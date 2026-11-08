ISC Class 11 Economics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

The ISC Class 11 Economics syllabus 2026-27 has been released by CISCE for the upcoming academic session. It includes three major sections: Understanding Economics, Indian Economic Development and Statistics, along with project work. Students can check the complete subject-wise topics, examination pattern and project assessment details to plan their preparation and understand the marking scheme for the academic session in this article given below. ISC Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2026-27: Highlights The ISC Class 11 Economics syllabus provides students with a detailed overview of the topics and assessment structure for the academic year 2026-27. Check the important details below. Particulars Details Board CISCE Class 11 Subject Economics Subject Code 856 Academic Session 2026-27 Theory Paper 80 Marks Project Work 20 Marks Theory Exam Duration 3 Hours Total Marks 100 Official Website cisce.org

ISC Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download Students can download the official ISC Class 11 Economics syllabus 2026-27 PDF through the direct link provided below. The document contains the complete subject curriculum, including theory topics, project work and assessment details. Download Link: ISC Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2026-27 PDF ISC Class 11 Economics Exam Pattern 2026-27 The ISC Class 11 Economics assessment is divided into two papers: Theory and Project Work. The theory examination carries 80 marks, while project work accounts for the remaining 20 marks. Paper Assessment Marks Duration Paper I Theory 80 3 Hours Paper II Project Work 20 – Total 100 The theory paper covers three major sections. Students are expected to understand economic concepts, Indian economic development and statistical tools used in Economics.

ISC Class 11 Economics Detailed Syllabus 2026-27 The ISC Class 11 Economics syllabus is divided into three main sections: Understanding Economics, Indian Economic Development and Statistics. Each section covers important concepts and topics that help students develop their understanding of economic principles and their practical applications. 1. Understanding Economics The first section introduces students to the basic concepts and principles of Economics. It covers different definitions of Economics, microeconomics, macroeconomics, economic problems and various economic systems. Topics Detailed Syllabus Definition of Economics Definitions given by Adam Smith, Alfred Marshall, Lionel Robbins and Samuelson. Understanding scarcity, allocation of resources and criticisms of different definitions. Micro and Macro Economics Meaning and differences between Microeconomics and Macroeconomics. Basic concepts such as utility, price, value, wealth, welfare, money, market, capital, investment, income, production, consumption and saving. Basic Problems of an Economy What to produce, how to produce and for whom to produce. Efficient use of resources and the Production Possibility Curve. Types of Economies Developed and developing economies. Capitalism, socialism and mixed economic systems. Economic Systems Features, merits and demerits of different economic systems and the mechanisms used to solve basic economic problems.

2. Indian Economic Development The second section focuses on the Indian economy, its development, economic policies and challenges. Students will study the changes in the Indian economy after liberalisation and the importance of sustainable development. Topics Detailed Syllabus Introduction Indian economy after liberalisation, including the main features, problems and policies related to agriculture, industry and foreign trade. Parameters of Development Per capita income, its definition and limitations, Human Development Index (HDI), its meaning and construction, and India's position as per the UNDP report. Planning and Economic Development in India Major objectives of all Five-Year Plans and the objectives and role of NITI Aayog. Structural Changes after Liberalisation Meaning, need, significance and features of liberalisation, globalisation and privatisation. Disinvestment and its meaning. Current Challenges Facing the Indian Economy Poverty, rural development, rural credit, agricultural marketing, human capital formation and unemployment. Economic Growth and Development Meaning and differences between economic growth and economic development. Sustainable Development Effects of economic development on resources and the environment, need for sustainable development, global warming and its effects.

3. Statistics The third section introduces students to the role of statistics in Economics. It covers data collection, organisation, presentation, statistical calculations, correlation and index numbers. Topics Detailed Syllabus Statistics Definition, scope, importance and limitations of statistics, with special emphasis on its importance in Economics. Collection, Organisation and Presentation of Data Primary and secondary data, methods of data collection, variables, frequency distribution, tabular and diagrammatic presentation of data. Measures of Central Value Arithmetic mean, simple and weighted averages, median, mode, grouped and ungrouped data, numerical problems and relationship between mean, median and mode. Measures of Dispersion Range, standard deviation, quartile deviation, mean deviation and coefficient of variation. Numerical problems are also included. Correlation Meaning, significance, types and degrees of correlation, scatter diagrams, Karl Pearson's coefficient and Spearman's rank correlation. Index Numbers Simple and weighted index numbers, their meaning, types, purpose, uses and problems involved in constructing price index numbers. Mathematical Tools in Economics Equation of a straight line and slope of a straight line.

ISC Class 11 Economics Project Work 2026-27 Project work is an important component of the ISC Class 11 Economics assessment. According to the CISCE syllabus, students are required to complete two projects based on any topics covered in the theory syllabus.The project work carries a total of 20 marks, with each project evaluated for 10 marks. Suggested Project Topics for ISC Class 11 Economics The CISCE syllabus provides a list of suggested project topics that students can consider while preparing their assignments. Consumer Awareness: Study consumer awareness among households by designing a questionnaire and collecting primary data. Productivity Awareness: Prepare a report on productivity awareness among enterprises using statistical data from newspapers, RBI Bulletins, budgets, Census reports or Economic Surveys. Cooperative Institutions: Study two cooperative institutions, such as milk cooperatives, and compare their organisational and financial structures, production capacity, marketing strategies and market share. SAARC and Indian Economy: Study the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and its impact on the Indian economy. Poverty Alleviation Programmes: Prepare a report on poverty alleviation and employment generation programmes introduced in India, with special focus on MGNREGA. Status of Women: Compare the status of women in a particular state with the national level over the last ten years based on education and employment. Forest Cover in India: Prepare a report on forest cover in India, covering states and union territories with higher and lower forest coverage, reasons for declining forest cover and government measures to increase it.

Students can select their project topics from the suggested list or choose other relevant topics covered in the theory syllabus. ISC Class 11 Economics Project Work Marking Scheme The CISCE has prescribed the following marking scheme for each Economics project: Assessment Criteria Marks Overall Format 1 Content 4 Findings 2 Viva-Voce Based on the Project 3 Total per Project 10 Students must complete both projects and prepare to answer questions during the viva-voce assessment. How to Download ISC Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2026-27? Students can follow the steps below to access the official Economics syllabus PDF from the CISCE website: Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org. Navigate to the Examinations section. Select the ISC examination and open the Regulations and Syllabuses section. Find the relevant academic session and Class 11 syllabus. Select Economics from the subject list. Open and download the syllabus PDF for future reference.