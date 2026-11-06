CBSE Datesheet 2027 Class 10 Released, Download Complete Timetable PDF Here
CBSE Class 10 datesheet 2027 has been released. This year board exams will be conducted from February 16 to March 9, 2027
The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027. This year, CBSE is conducting the Class 10 board exams between February 16 and March 9, 2027. The complete exam timetable PDF is now available on the official website of the board.
Like every year, CBSE will also begin the Class 10 board examinations in February 2027. The exams will be conducted in a single shift across all designated centres in India and abroad. The subject-wise timetable will now help candidates prepare better for their board examination.
The admit cards for the examination will be released shortly on the official website. The link for schools to download the admit cards for regular candidates will be available online. School authorities must download the admit cards and distribute the same among students.
Also Read: CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable Released Exams to Begin on February 16, Check PDF
CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2027
The CBSE board 10th examination 2027 will be conducted from February 16 to March 9, 2027. Check the complete schedule here
|
Day, Date & Time
|
Subject Code
|
Subject Name
|
Tuesday, 16th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
049
|
Painting
|
Wednesday, 17th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
041
241
|
Mathematics Standard
Mathematics Basic
|
Thursday, 18th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
404
405
407
409
415
416
419
|
Automotive
Introduction to Fin. Markets
Beauty & Wellness
Food Production
Multi-Media
Multi Skill Foundation Course
Data Science
|
Friday, 19th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
064
|
Home Science
|
Saturday, 20th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
154
303
|
Elements of Business
Urdu Course-B
|
Monday, 22nd February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
086
|
Science
|
Tuesday, 23rd February, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
406
|
Introduction to Tourism
|
Wednesday, 24th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
165
402
417
|
Computer Applications
Information Technology
Artificial Intelligence
|
Thursday, 25th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
401
403
408
410
411
412
413
414
420
421
422
|
Retail
Security
Agriculture
Front Office Operations
Banking & Insurance
Marketing & Sales
Health Care
Apparel
Electronics & Hardware
Foundation Skill for Sciences
Design Thinking & Innovation
|
Friday, 26th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
101
184
|
English (Communicative)
English (Language and Literature)
|
Saturday, 27th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
008
012
013
014
015
024
091
|
Sindhi
Malayalam
Odia
Assamese
Kannada
Nepali
Kokborok
|
Saturday, 27th February, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
418
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
Monday, 1st March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
016
119
122
131
132
133
134
|
Arabic
Sanskrit (Communicative)
Sanskrit
Rai
Gurung
Tamang
Sherpa
|
Wednesday, 3rd March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
002
085
|
Hindi Course-A
Hindi Course-B
|
Thursday, 4th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
003
004
005
006
009
010
011
089
|
Urdu Course-A
Punjabi
Bengali
Tamil
Marathi
Gujarati
Manipuri
Telugu-Telangana
|
Friday, 5th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
007
021
023
025
026
|
Telugu
Russian
Persian
Limboo
Lepcha
|
Friday, 5th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
031
032
033
034
035
036
|
Carnatic Music (Vocal)
Carnatic Music Mel Ins.
Carnatic Music Per. Ins.
Hindustani Music Vocal
Hindustani Music (Mel Ins)
Hindustani Music (Per Ins)
|
Saturday, 6th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
018
|
French
|
Monday, 8th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
087
|
Social Science
|
Tuesday, 9th March, 2027
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
017
020
076
088
092
093
094
095
096
097
098
099
136
254
|
Tibetan
German
National Cadet Corps
Bhoti
Bodo
Tangkhul
Japanese
Bhutia
Spanish
Kashmiri
Mizo
Bahasa Melayu
Thai
Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy
CBSE 10th Exam 2027 Admit Card
The link for schools to download the CBSE Class 10 admit card for the 2027 annual board exam will be available before the practical exams. Schools need to log in with their login credentials to download the admit cards for the regular candidates. Private candidates will be able to download their CBSE 10th admit cards separately from the website of the board. Candidates need to enter the application number and date of birth to download the CBSE 10th private candidate admit cards.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.