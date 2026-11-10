KEA MSc Nursing Seat Matrix Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Complete Option Entry by Nov 12
Karnataka MSc Nursing 2026 First round seat allotment option entry window closes on November 12, 2026. Candidates can check the seat matrix and enter the choices for allotment.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the seat matrix for the MSc Nursing Admissions. Candidates applying for allotment to the MSc Nursing courses at private colleges in Karnataka can visit the official website to check the seat matrix and enter the options for allotment.
The link for option entry is available on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the seat matrix and enter the choices as per the available seats. The choices are to be entered in the order of preference for allotment. The last date for students to enter the choices for the allotment round is November 12, 2026.
MSc Nursing 2026 Option Entry Link - Click Here
MSc Nursing Seat Matrix - Click Here
Steps to Complete MSc Nursing Option Entry
The link for candidates to enter the options for the MSc Nursing admission is available on the official website. Students must cross-check the seat matrix when entering the choices for allotment.
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA
Step 2: Click on the MSc Nursing Admission
Step 3: Click on the opinion entry link
Step 4: Login with the CET number
Step 5: Enter the choices in the order of preference
Step 6: Re-arrange the choices in the order of preference
Step 7: Save and click on submit
MSC Nursing Admission 2026: Round 1 Allotment Schedule
Candidates participating in the first round of counselling can check the schedule for the allotment process here.
|Particulars
|Dates
|Downloading of Verification Slip
|November 7, 2026 from 11.00 am onwards
|Option Entry (Priority of Options) by eligible candidates
|From 1.00 pm on November 7 to 12, 2026 up to 11.00 am
|Publication of Mock Allotment Results
|November 12, 2026, after 3.00 pm
|Provision to change option entry by eligible candidates
|From 4.00 pm on November 12 to 14, 2026, up to 11.00 am
|Publication of First Round Real Seat Allotment Result
|November 14, 2026 4.00 pm
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.