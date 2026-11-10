MBA Salary Trends of IIMs in Last 5 Years: Check Average Package, Highest CTC & Placement Statistics

MBA Salary Trends of IIMs in Last 5 Years: The placement landscape among the 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) represents the key yardstick for post-graduate management pay in India. Even amidst tough macroeconomic conditions, changing hiring practices among global tech companies, and varying consulting recruitments between 2021 and 2026, the IIM grads have shown resilience and consistent upward salary paths. During the last five years, the senior-most IIMs - predominantly the traditional BLACKI group consisting of IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta – have been consolidating around the ₹34 LPA to ₹37 LPA bracket. In these premier campuses, peak salaries, both domestic and international, frequently touch the ₹1.00 Crore mark, due to front end investment banking, global capability centers, and premium management consultancy assignments.

The second generation (New) IIMs, and the third generation (Baby) IIMs have shown between 20% and 35% CAGR during the same five-year period. The IIM Udaipur, IIM Trichy, IIM Ranchi, and IIM Raipur have set solid median and average pay packages of ₹17 LPA to ₹21 LPA, whereas baby IIMs like IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, and IIM Sambalpur have settled firmly at ₹13 LPA to ₹17 LPA.

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MBA Salary Trends of IIMs in Last 5 Years: CTC Trends at Top IIMs

The table below provides an account of the shifting cost-to-company (CTC) for each of the major institutes in the years since 2021: