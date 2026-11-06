CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2027: Check Marks Distribution, Paper Structure & Question Types
The CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2027 details both Core and Elective subjects, outlining their distinct focuses and syllabus structures. Students can understand the marks distribution, paper structure, and internal assessment components for effective preparation.
CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2027: The CBSE Class 12 English examination in 2027 offers Elective and Core subjects which can selected based on your interests. The first is English Core, which is a class that is made to help you learn every-day practical communication techniques and help with writing that is commonly used in the workplace. The core paper has a number of different sections dealing with reading, writing, and material from prescribed textbooks, along with 20 marks for speaking and listening examinations. Another option is English Elective, which targets students who are passionate about literature, and thus, the class has advanced grammar problems and creative writing tasks as well as 20 marks for a project or a seminar assignment. In order to access the CBSE Class 12 English exam pattern (Elective & Core) students can find extended details shared below.
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CBSE Class 12 English (Elective & Core) Exam Pattern 2027: Overview
The table offers a brief overview of CBSE Class 12 English Elective and Core exam patterns for 2026-27 board examination.
|
Feature
|
English Core
|
English Elective
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
100 Marks
|
Theory Exam
|
80 Marks
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks (Listening & Speaking)
|
20 Marks (Project / Seminar)
|
Reading Section
|
22 Marks
|
20 Marks
|
Writing & Grammar
|
18 Marks (Writing only)
|
28 Marks (Grammar & Writing)
|
Literature Section
|
40 Marks (Flamingo & Vistas)
|
32 Marks (Kaleidoscope)
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How are English Core and English Elective different?
The essential difference between CBSE Class 12 English Core and English Elective is in the subject area and its depth of study. English Core aims to provide useful skills in functional English by teaching students how to communicate with others effectively. The content includes different literature textbooks (like Flamingo and Vistas) used in general studies and professional life. While English Elective is meant for those who like literature, as it includes a more complex syllabus consisting of classical texts, literary history, critical analysis, and creative writing.
CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2027: Marks Distribution
The CBSE Class 12 English Core and Elective exam of 2027 consists of a total of 100 marks. In this 80 marks is for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment.
The core paper includes theory portion which further sub-divided in Reading Skills, which have a total of 22 marks and consist of unseen passages and case-based passages, Creative Writing Skills, which consist of 18 marks covering media and practical and real-life workplace formats, and Literature, which consists of 40 marks from the content covered in Flamingo and Vistas. The remaining 20 marks consist of 5 marks for listening skills, 5 marks for speaking skills, and 10 marks for project work.
While in English Elective paper, it includes sections like Reading Comprehension, Applied Grammar & Creative Writing, and Textbook & Fiction, along with Internal Assessment.
English Core
|
Section
|
Component
|
Marks
|
Section A: Reading Skills
|
• Unseen Factual/Descriptive/Literary Passage (12 Marks)
• Case-Based Factual Passage with Visual/Statistical Data (10 Marks)
|
22 Marks
|
Section B: Creative Writing Skills
|
• Short Writing Tasks: Notice Writing & Invitations/Replies (4 Marks each)
• Long Writing Tasks: Job Application/Letter to Editor & Article/Report Writing (5 Marks each)
|
18 Marks
|
Section C: Literature Textbooks
|
• Prescribed Textbooks: Flamingo (Prose & Poetry) & Vistas (Supplementary Reader)
• Extract-based questions, Short Answer questions, and Long Answer/Extrapolatory questions
|
40 Marks
|
Total Theory Paper
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
• Assessment of Listening Skills (5 Marks)
• Assessment of Speaking Skills (5 Marks)
• Project Work (10 Marks)
|
20 Marks
|
Grand Total
|
100 Marks
English Elective
|
Section
|
Component
|
Marks
|
Section A: Reading Comprehension
|
• Unseen Passage (Literary or Discursive — approx. 950–1000 words) (12 Marks)
• Unseen Poem with interpretation/appreciation questions (4 Marks)
• Case-Based Factual Passage with visual/statistical data (4 Marks)
|
20 Marks
|
Section B: Applied Grammar & Creative Writing
|
• Applied Grammar: Sentence Transformation & language conventions (8 Marks)
• Creative Writing Skills: Discursive/interpretative writing tasks & Essay on contemporary/argumentative issues (20 Marks)
|
28 Marks
|
Section C: Textbook & Fiction
|
• Textbook (Kaleidoscope): Short Stories, Poetry, Non-Fiction, and Drama (Reference to context, short/long answers) (22 Marks)
• Fiction: Prescribed Novel (A Tiger for Malgudi or The Financial Expert by R.K. Narayan) (10 Marks)
|
32 Marks
|
Total Theory Paper
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
• Seminar Component: Book reviews, poetry readings, film/play reviews, or theatre workshops with presentation, articulation, and reasoning (20 Marks)
|
20 Marks
|
Grand Total
|
100 Marks
CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2027: Paper Structure
The tables shared paper design for both English Core and Elective papers as per the CBSE Class 12 syllabus. Check the detailed breakdown to prepare for the board examination.
English Core
|
Section
|
Competencies / Details
|
Total Marks
|
Reading Skills
|
Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s.
|
26
|
Grammar and Creative Writing Skills
|
Conceptual Understanding, application of rules, Analysis, Reasoning, appropriate style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity.
|
23
|
Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency, Critical Thinking.
|
31
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills
• Listening
• Speaking (5+5)
|
10
|
Project Work
|
10
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
100
English Elective
|
Section
|
Competencies
|
Total marks
|
% Weightage
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Conceptual, understanding, decoding, analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary
|
25
|
31.25%
|
Creative Writing
|
Reasoning, suitability of style and tone, use of appropriate format and fluency
|
15
|
18.75%
|
Textbook
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency
|
20
|
25%
|
Drama
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency
|
10
|
12.50%
|
Fiction
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency
|
10
|
12.50%
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
100%
|
Seminar
|
Seeking information and clarifying, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, reasoning, diction, articulation clarity of pronunciation, using appropriate language conventions. Addressing participants using appropriate titles or nomenclatures and overall fluency
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
How to Score Well in CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2027?
Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 English paper for board examination can check out these steps to elevate their scores:
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To indicate a solid understanding of your literature responses, use relevant academic buzzwords (such as linguistic imperialism, social pressure etc).
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In case of unseen passages, reading MCQs and questions prior to skimming through the text will help you find particular answers quickly and efficiently.
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Obtain some useful, effective phrases for writing letters, articles, notices, etc. in order to obtain maximum score in “Writing” section.
-
Utilize the 15 minutes before exam to organize your thoughts and plan some literature answers.
-
In respect to questions involving interpretation, apply classic themes from stories/poems to modern problems like mentality and social pressure.
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