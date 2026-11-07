West Bengal's 7th Pay Commission to cover university non-teaching staff, check details

In a major move to address the long-pending concerns for the pay structure in the education departments, West Bengal’s 7th Pay Commission has hinted at looking at the pay of regular non-teaching staff at 25 state-aided universities and three school boards.

As per the notification released by the Finance Department, the government has decided to bring non-teaching employees of state-aided universities and regular employees of three education boards under the ambit of the 7th Pay Commission. The decision will allow to review and examination of the existing pay structure and service conditions of non-teaching employees of all state-aided universities.

Apart from the other state-aided universities, the regular employees of other regular employees of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education will be part of the move.