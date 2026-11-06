CBSE Date Sheet 2027
INFOCUS

Which Indian City Is Known as the Birthplace of Diwali’s Grandest Deepotsav? Know the Answer

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 16:02 IST

Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is famous for its grand Deepotsav celebrations. Know why the city is associated with Diwali, its Guinness World Records and the history of the annual festival.

Which Indian City Is Known as the Birthplace of Diwali’s Grandest Deepotsav? Know the Answer
Which Indian City Is Known as the Birthplace of Diwali’s Grandest Deepotsav? Know the Answer

Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is associated with the birthplace of Lord Rama. It organises a spectacular annual Deepotsav in which millions of earthen lamps illuminate the banks of the Saryu River. Ayodhya’s Deepotsav has also entered the Guinness World Records several times for lighting an extraordinary number of oil lamps at one location. Keep reading in detail.

Which City Is Famous for the Grandest Diwali Deepotsav?

Ayodhya is closely connected with the Ramayana and the traditional account of Lord Rama’s return after defeating Ravana.

Particulars Details
City Ayodhya
State Uttar Pradesh
Famous celebration Ayodhya Deepotsav
River Saryu
Main venue Ram Ki Paidi and other ghats
Associated tradition Welcome of Lord Rama after 14 years of exile
First edition of the modern grand event 2017
Guinness World Record in 2025 26,17,215 oil lamps

 

Why Is Ayodhya Associated With Diwali?

Ayodhya holds a special place in Hindu tradition as the kingdom of Lord Rama. The Ramayana describes his return to the city after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravana. The traditional stories says that residents welcomed Rama, Sita and Lakshmana by lighting lamps. The annual Deepotsav in Ayodhya brings this tradition to life through thousands and, in recent years, millions of diyas.

What Is Ayodhya Deepotsav?

Deepotsav is an annual festival of lights organised in Ayodhya around Diwali. The Uttar Pradesh government began organising the modern large-scale event in 2017 to celebrate the city’s cultural and religious heritage. The celebration includes several activities:

Activity What Happens
Diya lighting Millions of earthen lamps are arranged and illuminated at the ghats
Saryu Aarti Priests perform religious prayers on the banks of the river
Shobha Yatra Cultural processions depict characters and episodes associated with the Ramayana
Ram Leela Artists present scenes from the life of Lord Rama
Cultural performances Traditional music, dance and performances are organised
Laser and drone shows Visual displays present themes from the Ramayana and Indian culture

 Ayodhya Deepotsav Guinness World Record: How Many Diyas Were Lit?

The latest Guinness World Records entry for the largest display of oil lamps lists 2,617,215 lamps, achieved during Deepotsav on October 19, 2025.

 

Year Number of Diyas Lit Key Achievement
2017 1,87,213 First large-scale Deepotsav organised in Ayodhya
2023 More than 22 lakh Ayodhya set a new record during Deepotsav
2024 25,12,585 Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps
2025 26,17,215 New Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps

What Other World Record Was Set During Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025?

Apart from the record for lighting oil lamps, Ayodhya’s 2025 Deepotsav also set a record for the largest group performing aarti simultaneously.

Record Category Achievement in 2025
Largest display of oil lamps 26,17,215
Number of ghats illuminated 56
Volunteers involved in diya lighting More than 30,000
People performing aarti together 2,128
River associated with the celebration Saryu

When Did Ayodhya’s Grand Deepotsav Start?

The modern large-scale Deepotsav celebration began in 2017. The first major event was organised on October 18, 2017, with 1,87,213 earthen lamps illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi.

Year Important Development
2017 First large-scale Deepotsav organised in Ayodhya
2022 Grand celebrations held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2023 More than 22 lakh diyas illuminated
2024 25,12,585 diyas lit, setting a Guinness record
2025 26,17,215 diyas lit across 56 ghats, setting a new record

 

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More
First Published: Nov 6, 2026, 16:02 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News