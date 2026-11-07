Delhi Metro Diwali Timings 2026: Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines to Start at 6 AM, Last Train at 10 PM

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced revised train timings for Diwali on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Metro services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines will start one hour earlier than their regular Sunday schedule. The first trains on these three lines will depart from their respective terminal stations at 6 AM instead of 7 AM. DMRC has also announced that the last train on all Metro lines, including the Airport Express Line, will begin its journey from terminal stations at 10 PM instead of the usual 11 PM. The revised schedule has been introduced in view of Diwali celebrations. Passengers travelling across Delhi-NCR should check the updated timings before planning their journeys.

Which Delhi Metro Lines Will Start at 6 AM on Diwali?

DMRC will start services one hour earlier on three Metro lines. These lines normally begin operations at 7 AM on Sundays but will start at 6 AM on November 8.

Metro Line Route Regular Sunday Start Diwali Start Time Pink Line Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar 7 AM 6 AM Magenta Line Botanical Garden to Krishna Park Extension 7 AM 6 AM Magenta Line Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk 7 AM 6 AM Grey Line Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand 7 AM 6 AM

The early services will commence from the respective terminal stations. The revised morning schedule applies only to the routes mentioned in the DMRC announcement.

Delhi Metro Last Train Timing on Diwali: 10 PM Across All Lines

Apart from starting services early on three lines, DMRC has advanced the last-train departure time across the entire Metro network.