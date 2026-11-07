CBSE Date Sheet 2027
INFOCUS

Delhi Metro Diwali Timings 2026: Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines to Start at 6 AM, Last Train at 10 PM

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 7, 2026, 10:52 IST

Delhi Metro will start services at 6 AM on three lines on November 8, 2026. The last train on all lines, including the Airport Express Line, will depart at 10 PM. Check the revised schedule.

Delhi Metro Diwali Timings 2026: Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines to Start at 6 AM, Last Train at 10 PM
Delhi Metro Diwali Timings 2026: Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines to Start at 6 AM, Last Train at 10 PM

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced revised train timings for Diwali on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Metro services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines will start one hour earlier than their regular Sunday schedule. The first trains on these three lines will depart from their respective terminal stations at 6 AM instead of 7 AM. DMRC has also announced that the last train on all Metro lines, including the Airport Express Line, will begin its journey from terminal stations at 10 PM instead of the usual 11 PM. The revised schedule has been introduced in view of Diwali celebrations. Passengers travelling across Delhi-NCR should check the updated timings before planning their journeys.

Delhi Metro Diwali Timings 2026

Particular Details
Metro operator Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)
Occasion Diwali 2026
Date November 8, 2026
Day Sunday
Lines with early morning services Pink, Magenta and Grey
Revised first train time 6 AM
Usual Sunday start time on these lines 7 AM
Last train departure 10 PM
Lines covered by revised last-train timing All Metro lines, including Airport Express
Announcement date November 6, 2026

Which Delhi Metro Lines Will Start at 6 AM on Diwali?

DMRC will start services one hour earlier on three Metro lines. These lines normally begin operations at 7 AM on Sundays but will start at 6 AM on November 8.

Metro Line Route Regular Sunday Start Diwali Start Time
Pink Line Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar 7 AM 6 AM
Magenta Line Botanical Garden to Krishna Park Extension 7 AM 6 AM
Magenta Line Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk 7 AM 6 AM
Grey Line Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand 7 AM 6 AM

The early services will commence from the respective terminal stations. The revised morning schedule applies only to the routes mentioned in the DMRC announcement.

Delhi Metro Last Train Timing on Diwali: 10 PM Across All Lines

Apart from starting services early on three lines, DMRC has advanced the last-train departure time across the entire Metro network.

Metro Service Usual Last Train Departure Diwali Last Train Departure
Red Line 11 PM 10 PM
Yellow Line 11 PM 10 PM
Blue Line 11 PM 10 PM
Green Line 11 PM 10 PM
Violet Line 11 PM 10 PM
Pink Line 11 PM 10 PM
Magenta Line 11 PM 10 PM
Grey Line 11 PM 10 PM
Airport Express Line 11 PM 10 PM

 

Important: The 10 PM timing refers to the last train commencing its journey from the terminal stations. It does not mean that every Metro station will receive its final train at exactly 10 PM. The arrival time at individual stations will depend on the route and direction of travel.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More
First Published: Nov 7, 2026, 10:52 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News