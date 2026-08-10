ISC Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF for Board Exam
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 11 syllabus is available to check for all subjects. The official subject-wise syllabus can be checked at cisce.org. Students can also find a direct link provided here to download the free PDF.
ISC Class 11 Syllabus: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has officially released the latest syllabus for all subjects in Class 11. Students can download the subject-wise PDF from the links provided here.
The syllabus includes all the major, elective, and optional subjects. The exam hours for electives and optionals may vary; students are advised to go through the syllabus separately to prepare well for the 2026-27 board exam.
ISC Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27: Key Highlights
The table shared below contains essential details on the ISC Class 11 exams.
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Particulars
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Description
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Official Website
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cisce.org
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Board Exam
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Conducted in February-March for Class 11
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Exam Paper Duration
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3 Hours
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Total Marks
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80 Marks for Theory and 20 for Internal Assessment (100 Marks)
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Subject
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All Subjects (English, History, Political Science, Geography, Psychology etc)
ISC Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF
The ISC Class 11 board subject-wise syllabus is shared below. Students can check the link shared below for all streams. This syllabus will help revise for the upcoming board exams as per the latest curriculum.
How to download the ISC Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27?
Given below is a step-by-step guide to download the ISC Class 11 syllabus 2026-27:
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Go to the official website at cisce.org
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Go to the homepage, select “Examinations” tab and select “ISC Examination."
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Select the “Regulations and Syllabuses” section.
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Scroll to academic year 2026-27 for the ISC class 11 syllabus 2026,
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Students can check subject-wise CISCE 11th class syllabus PDF
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Students can download the class 11 ISC syllabus for your preferred subject.
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