HBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2026 OUT at bseh.org.in: 66.16% Students Pass, Direct Link Here

HBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the HBSE Class 10 supplementary result 2026 today, 6 November 2026. The result is for the Secondary (Academic) Supplementary Examination held in September - October 2026. A total of 7,908 students appeared, and 5,232 of them passed. The pass percentage is 66.16%. Another 2,431 students got compartment, and 245 students failed. Students can check and download their results on the official website, bseh.org.in. They can log in with their roll number and date of birth, registration number, or their name, parents' names, and date of birth. Check this article to get the direct download link and steps.

HBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 Highlights

The Haryana Board has released the result of the October 2026 Class 10 supplementary examination today. The key details from the board's official press note are given below.