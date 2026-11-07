West Bengal's 7th Pay Commission to cover university non-teaching staff, check details
The West Bengal government has decided to bring non-teaching employees of state-aided universities and regular employees of three education boards under the ambit of the 7th Pay Commission.West Bengal’s 7th Pay Commission will be looking at the pay of regular non-teaching staff at 25 state-aided universities and three school boards.
In a major move to address the long-pending concerns for the pay structure in the education departments, West Bengal’s 7th Pay Commission has hinted at looking at the pay of regular non-teaching staff at 25 state-aided universities and three school boards.
As per the notification released by the Finance Department, the government has decided to bring non-teaching employees of state-aided universities and regular employees of three education boards under the ambit of the 7th Pay Commission. The decision will allow to review and examination of the existing pay structure and service conditions of non-teaching employees of all state-aided universities.
Apart from the other state-aided universities, the regular employees of other regular employees of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education will be part of the move.
It has been said that the decision would allow the commission to examine the existing pay structure and service conditions of the employees of these organisations before making its recommendations. Now it is expected that the commission will look into the existing arrangements and submit its recommendations in line as per the government decisions.
Know the universities and school board covered?
The decision will allow for a review and examination of the existing pay structure and service conditions of non-teaching employees of all state-aided universities. Below is the list of institutions covered under the review-
- The Non-teaching staff of 25 state-aided universities whose non-teaching employees will come under the review.
- The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.
- The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.
- The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.