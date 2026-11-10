MBA Salary Trends of IIMs in Last 5 Years: Check Average Package, Highest CTC & Placement Statistics
MBA Salary Trends of IIMs in Last 5 Years: In the last five years, the performance of the premium Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in terms of average pay has been showing sustainable growth. The older IIMs (Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta) have maintained average pay packages in the range of ₹34 LPA and ₹37 LPA, where the highest pays have been regularly around ₹1.0 Crore. On the other hand, the younger IIMs (New and Baby) have managed to show average growth of 20% to 35%, averaging between ₹15 LPA and ₹20 LPA.
MBA Salary Trends of IIMs in Last 5 Years: The placement landscape among the 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) represents the key yardstick for post-graduate management pay in India. Even amidst tough macroeconomic conditions, changing hiring practices among global tech companies, and varying consulting recruitments between 2021 and 2026, the IIM grads have shown resilience and consistent upward salary paths. During the last five years, the senior-most IIMs - predominantly the traditional BLACKI group consisting of IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta – have been consolidating around the ₹34 LPA to ₹37 LPA bracket. In these premier campuses, peak salaries, both domestic and international, frequently touch the ₹1.00 Crore mark, due to front end investment banking, global capability centers, and premium management consultancy assignments.
The second generation (New) IIMs, and the third generation (Baby) IIMs have shown between 20% and 35% CAGR during the same five-year period. The IIM Udaipur, IIM Trichy, IIM Ranchi, and IIM Raipur have set solid median and average pay packages of ₹17 LPA to ₹21 LPA, whereas baby IIMs like IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, and IIM Sambalpur have settled firmly at ₹13 LPA to ₹17 LPA.
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Direct Link - "Jagran Josh IIM Call Predictor"
MBA Salary Trends of IIMs in Last 5 Years: CTC Trends at Top IIMs
The table below provides an account of the shifting cost-to-company (CTC) for each of the major institutes in the years since 2021:
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Institute Name
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2021 (₹ LPA)
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2022 (₹ LPA)
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2023 (₹ LPA)
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2024 (₹ LPA)
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2025–26 (₹ LPA)
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5-Year Growth Trend
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27.55
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32.79
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34.45
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33.23
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35.50 – 36.98
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+30%
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26.33
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33.82
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35.31
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34.33
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34.88 – 35.35
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+34%
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29.28
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34.20
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35.07
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35.61
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34.23 – 36.00
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+23%
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26.00
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31.03
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32.23
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30.00
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32.30 – 33.20
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+27%
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22.53
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29.50
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31.02
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28.05
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28.18
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+25%
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IIM Indore
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23.60
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25.01
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30.21
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25.68
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27.73 – 29.57
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+21%
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IIM Mumbai (NITIE)
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19.50
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25.40
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26.93
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31.00
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31.40 – 32.55
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+63%
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IIM Shillong
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19.17
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23.10
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28.96
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26.10
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26.44 – 27.03
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+40%
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12.43
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17.82
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20.09
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18.77
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17.58 – 18.77
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+45%
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IIM Trichy
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14.85
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17.01
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20.55
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19.43
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18.00 – 19.27
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+26%
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14.69
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16.27
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17.30
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18.69
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19.26 – 19.29
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+31%
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IIM Raipur
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15.11
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17.73
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21.04
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19.75
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18.83 – 20.70
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+28%
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13.74
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15.92
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18.73
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19.27
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18.73 – 20.03
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+40%
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13.21
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15.21
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16.74
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16.29
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18.07 – 18.08
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+37%
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IIM Bodh Gaya
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9.92
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11.68
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16.00
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13.72
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14.80
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+49%
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9.61
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12.74
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14.45
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13.00
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13.30 – 14.45
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+42%
Also Read:Top MBA Colleges in Noida 2026
MBA Salary Trends of IIMs: Highest CTC Benchmarks (Domestic vs. International)
High salary packages at IIMs always make news. While the international salary package depends upon foreign exchange rates and the cost of living, domestic high packages reflect the importance of specialized knowledge in consulting and quantitative finance.
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IIM Calcutta: Highest domestic salary package reached ₹1.45 Crore with international salaries up to ₹1.10 Crore to ₹1.45 Crore.
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IIM Ahmedabad: Maximum domestic salary package ranges from ₹1.10 Crore to ₹1.46 Crore.
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IIM Bangalore and IIM Lucknow: Domestic packages have consistently reached or exceeded ₹1.00 Crore.
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New and Baby IIMs: Institutes like IIM Sambalpur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Nagpur, and IIM Jammu consistently receive maximum domestic salary packages between ₹45 LPA to ₹65+ LPA depending upon specialization in sales, product management, or international positions.
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Placement Trends by IIM Generations
Old IIMs and IIM Mumbai fare well with ₹28-₹37 LPA in consulting and front-end finance jobs. New IIMs have an average pay of ₹17-₹21 LPA in BFSI and analytics, whereas Baby IIMs earn ₹13-₹17 LPA in sales and operations.
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Tier / Category
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Average CTC Band
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Dominant Recruiting Domains
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Older IIMs (BLACKI) + IIM Mumbai
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₹28 – ₹37 LPA
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• Management Consulting
• Front-End Investment Banking
• Global Strategy & Big Tech
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New IIMs
(Udaipur, Trichy, Raipur, Ranchi)
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₹17 – ₹21 LPA
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• BFSI / FinTech
• IT Consulting & Analytics
• FMCG / Retail Operations
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Baby IIMs
(Bodh Gaya, Jammu, Sirmaur, Sambalpur)
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₹13 – ₹17 LPA
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• Corporate Sales & Marketing
• Supply Chain & Logistics
• Financial Operations & HR
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Older IIMs (BLACKI + Mumbai): Consulting firms such as McKinsey, BCG, Bain, Kearney, and Accenture Strategy, as well as Global Capability Centers (GCCs), employ between 30% and 45% of graduating batches.
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New IIMs: Have moved from their old practice of IT services to corporate banking, risk analysis, and brand management.
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Baby IIMs: Focus on converting Pre Placement Offers (PPOs) quickly through summer placements rather than through spot hiring in the last week of placements.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.