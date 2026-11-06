HBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2026 OUT at bseh.org.in: 66.16% Students Pass, Direct Link Here
HBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana declared the Class 10 supplementary result for the October 2026 exam on 6 November. Of 7,908 students, 5,232 passed, 2,431 got compartment, and 245 failed. The pass percentage is 66.16%. Check results at bseh.org.in.
Key Points
- HBSE Class 10 supplementary result 2026 declared on November 6, 2026.
- Results are for exams conducted in September - October 2026.
- Out of 7,908 students, 66.16 percentage passed the examination.
HBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the HBSE Class 10 supplementary result 2026 today, 6 November 2026. The result is for the Secondary (Academic) Supplementary Examination held in September - October 2026. A total of 7,908 students appeared, and 5,232 of them passed. The pass percentage is 66.16%. Another 2,431 students got compartment, and 245 students failed. Students can check and download their results on the official website, bseh.org.in. They can log in with their roll number and date of birth, registration number, or their name, parents' names, and date of birth. Check this article to get the direct download link and steps.
HBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 Highlights
The Haryana Board has released the result of the October 2026 Class 10 supplementary examination today. The key details from the board's official press note are given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani
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Exam Name
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Secondary (Academic) Supplementary Examination, October 2026
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Result Date
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6 November 2026
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Notification Number
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BSEH/SEC/2026, Notification No. 06/2026
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Result Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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Login Details
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Roll number and date of birth, registration number, or name, father's/mother's name and date of birth
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Students Appeared
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7,908
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Students Passed
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5,232
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Students in Compartment
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2,431
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Students Failed
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245
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Pass Percentage
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66.16%
HBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 Direct Download Link
Students who appeared in the October 2026 supplementary exam can now check their result from the official website,bseh.org.in. Check the direct link below, along with the details needed to log in. Students must log in with their roll number and date of birth, registration number, Name, father's/mother's name, and date of birth.
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HBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026
How to Check HBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026
Students need to have their login details ready before they start. Follow the steps given below:
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Go to the official website, bseh.org.in.
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On the homepage, open the link for the Secondary (Academic) Supplementary Examination October 2026 result.
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Choose how you want to log in: roll number and date of birth, registration number, or name with father's/mother's name and date of birth.
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Enter the details exactly as they appear in your admit card and submit.
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Your result will appear on the screen. Check your name, roll number, subject-wise marks and result status.
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Download the result and take a printout for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com