Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Time Table 2027 Released: Download MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Date Wise Schedule PDF; Direct Link Here

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Time Table 2027: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially released the SSC and HSC Time Table 2027 for the February-March examinations. All the students who are currently preparing for the Maharashtra Board Class 10 and 12 examinations can check their subject wise exam dates and timings through the official timetable. The examinations will be conducted across the state's nine divisional boards. Students can download the date wise schedule PDF from the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam Schedule 2027 OUT

As per the exam timetable the Maharashtra Board Class 12 examinations will begin on February 8, 2027 while the Class 10 examinations will commence on February 15, 2027. The practical, oral and internal assessment examinations will be conducted before the written papers.