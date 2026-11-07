Delhi Metro Diwali Timings 2026: Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines to Start at 6 AM, Last Train at 10 PM
Delhi Metro will start services at 6 AM on three lines on November 8, 2026. The last train on all lines, including the Airport Express Line, will depart at 10 PM. Check the revised schedule.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced revised train timings for Diwali on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Metro services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines will start one hour earlier than their regular Sunday schedule. The first trains on these three lines will depart from their respective terminal stations at 6 AM instead of 7 AM. DMRC has also announced that the last train on all Metro lines, including the Airport Express Line, will begin its journey from terminal stations at 10 PM instead of the usual 11 PM. The revised schedule has been introduced in view of Diwali celebrations. Passengers travelling across Delhi-NCR should check the updated timings before planning their journeys.
Delhi Metro Diwali Timings 2026
|Particular
|Details
|Metro operator
|Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)
|Occasion
|Diwali 2026
|Date
|November 8, 2026
|Day
|Sunday
|Lines with early morning services
|Pink, Magenta and Grey
|Revised first train time
|6 AM
|Usual Sunday start time on these lines
|7 AM
|Last train departure
|10 PM
|Lines covered by revised last-train timing
|All Metro lines, including Airport Express
|Announcement date
|November 6, 2026
Which Delhi Metro Lines Will Start at 6 AM on Diwali?
DMRC will start services one hour earlier on three Metro lines. These lines normally begin operations at 7 AM on Sundays but will start at 6 AM on November 8.
|Metro Line
|Route
|Regular Sunday Start
|Diwali Start Time
|Pink Line
|Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar
|7 AM
|6 AM
|Magenta Line
|Botanical Garden to Krishna Park Extension
|7 AM
|6 AM
|Magenta Line
|Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk
|7 AM
|6 AM
|Grey Line
|Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand
|7 AM
|6 AM
Delhi Metro Last Train Timing on Diwali: 10 PM Across All Lines
Apart from starting services early on three lines, DMRC has advanced the last-train departure time across the entire Metro network.
|Metro Service
|Usual Last Train Departure
|Diwali Last Train Departure
|Red Line
|11 PM
|10 PM
|Yellow Line
|11 PM
|10 PM
|Blue Line
|11 PM
|10 PM
|Green Line
|11 PM
|10 PM
|Violet Line
|11 PM
|10 PM
|Pink Line
|11 PM
|10 PM
|Magenta Line
|11 PM
|10 PM
|Grey Line
|11 PM
|10 PM
|Airport Express Line
|11 PM
|10 PM
Important: The 10 PM timing refers to the last train commencing its journey from the terminal stations. It does not mean that every Metro station will receive its final train at exactly 10 PM. The arrival time at individual stations will depend on the route and direction of travel.
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