physics Students should prepare all the prescribed chapters included in the four assessment blocks.

Unit Chapter Unit Group Marks Unit I Units and Measurements 23 (Units I-III combined) Unit II Motion in a Straight Line; Motion in a Plane Unit III Laws of Motion Unit IV Work, Energy and Power 17 (Units IV-VI combined) Unit V System of Particles and Rotational Motion Unit VI Gravitation Unit VII Mechanical Properties of Solids, Mechanical Properties of Fluids, Thermal Properties of Matter 20 (Units VII-IX combined) Unit VIII Thermodynamics Unit IX Kinetic Theory Unit X Oscillations and Waves 10 Important: CBSE provides marks for groups of units rather than assigning a fixed number of marks to every individual chapter. Students should not interpret the group-wise weightage as a guaranteed chapter-wise question distribution.

Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 11 Physics Question Paper Structure 2027 The CBSE Physics theory examination carries 70 marks and has a duration of three hours. The official curriculum provides a question typology based on the cognitive skills being assessed. It does not prescribe a fixed section-wise question count or a universal number of MCQs, short-answer and long-answer questions for every school examination. The question paper design gives weightage to three broad categories of learning outcomes. Question Typology Marks Weightage Remembering and Understanding 27 38% Applying 22 32% Analysing, Evaluating and Creating 21 30% Total 70 100% CBSE Class 11 Physics Practical Exam Pattern 2026-27 The Physics practical examination carries 30 marks and has a duration of three hours. Students are assessed through experiments, practical records, activities, investigatory projects and viva voce.

The official practical assessment scheme is given below. Practical Assessment Component Marks Two Experiments - one from each section 14 (7+7) Practical Record (Experiments and Activities) 5 One Activity from Any Section 3 Investigatory Project 3 Viva on Experiments, Activities and Project 5 Total 30 Important Physics Practical Topics for Class 11 The CBSE syllabus includes experiments and activities from different areas of Physics. Some important practical exercises include: Section Important Experiments Section A Measurement using Vernier Callipers, screw gauge and spherometer Section A Simple pendulum experiments and graph plotting Section A Study of limiting friction and inclined plane Section B Determination of Young's modulus Section B Force constant of a helical spring Section B Verification of Boyle's law Section B Surface tension and viscosity experiments Section B Cooling curve and specific heat capacity Section B Sonometer experiments and resonance tube