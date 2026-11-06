CBSE Datesheet 2027 Class 10 Released, Download Complete Timetable PDF Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027. This year, CBSE is conducting the Class 10 board exams between February 16 and March 9, 2027. The complete exam timetable PDF is now available on the official website of the board.

Like every year, CBSE will also begin the Class 10 board examinations in February 2027. The exams will be conducted in a single shift across all designated centres in India and abroad. The subject-wise timetable will now help candidates prepare better for their board examination.

The admit cards for the examination will be released shortly on the official website. The link for schools to download the admit cards for regular candidates will be available online. School authorities must download the admit cards and distribute the same among students.