Happy Chhoti Diwali Wishes Image Prompts 2026: 20 Beautiful Images to Share with Family and Friends

Happy Chhoti Diwali Wishes Image Prompts: Chhoti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated one day before the main Diwali festival. On this occasion, people decorate their homes with diyas, candles, rangoli and colourful lights. It is also a time to share happiness, spread positivity and exchange warm wishes with family and friends. One of the most popular ways to celebrate Chhoti Diwali is by sharing beautiful greeting images and festive wishes on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. From traditional diya decorations to creative greeting cards, these images make festival greetings more special. If you are looking for creative Happy Chhoti Diwali wishes image prompts, here are 20 beautiful ideas to create attractive festive greeting images using AI image-generation tools. 20 Best Happy Chhoti Diwali Wishes Image Prompts

1. Traditional Happy Chhoti Diwali Greeting Card Prompt: Create a beautiful traditional Chhoti Diwali 2026 greeting card featuring a glowing brass diya surrounded by fresh marigold flowers, colourful rangoli and golden decorative patterns. Use a rich golden and orange background with warm festive lighting. Add elegant, readable typography saying "Happy Chhoti Diwali 2026". Create a premium, realistic festive design in ultra HD 8K resolution. 2. Golden Diya with Festive Wishes Prompt: Design an elegant Chhoti Diwali greeting image featuring a beautifully decorated golden brass diya with a bright glowing flame. Surround it with rose petals, marigold flowers and golden sparkles. Use a soft golden background with beautiful bokeh lights. Add the message "May Your Life Shine With Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Chhoti Diwali!" Use professional festive photography and 8K resolution.

3. Chhoti Diwali Rangoli Wishes Image Prompt: Create a colourful Chhoti Diwali greeting card with an intricate traditional Indian rangoli made using vibrant flower petals and coloured powders. Place small glowing diyas around the rangoli. Use bright pink, yellow, orange and purple colours. Add the greeting "Wishing You a Bright and Beautiful Chhoti Diwali!" in stylish readable typography. 4. Happy Chhoti Diwali Family Celebration Prompt: Create a heartwarming and realistic Indian family celebration scene during Chhoti Diwali. Show family members dressed in traditional Indian outfits decorating their home with diyas and flowers. Include a beautiful rangoli at the entrance and warm decorative lights. Add the message "May Your Home Be Filled With Love, Light and Happiness. Happy Chhoti Diwali!" 5. Floral Chhoti Diwali Greeting Card

Prompt: Design a beautiful floral Chhoti Diwali greeting card decorated with fresh marigold flowers, pink roses, lotus petals and traditional brass diyas. Use a soft cream and golden background with delicate floral borders. Add the greeting "May This Chhoti Diwali Bring Endless Joy and Happiness Into Your Life!" Ensure the typography is clear and attractive. 6. Chhoti Diwali Wishes with Glowing Candles Prompt: Create an elegant festive greeting image featuring beautifully arranged decorative candles and traditional earthen diyas. Add golden glitter, flower petals and soft glowing lights in the background. Use a luxurious golden and red colour combination. Include the text "Let the Light of Chhoti Diwali Remove Every Darkness From Your Life. Happy Chhoti Diwali!" 7. Beautiful Diwali Home Entrance Decoration

Prompt: Create a realistic photograph of a beautifully decorated Indian home entrance on Chhoti Diwali. Show a traditional floral toran, glowing diyas on both sides of the entrance, colourful rangoli and marigold decorations. Use warm evening lighting and a welcoming festive atmosphere. Add the greeting "May Happiness and Prosperity Enter Your Home. Happy Chhoti Diwali!" 8. Royal Red and Gold Chhoti Diwali Wishes Prompt: Design a luxurious Chhoti Diwali greeting card with a deep red velvet background, golden ornamental patterns and a beautifully illuminated brass diya in the centre. Add subtle golden sparkles and traditional Indian decorative elements. Include the text "Wishing You Wealth, Health and Happiness. Happy Chhoti Diwali 2026!" Use premium graphic design and ultra HD quality. 9. Cute Chhoti Diwali Wishes for Children

Prompt: Create a cheerful and colourful illustrated Chhoti Diwali greeting card suitable for children. Include cute smiling diyas, colourful stars, flowers, rangoli and decorative lights. Use bright yellow, orange, pink and blue colours. Add the message "Spread Smiles, Share Happiness and Shine Bright! Happy Chhoti Diwali!" Make the design friendly and attractive. 10. Peaceful Chhoti Diwali Evening Prompt: Create a peaceful and beautiful Chhoti Diwali evening scene showing rows of glowing earthen diyas on a traditional Indian balcony. Include a softly illuminated home, flower decorations and a beautiful evening sky. Use realistic photography with warm golden tones. Add the greeting "May Your Days Be Filled With Peace, Hope and Happiness. Happy Chhoti Diwali!" 11. Lotus and Diya Chhoti Diwali Greeting

