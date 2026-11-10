CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Check CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27, including the 70-mark theory paper, 30-mark practical assessment, unit-wise weightage, question typology and syllabus PDF.
CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prescribed the Physics syllabus and assessment structure for Class 11 students for the 2026-27 academic session. Students preparing for the annual examination in 2027 should understand the theory paper pattern, unit-wise marks distribution, practical assessment and question typology to plan their preparation effectively.
Physics is a core subject for students pursuing the Science stream. The Class 11 syllabus introduces important concepts such as Units and Measurements, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Gravitation, Thermodynamics, Oscillations and Waves. The subject carries 100 marks in total, divided between a 70-mark theory examination and a 30-mark practical assessment.
Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026-27
CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Highlights
Students can check the important details of the CBSE Class 11 Physics examination below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Class
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11
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Subject
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Physics
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Subject Code
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042
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Examination Year
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2027
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Theory Examination
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70 marks
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Practical Examination
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30 marks
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Total Marks
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100
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Official Website
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cbseacademic.nic.in
CBSE Class 11 Physics Marking Scheme 2026-27
According to the CBSE Physics curriculum for 2026-27, the subject carries 100 marks. The assessment is divided into a written theory paper and a practical examination.
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Assessment Component
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Marks
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Theory Examination
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70
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Practical Examination
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30
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Total
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100
CBSE Class 11 Physics Unit-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27
CBSE has prescribed the unit-wise marks distribution for the Class 11 Physics theory examination. The 70-mark paper covers 10 units, grouped into four assessment blocks.
Students can check the official marks distribution below.
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Units
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Chapters/Topics Covered
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Marks
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Units I–III
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Physical World and Measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion
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23
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Units IV–VI
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Work, Energy and Power, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body, Gravitation
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17
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Units VII–IX
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Properties of Bulk Matter, Thermodynamics, Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases
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20
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Unit X
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Oscillations and Waves
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10
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Total
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70
Unit-Wise Chapters in CBSE Class 11 Physics
Students should prepare all the prescribed chapters included in the four assessment blocks.
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Unit
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Chapter
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Unit Group Marks
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Unit I
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Units and Measurements
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23 (Units I-III combined)
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Unit II
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Motion in a Straight Line; Motion in a Plane
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Unit III
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Laws of Motion
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Unit IV
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Work, Energy and Power
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17 (Units IV-VI combined)
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Unit V
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System of Particles and Rotational Motion
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Unit VI
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Gravitation
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Unit VII
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Mechanical Properties of Solids, Mechanical Properties of Fluids, Thermal Properties of Matter
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20 (Units VII-IX combined)
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Unit VIII
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Thermodynamics
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Unit IX
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Kinetic Theory
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Unit X
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Oscillations and Waves
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10
Important: CBSE provides marks for groups of units rather than assigning a fixed number of marks to every individual chapter. Students should not interpret the group-wise weightage as a guaranteed chapter-wise question distribution.
Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 11 Physics Question Paper Structure 2027
The CBSE Physics theory examination carries 70 marks and has a duration of three hours. The official curriculum provides a question typology based on the cognitive skills being assessed. It does not prescribe a fixed section-wise question count or a universal number of MCQs, short-answer and long-answer questions for every school examination.
The question paper design gives weightage to three broad categories of learning outcomes.
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Question Typology
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Marks
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Weightage
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Remembering and Understanding
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27
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38%
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Applying
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22
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32%
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Analysing, Evaluating and Creating
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21
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30%
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Total
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70
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100%
CBSE Class 11 Physics Practical Exam Pattern 2026-27
The Physics practical examination carries 30 marks and has a duration of three hours. Students are assessed through experiments, practical records, activities, investigatory projects and viva voce.
The official practical assessment scheme is given below.
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Practical Assessment Component
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Marks
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Two Experiments - one from each section
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14 (7+7)
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Practical Record (Experiments and Activities)
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5
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One Activity from Any Section
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3
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Investigatory Project
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3
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Viva on Experiments, Activities and Project
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5
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Total
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30
Important Physics Practical Topics for Class 11
The CBSE syllabus includes experiments and activities from different areas of Physics. Some important practical exercises include:
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Section
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Important Experiments
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Section A
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Measurement using Vernier Callipers, screw gauge and spherometer
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Section A
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Simple pendulum experiments and graph plotting
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Section A
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Study of limiting friction and inclined plane
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Section B
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Determination of Young's modulus
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Section B
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Force constant of a helical spring
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Section B
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Verification of Boyle's law
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Section B
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Surface tension and viscosity experiments
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Section B
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Cooling curve and specific heat capacity
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Section B
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Sonometer experiments and resonance tube
Students should refer to the official practical syllabus for the complete list of experiments and activities.
Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 11 Physics Annual Exam 2027
Physics requires a combination of conceptual understanding, mathematical application and practical knowledge. Students can follow these preparation strategies to improve their performance.
- Understand fundamental concepts: Build a strong foundation in basic concepts before moving to advanced numerical problems.
- Follow the unit-wise weightage: Use the official marks distribution to plan revision, but do not skip chapters with lower weightage.
- Practise numerical questions: Solve problems regularly from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Gravitation and Thermodynamics.
- Revise important formulas: Maintain a formula notebook containing important equations, units and dimensional relationships.
- Work on derivations: Understand the steps involved in important derivations and practise presenting them logically.
- Practise graphs and diagrams: Revise motion graphs, experimental graphs and relevant scientific diagrams.
- Complete practical records: Maintain laboratory records and complete the investigatory project before the school deadline.
- Attempt timed papers: Solve practice papers within three hours to improve speed, accuracy and time management.
Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27
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