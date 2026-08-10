ISC Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF for Board Exam

ISC Class 11 Syllabus: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has officially released the latest syllabus for all subjects in Class 11. Students can download the subject-wise PDF from the links provided here.

The syllabus includes all the major, elective, and optional subjects. The exam hours for electives and optionals may vary; students are advised to go through the syllabus separately to prepare well for the 2026-27 board exam.

ISC Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27: Key Highlights

The table shared below contains essential details on the ISC Class 11 exams.