Top 10 Countries in Quality of Care Perception Index 2026: India Ranks 3rd, Check Full List

India has secured the third position globally in the Quality of Care Perception Index 2026, according to the latest Ipsos Health Service Report 2026. Malaysia has been rated at the top, followed by Singapore and tied with India at the second spot. The index points to the level of trust in the healthcare quality of services in the respective countries. It considers the patients' satisfaction with the healthcare service, patients' trust in the healthcare system, access to doctors and pharmacies, and patients' feeling of equality when receiving healthcare. The list of Quality of Care Perception Index 2026 is interesting because Asian countries dominate the top five positions. India's third-place finish also reflects growing public confidence in healthcare accessibility and quality, although affordability remains a major concern.

Top 10 Countries in Quality of Care Perception Index 2026 According to the 2026 ranking, the following countries have secured the top 10 positions: Rank Country Index Score 1 Malaysia 72% 2 Singapore 68% 3 India 68% 4 Vietnam 67% 5 Australia 64% 6 Netherlands 63% 7 Thailand 61% 8 South Korea 60% 9 Spain 60% 10 South Africa 59%

Key Highlights of the Quality of Care Perception Index 2026 Here are some important findings from the Ipsos Health Service Report 2026: Top-ranked country: Malaysia secured first place with a score of 72%.

India's position: India ranked third globally with a score of 68%.

Asian dominance: Asian countries occupied all five positions in the top five.

Healthcare accessibility: India recorded the highest result among the 32 surveyed countries for ease of obtaining a doctor's appointment.

Global healthcare concerns: Long waiting times and staff shortages emerged as two of the biggest healthcare challenges.

Major concern in India: Affordability remains a significant challenge despite positive perceptions of healthcare quality.

How Did India Perform in the Quality of Care Perception Index 2026? India's third position showcases positive perceptions of health care in India. Ipsos found that 68% of Indians gave a positive rating for the quality of healthcare available to them. In addition, 64% affirmed their confidence on the healthcare system to offer the very best care if necessary. India was also doing well in the category of healthcare accessibility. Some important findings about India's healthcare system include: Indicator India's Score Positive rating of healthcare quality 68% Trust in the healthcare system 64% Easy access to a doctor's appointment 73% Easy access to pharmacies 81% Expect healthcare quality to improve 54% Believe good healthcare is unaffordable for many 74%

What Are the Biggest Healthcare Challenges in 2026? The Ipsos Health Service Report 2026 also identifies the major problems affecting healthcare systems worldwide. According to the survey, the leading concerns are: Healthcare Challenge Global Average Access to treatment and waiting times 47% Shortage of healthcare staff 43% Cost of accessing treatment 32% Ageing population 23% Bureaucracy 22% The findings indicate that healthcare accessibility and workforce shortages remain major concerns across the world. In India, affordability is particularly important. Around 42% of respondents identified the cost of accessing treatment as a major healthcare-system challenge. Other concerns included poor-quality treatment (36%), low standards of cleanliness (28%) and poor safety (25%).

Interesting Facts About the Ipsos Health Service Report 2026 Here are some additional facts that make the report useful for understanding global healthcare trends: Malaysia has ranked first in the QCI 2026: Perception of Quality of Care.

India was the third country out of 32 countries surveyed.

The percentage of the positive ratings of healthcare quality globally averaged 45%.

Malaysia had the most positive rating for healthcare quality (74%).

The lowest positive rating for the quality of healthcare was given for Hungary with 13% positive.

Mental health was found to be the most prevalent health issue worldwide with 48% of respondents reporting this as a major issue.

Cancer was the second largest health concern, as 40% of respondents indicated seeing it. How Was the Quality of Care Perception Index 2026 Prepared?

The Health Service Report 2026 was done on Ipsos' Global Advisor online platform. During 13 July to 7 August 2026, 22,528 adults from 32 countries were surveyed. The index is an assessment of public perceptions based on five key dimensions: Healthcare satisfaction: Patient's satisfaction with the quality of healthcare services available in their country. Trust in healthcare providers: People's confidence in their healthcare system to deliver optimal care when needed. Access to doctors – the ease with which people can get an appointment with a doctor. Ability to obtain pharmacies: Ease with which people can obtain pharmacies when necessary. Equal treatment: If there is equal access to the same level of care within the health system. Conclusion Public trust, accessibility of health services and patient satisfaction, are increasingly vital aspects to assess the quality of a healthcare system, according to the Quality of Care Perception Index 2026.