Prompt: Create an elegant Chhoti Diwali greeting image featuring a beautiful pink lotus flower with a glowing traditional brass diya placed beside it. Add delicate golden decorative patterns, flower petals and a soft golden background. Include the words "May the Light of Chhoti Diwali Bring New Hope and Happiness Into Your Life!" 12. Eco-Friendly Chhoti Diwali Wishes Prompt: Create a beautiful eco-friendly Chhoti Diwali greeting image featuring handmade clay diyas, fresh green leaves, natural flowers and traditional decorations. Show a clean and peaceful festive environment without firecrackers. Use earthy green, yellow and orange tones. Add the message "Celebrate With Lights, Love and Care for Nature. Happy Chhoti Diwali!" 13. Chhoti Diwali Wishes with Beautiful Bokeh Lights Prompt: Design a stunning Chhoti Diwali greeting image with beautiful golden fairy lights creating a soft bokeh effect. Place two traditional glowing diyas in the foreground with delicate flower decorations. Use a cinematic golden background and elegant typography. Add "May Your Life Always Shine Bright. Happy Chhoti Diwali 2026!"

14. Traditional Brass Diya Decoration Prompt: Create an ultra-realistic festive photograph of a large traditional brass oil lamp decorated with marigold flowers and rose petals. Show multiple small diyas glowing around it. Use a rich golden background with soft lighting. Add the greeting "May Every Diya Bring a New Reason to Smile. Happy Chhoti Diwali!" 15. Chhoti Diwali Wishes for Friends Prompt: Create a cheerful Chhoti Diwali greeting card designed especially for friends. Include colourful diyas, flowers, golden stars and festive decorative patterns. Use a vibrant orange, pink and purple background. Add the message "May Our Friendship Shine Brighter With Every Festival. Happy Chhoti Diwali, Dear Friends!" 16. Minimalist Chhoti Diwali Greeting Image Prompt: Design a simple yet elegant Chhoti Diwali greeting image featuring a single glowing earthen diya placed on a beautiful beige surface. Add a few flower petals and subtle golden decorative details. Use a clean minimalist background with plenty of empty space. Include the text "Wishing You Light, Love and Happiness. Happy Chhoti Diwali!"

17. Chhoti Diwali Wishes with Traditional Thali Prompt: Create a beautiful top-view festive greeting image featuring a traditional Indian puja thali decorated with a brass diya, kumkum, rice grains, marigold flowers and traditional sweets. Use a rich red and golden background. Add the greeting "May Your Family Be Blessed With Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Chhoti Diwali!" 18. Sparkling Golden Chhoti Diwali Greeting Prompt: Create a premium golden Chhoti Diwali greeting card featuring a glowing diya surrounded by sparkling golden particles and beautiful ornamental designs. Use a luxurious dark golden background with soft light effects. Add the words "May Your Life Be Filled With Endless Bright Moments. Happy Chhoti Diwali 2026!" 19. Chhoti Diwali Wishes with Traditional Sweets Prompt: Design a delightful Chhoti Diwali greeting image featuring a traditional plate of Indian sweets, including ladoos, kaju katli and barfi. Add glowing diyas, fresh marigold flowers and festive decorations around the plate. Use warm golden lighting. Include the message "May Your Life Be As Sweet As These Festive Treats. Happy Chhoti Diwali!"

20. Elegant Happy Chhoti Diwali 2026 Greeting Card Prompt: Create an eye-catching and elegant Happy Chhoti Diwali 2026 greeting card. Feature a beautifully decorated traditional diya in the centre, surrounded by colourful rangoli, marigold flowers, golden ornaments and glowing festive lights. Use a premium combination of gold, orange and red. Add the greeting "May the Festival of Lights Fill Your Life With Happiness, Success and Prosperity. Happy Chhoti Diwali 2026!" Use professional graphic design, balanced composition and ultra HD 8K quality. Tips for Creating Beautiful Chhoti Diwali Wishes Images Follow these simple tips to make your festive greeting images more attractive: Choose festive colours: Use traditional shades such as red, orange, yellow and gold. Use traditional decorations: Include diyas, rangoli, marigold flowers and brass lamps. Keep greetings readable: Use clear fonts and avoid overcrowding the image with text. Select the right size: Use a 1200 × 675 pixel landscape image for article feature images and 1080 × 1080 pixels for square social media greetings. Try realistic designs: Choose natural lighting and realistic festive photography for a traditional appearance.