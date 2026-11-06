Which Indian City Is Known as the Birthplace of Diwali’s Grandest Deepotsav? Know the Answer
Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is famous for its grand Deepotsav celebrations. Know why the city is associated with Diwali, its Guinness World Records and the history of the annual festival.
Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is associated with the birthplace of Lord Rama. It organises a spectacular annual Deepotsav in which millions of earthen lamps illuminate the banks of the Saryu River. Ayodhya’s Deepotsav has also entered the Guinness World Records several times for lighting an extraordinary number of oil lamps at one location. Keep reading in detail.
Which City Is Famous for the Grandest Diwali Deepotsav?
Ayodhya is closely connected with the Ramayana and the traditional account of Lord Rama’s return after defeating Ravana.
|Particulars
|Details
|City
|Ayodhya
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|Famous celebration
|Ayodhya Deepotsav
|River
|Saryu
|Main venue
|Ram Ki Paidi and other ghats
|Associated tradition
|Welcome of Lord Rama after 14 years of exile
|First edition of the modern grand event
|2017
|Guinness World Record in 2025
|26,17,215 oil lamps
Why Is Ayodhya Associated With Diwali?
Ayodhya holds a special place in Hindu tradition as the kingdom of Lord Rama. The Ramayana describes his return to the city after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravana. The traditional stories says that residents welcomed Rama, Sita and Lakshmana by lighting lamps. The annual Deepotsav in Ayodhya brings this tradition to life through thousands and, in recent years, millions of diyas.
What Is Ayodhya Deepotsav?
Deepotsav is an annual festival of lights organised in Ayodhya around Diwali. The Uttar Pradesh government began organising the modern large-scale event in 2017 to celebrate the city’s cultural and religious heritage. The celebration includes several activities:
|Activity
|What Happens
|Diya lighting
|Millions of earthen lamps are arranged and illuminated at the ghats
|Saryu Aarti
|Priests perform religious prayers on the banks of the river
|Shobha Yatra
|Cultural processions depict characters and episodes associated with the Ramayana
|Ram Leela
|Artists present scenes from the life of Lord Rama
|Cultural performances
|Traditional music, dance and performances are organised
|Laser and drone shows
|Visual displays present themes from the Ramayana and Indian culture
The latest Guinness World Records entry for the largest display of oil lamps lists 2,617,215 lamps, achieved during Deepotsav on October 19, 2025.
|Year
|Number of Diyas Lit
|Key Achievement
|2017
|1,87,213
|First large-scale Deepotsav organised in Ayodhya
|2023
|More than 22 lakh
|Ayodhya set a new record during Deepotsav
|2024
|25,12,585
|Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps
|2025
|26,17,215
|New Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps
What Other World Record Was Set During Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025?
Apart from the record for lighting oil lamps, Ayodhya’s 2025 Deepotsav also set a record for the largest group performing aarti simultaneously.
|Record Category
|Achievement in 2025
|Largest display of oil lamps
|26,17,215
|Number of ghats illuminated
|56
|Volunteers involved in diya lighting
|More than 30,000
|People performing aarti together
|2,128
|River associated with the celebration
|Saryu
When Did Ayodhya’s Grand Deepotsav Start?
The modern large-scale Deepotsav celebration began in 2017. The first major event was organised on October 18, 2017, with 1,87,213 earthen lamps illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi.
|Year
|Important Development
|2017
|First large-scale Deepotsav organised in Ayodhya
|2022
|Grand celebrations held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
|2023
|More than 22 lakh diyas illuminated
|2024
|25,12,585 diyas lit, setting a Guinness record
|2025
|26,17,215 diyas lit across 56 ghats, setting a new record
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