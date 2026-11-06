CBSE Date Sheet 2027
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CBSE Datesheet 2027 Class 10 Released, Download Complete Timetable PDF Here

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 19:13 IST

CBSE Class 10 datesheet 2027 has been released. This year board exams will be conducted from February 16 to March 9, 2027

CBSE Datesheet 2027 Class 10 Released, Download Complete Timetable PDF Here
CBSE Datesheet 2027 Class 10 Released, Download Complete Timetable PDF Here
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The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027. This year, CBSE is conducting the Class 10 board exams between February 16 and March 9, 2027. The complete exam timetable PDF is now available on the official website of the board.

Like every year, CBSE will also begin the Class 10 board examinations in February 2027. The exams will be conducted in a single shift across all designated centres in India and abroad. The subject-wise timetable will now help candidates prepare better for their board examination.

The admit cards for the examination will be released shortly on the official website. The link for schools to download the admit cards for regular candidates will be available online. School authorities must download the admit cards and distribute the same among students. 

Also Read: CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable Released Exams to Begin on February 16, Check PDF

CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2027

The CBSE board 10th examination 2027 will be conducted from February 16 to March 9, 2027. Check the complete schedule here

Day, Date & Time

Subject Code

Subject Name

Tuesday, 16th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

049

Painting

Wednesday, 17th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

041


241

Mathematics Standard


Mathematics Basic

Thursday, 18th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

404


405


407


409


415


416


419

Automotive


Introduction to Fin. Markets


Beauty & Wellness


Food Production


Multi-Media


Multi Skill Foundation Course


Data Science

Friday, 19th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

064

Home Science

Saturday, 20th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

154


303

Elements of Business


Urdu Course-B

Monday, 22nd February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

086

Science

Tuesday, 23rd February, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

406

Introduction to Tourism

Wednesday, 24th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

165


402


417

Computer Applications


Information Technology


Artificial Intelligence

Thursday, 25th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

401


403


408


410


411


412


413


414


420


421


422

Retail


Security


Agriculture


Front Office Operations


Banking & Insurance


Marketing & Sales


Health Care


Apparel


Electronics & Hardware


Foundation Skill for Sciences


Design Thinking & Innovation

Friday, 26th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

101


184

English (Communicative)


English (Language and Literature)

Saturday, 27th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

008


012


013


014


015


024


091

Sindhi


Malayalam


Odia


Assamese


Kannada


Nepali


Kokborok

Saturday, 27th February, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

418

Physical Activity Trainer

Monday, 1st March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

016


119


122


131


132


133


134

Arabic


Sanskrit (Communicative)


Sanskrit


Rai


Gurung


Tamang


Sherpa

Wednesday, 3rd March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

002


085

Hindi Course-A


Hindi Course-B

Thursday, 4th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

003


004


005


006


009


010


011


089

Urdu Course-A


Punjabi


Bengali


Tamil


Marathi


Gujarati


Manipuri


Telugu-Telangana

Friday, 5th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

007


021


023


025


026

Telugu


Russian


Persian


Limboo


Lepcha

Friday, 5th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

031


032


033


034


035


036

Carnatic Music (Vocal)


Carnatic Music Mel Ins.


Carnatic Music Per. Ins.


Hindustani Music Vocal


Hindustani Music (Mel Ins)


Hindustani Music (Per Ins)

Saturday, 6th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

018

French

Monday, 8th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

087

Social Science

Tuesday, 9th March, 2027


10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

017


020


076


088


092


093


094


095


096


097


098


099


136


254

Tibetan


German


National Cadet Corps


Bhoti


Bodo


Tangkhul


Japanese


Bhutia


Spanish


Kashmiri


Mizo


Bahasa Melayu


Thai


Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy


CBSE 10th Exam 2027 Admit Card

The link for schools to download the CBSE Class 10 admit card for the 2027 annual board exam will be available before the practical exams. Schools need to log in with their login credentials to download the admit cards for the regular candidates. Private candidates will be able to download their CBSE 10th admit cards separately from the website of the board. Candidates need to enter the application number and date of birth to download the CBSE 10th private candidate admit cards.


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 6, 2026, 18:53 IST
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