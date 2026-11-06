CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2027: Check Marks Distribution, Paper Structure & Question Types

CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2027: The CBSE Class 12 English examination in 2027 offers Elective and Core subjects which can selected based on your interests. The first is English Core, which is a class that is made to help you learn every-day practical communication techniques and help with writing that is commonly used in the workplace. The core paper has a number of different sections dealing with reading, writing, and material from prescribed textbooks, along with 20 marks for speaking and listening examinations. Another option is English Elective, which targets students who are passionate about literature, and thus, the class has advanced grammar problems and creative writing tasks as well as 20 marks for a project or a seminar assignment. In order to access the CBSE Class 12 English exam pattern (Elective & Core) students can find extended details shared below.

Check| CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution CBSE Class 12 English (Elective & Core) Exam Pattern 2027: Overview The table offers a brief overview of CBSE Class 12 English Elective and Core exam patterns for 2026-27 board examination. Feature English Core English Elective Total Marks 100 Marks 100 Marks Theory Exam 80 Marks 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks (Listening & Speaking) 20 Marks (Project / Seminar) Reading Section 22 Marks 20 Marks Writing & Grammar 18 Marks (Writing only) 28 Marks (Grammar & Writing) Literature Section 40 Marks (Flamingo & Vistas) 32 Marks (Kaleidoscope) Check| CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marks Distribution & Question Types

How are English Core and English Elective different? The essential difference between CBSE Class 12 English Core and English Elective is in the subject area and its depth of study. English Core aims to provide useful skills in functional English by teaching students how to communicate with others effectively. The content includes different literature textbooks (like Flamingo and Vistas) used in general studies and professional life. While English Elective is meant for those who like literature, as it includes a more complex syllabus consisting of classical texts, literary history, critical analysis, and creative writing. CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2027: Marks Distribution The CBSE Class 12 English Core and Elective exam of 2027 consists of a total of 100 marks. In this 80 marks is for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment.

The core paper includes theory portion which further sub-divided in Reading Skills, which have a total of 22 marks and consist of unseen passages and case-based passages, Creative Writing Skills, which consist of 18 marks covering media and practical and real-life workplace formats, and Literature, which consists of 40 marks from the content covered in Flamingo and Vistas. The remaining 20 marks consist of 5 marks for listening skills, 5 marks for speaking skills, and 10 marks for project work. While in English Elective paper, it includes sections like Reading Comprehension, Applied Grammar & Creative Writing, and Textbook & Fiction, along with Internal Assessment. English Core Section Component Marks Section A: Reading Skills • Unseen Factual/Descriptive/Literary Passage (12 Marks)



• Case-Based Factual Passage with Visual/Statistical Data (10 Marks) 22 Marks Section B: Creative Writing Skills • Short Writing Tasks: Notice Writing & Invitations/Replies (4 Marks each)



• Long Writing Tasks: Job Application/Letter to Editor & Article/Report Writing (5 Marks each) 18 Marks Section C: Literature Textbooks • Prescribed Textbooks: Flamingo (Prose & Poetry) & Vistas (Supplementary Reader)



• Extract-based questions, Short Answer questions, and Long Answer/Extrapolatory questions 40 Marks Total Theory Paper 80 Marks Internal Assessment • Assessment of Listening Skills (5 Marks)



• Assessment of Speaking Skills (5 Marks)



• Project Work (10 Marks) 20 Marks Grand Total 100 Marks

English Elective Section Component Marks Section A: Reading Comprehension • Unseen Passage (Literary or Discursive — approx. 950–1000 words) (12 Marks)



• Unseen Poem with interpretation/appreciation questions (4 Marks)



• Case-Based Factual Passage with visual/statistical data (4 Marks) 20 Marks Section B: Applied Grammar & Creative Writing • Applied Grammar: Sentence Transformation & language conventions (8 Marks)



• Creative Writing Skills: Discursive/interpretative writing tasks & Essay on contemporary/argumentative issues (20 Marks) 28 Marks Section C: Textbook & Fiction • Textbook (Kaleidoscope): Short Stories, Poetry, Non-Fiction, and Drama (Reference to context, short/long answers) (22 Marks)



• Fiction: Prescribed Novel (A Tiger for Malgudi or The Financial Expert by R.K. Narayan) (10 Marks) 32 Marks Total Theory Paper 80 Marks Internal Assessment • Seminar Component: Book reviews, poetry readings, film/play reviews, or theatre workshops with presentation, articulation, and reasoning (20 Marks) 20 Marks Grand Total 100 Marks

CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2027: Paper Structure The tables shared paper design for both English Core and Elective papers as per the CBSE Class 12 syllabus. Check the detailed breakdown to prepare for the board examination. English Core Section Competencies / Details Total Marks Reading Skills Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s. 26 Grammar and Creative Writing Skills Conceptual Understanding, application of rules, Analysis, Reasoning, appropriate style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity. 23 Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency, Critical Thinking. 31 TOTAL 80 Internal Assessment Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills



• Listening



• Speaking (5+5) 10 Project Work 10 GRAND TOTAL 100

English Elective Section Competencies Total marks % Weightage Reading Comprehension Conceptual, understanding, decoding, analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary 25 31.25% Creative Writing Reasoning, suitability of style and tone, use of appropriate format and fluency 15 18.75% Textbook Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency 20 25% Drama Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency 10 12.50% Fiction Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency 10 12.50% TOTAL 80 100% Seminar Seeking information and clarifying, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, reasoning, diction, articulation clarity of pronunciation, using appropriate language conventions. Addressing participants using appropriate titles or nomenclatures and overall fluency 20 Grand Total 100