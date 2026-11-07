Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Time Table 2027 Released: Download MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Date Wise Schedule PDF; Direct Link Here
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Time Table 2027 at mahahsscboard.in. Check Class 10 and 12 subject-wise exam dates, exam timings and download the official date sheet pdf here.
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Time Table 2027: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially released the SSC and HSC Time Table 2027 for the February-March examinations. All the students who are currently preparing for the Maharashtra Board Class 10 and 12 examinations can check their subject wise exam dates and timings through the official timetable. The examinations will be conducted across the state's nine divisional boards. Students can download the date wise schedule PDF from the official website at mahahsscboard.in.
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam Schedule 2027 OUT
As per the exam timetable the Maharashtra Board Class 12 examinations will begin on February 8, 2027 while the Class 10 examinations will commence on February 15, 2027. The practical, oral and internal assessment examinations will be conducted before the written papers.
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Examination
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Practical / Internal Exams
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Written Exam Dates
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HSC (Class 12)
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January 20 to February 6, 2027
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February 8 to March 16, 2027
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SSC (Class 10)
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January 28 to February 13, 2027
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February 15 to March 11, 2027
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Time Table 2027 PDF Download Link
Students can refer to the official subject wise timetable PDF given below in the table to confirm the date and timing of their respective papers.
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Examination
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Time Table PDF Link
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Maharashtra Board SSC (Class 10)
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Maharashtra Board HSC (Class 12)
How to Download Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Time Table PDF 2027?
Students can follow simple steps mentioned below to download the MSBSHSE Class 10 and 12 timetable-
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Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in.
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The homepage will open there you will find the Latest Notifications section.
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Select the SSC or HSC February March 2027 timetable link.
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The date sheet PDF will open on your screen.
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Check the subject wise examination dates and timings.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on MSBSHSE Time Table 2027
The Maharashtra Board timetable PDF contains important examination related information which consists of following things
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Examination name and class
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Subject names and subject codes
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Date of each examination
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Examination timings and shifts
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Important instructions for students
For more details and official updates students must refer to the official website regularly.
Also Read- Rajasthan Board Exam 2027: RBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams to Begin on February 16
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.