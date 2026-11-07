Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Geography Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here for Board Exam
Download RBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2026-27 PDF. Check chapter-wise topics, theory and practical marks distribution, exam pattern and preparation tips for Rajasthan Board Exam 2027.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the Class 12 syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Geography examination 2027 can check the latest syllabus, chapter-wise topics, unit-wise marks distribution and practical examination details here.
Geography is an important subject for students studying in the Arts stream. The RBSE Class 12 Geography syllabus 2026-27 covers two major sections: Fundamentals of Human Geography and India: People and Economy. The curriculum includes topics related to population, human development, economic activities, agriculture, transport, communication, international trade and geographical issues.
Students should go through the complete syllabus before starting their board exam preparation. They should also understand the theory and practical examination structure, as Geography includes both written and practical assessments.
Also Check: RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27, All Subjects
RBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
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Class
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12th
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Subject
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Geography
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Subject Code
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14
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Stream
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Arts
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Examination Year
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2027
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Theory Examination
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70 Marks
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Practical Examination
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30 Marks
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Total Marks
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100
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Theory Exam Duration
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3 Hours 15 Minutes
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Practical Exam Duration
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4 Hours
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Syllabus Availability
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Online PDF
RBSE Class 12 Geography Chapter-Wise Syllabus 2026-27
Fundamentals of Human Geography
UNIT 1: (03 Marks)
Human Geography-Nature and Scope
Nature of Human Geography, Definitions of Human Geography, Naturalization of Human and Humanization of Nature
UNIT 2: (05 Marks)
THE WORLD POPULATION:DISTRIBUTION, DENSITY AND GROWTH
patterns of population distribution in the world, density of population, factors influencing the distribution of Population, Population growth, components of population change-births, deaths and migration, demographic transition, population control measures.
Human Development
Growth and development, The four pillars of Human development, Approaches to human development: Income approach; Welfare approach; Minimum needs approach; capabilities approach. measuring human development. The human development index (HDI). International comparisons.
UNIT 3: (17 Marks)
Primary activities:
Hunting and gathering, Pastoralism: Nomadic herding, Commercial livestock rearing. Agriculture: subsistence agriculture primitive subsistence agriculture. intensive subsistence agriculture. plantation agriculture. Extensive Commercial grain cultivation. Mixed farming. Dairy farming. Mediterranean agriculture. Market gardening and Horticulture. co-operative farming. collective farming. Mining: factors affecting mining activity. methods of mining.
Secondary activities:
Manufacturing, Characteristics of modern large scale manufacturing. Skill specialization, mechanization, organizational structure and stratification. Technological innovation. Uneven geographical distribution, Access to market. Access to raw material Access, access to labour supply, access to Sources of Energy. Accessibility to transport and communication facilities, Government policy. Accessibility to agglomeration Economics/Links between industries, Classification of manufacturing industries -Size based industries, Raw materials based industries, Production/Product based industries. Ownership industries,( Freelance ) Foot loose industries .
Tertiary & Quaternary activities
Types of tertiary activities, trade and commerce, retail trading, wholesale trading, transport, communication, telecommunication, services, people engaged in tertiary activities, some selected examples –tourism, tourism region, Tourist Attractions, Medical services for overseas patients in India, quaternary activities. Quinary activities, outsourcing, the digital divide.
Transport & Communication
Land Transport- Roads, Borderroads, railways- trans–continental railways- Trans–Siberian, Trans– Canadian, the union and pacific railway, the Australian trans–continental Railway, the orient express. water transport- sea routes- the northern Atlantic sea route, the mediterranean–indian ocean sea route, the cape of good hope sea route, the southern Atlantic sea route, the north pacific sea route, the south pacific sea route, coastal shipping. Shipping canals- the Suez Canal, the Panama Canal. Inland waterways- the Rhine waterways, the Volga waterway, the Danube waterway, the great lakes – St. Lawrence seaway, the Mississippi waterways. Air transport- inter-continental air routes. Pipelines, Communications- satellite communication, cyber space – internet.
International Trade
History of international trade, why international trade existed, basis of international trade, balance of trade, free trade situation, dumping, world trade organization, matters related to international trade, port, type of ports- classified according to the types of traffic which they handle, depending on location, on the basis of specialized functions.
To download the complete RBSE Class 12th Geography Syllabus 2026-27, check out the link below:
Download: RBSE Class 12th Geography Syllabus 2026-27 PDF - Download Here
RBSE Class 12 Geography Marks Distribution 2026-27
Geography has a combined assessment of 100 marks, divided between theory and practical examinations. The subject requires students to prepare for both written and practical assessments.
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Assessment Component
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Marks
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Theory Examination
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56
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Theory Sessional Assessment
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14
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Practical Examination
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15
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Practical Record and Viva/Sessional
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15
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Total
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100
The theory examination will be conducted for 56 marks, while practical-related assessment accounts for 30 marks. Students should prepare practical records and geographical exercises alongside their written examination preparation.
Preparation Tips for RBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2027
Students should follow a subject-wise preparation strategy to complete the RBSE Class 12 Geography syllabus on time.
- Understand geographical concepts: Focus on population distribution, human development, economic activities and resource management.
- Practise map work: Regularly locate important geographical features, transport routes, industries and resource distribution areas.
- Prepare diagrams and graphs: Practise graphical representation of data and important geographical diagrams.
- Revise important definitions: Prepare concise notes on geographical terms, concepts and processes.
- Practise practical questions: Give sufficient time to data processing, statistical techniques and map interpretation.
- Solve previous-year papers: Attempt previous RBSE Geography question papers to understand the examination format.
- Complete practical records: Maintain updated practical notebooks and prepare for viva questions.
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27, All Subjects
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