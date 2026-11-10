KEA MSc Nursing Seat Matrix Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Complete Option Entry by Nov 12

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the seat matrix for the MSc Nursing Admissions. Candidates applying for allotment to the MSc Nursing courses at private colleges in Karnataka can visit the official website to check the seat matrix and enter the options for allotment.

The link for option entry is available on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the seat matrix and enter the choices as per the available seats. The choices are to be entered in the order of preference for allotment. The last date for students to enter the choices for the allotment round is November 12, 2026.

MSc Nursing 2026 Option Entry Link - Click Here

MSc Nursing Seat Matrix - Click Here

Steps to Complete MSc Nursing Option Entry

The link for candidates to enter the options for the MSc Nursing admission is available on the official website. Students must cross-check the seat matrix when entering the choices for allotment.