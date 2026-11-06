Which Indian City Is Known as the Birthplace of Diwali’s Grandest Deepotsav? Know the Answer

Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is associated with the birthplace of Lord Rama. It organises a spectacular annual Deepotsav in which millions of earthen lamps illuminate the banks of the Saryu River. Ayodhya’s Deepotsav has also entered the Guinness World Records several times for lighting an extraordinary number of oil lamps at one location. Keep reading in detail. Which City Is Famous for the Grandest Diwali Deepotsav? Ayodhya is closely connected with the Ramayana and the traditional account of Lord Rama’s return after defeating Ravana. Particulars Details City Ayodhya State Uttar Pradesh Famous celebration Ayodhya Deepotsav River Saryu Main venue Ram Ki Paidi and other ghats Associated tradition Welcome of Lord Rama after 14 years of exile First edition of the modern grand event 2017 Guinness World Record in 2025 26,17,215 oil lamps

Why Is Ayodhya Associated With Diwali? Ayodhya holds a special place in Hindu tradition as the kingdom of Lord Rama. The Ramayana describes his return to the city after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravana. The traditional stories says that residents welcomed Rama, Sita and Lakshmana by lighting lamps. The annual Deepotsav in Ayodhya brings this tradition to life through thousands and, in recent years, millions of diyas. What Is Ayodhya Deepotsav? Deepotsav is an annual festival of lights organised in Ayodhya around Diwali. The Uttar Pradesh government began organising the modern large-scale event in 2017 to celebrate the city’s cultural and religious heritage. The celebration includes several activities: Activity What Happens Diya lighting Millions of earthen lamps are arranged and illuminated at the ghats Saryu Aarti Priests perform religious prayers on the banks of the river Shobha Yatra Cultural processions depict characters and episodes associated with the Ramayana Ram Leela Artists present scenes from the life of Lord Rama Cultural performances Traditional music, dance and performances are organised Laser and drone shows Visual displays present themes from the Ramayana and Indian culture

Ayodhya Deepotsav Guinness World Record: How Many Diyas Were Lit? The latest Guinness World Records entry for the largest display of oil lamps lists 2,617,215 lamps, achieved during Deepotsav on October 19, 2025. Year Number of Diyas Lit Key Achievement 2017 1,87,213 First large-scale Deepotsav organised in Ayodhya 2023 More than 22 lakh Ayodhya set a new record during Deepotsav 2024 25,12,585 Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps 2025 26,17,215 New Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps What Other World Record Was Set During Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025? Apart from the record for lighting oil lamps, Ayodhya’s 2025 Deepotsav also set a record for the largest group performing aarti simultaneously. Record Category Achievement in 2025 Largest display of oil lamps 26,17,215 Number of ghats illuminated 56 Volunteers involved in diya lighting More than 30,000 People performing aarti together 2,128 River associated with the celebration Saryu