ICSE Class 10 Environmental Applications Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the updated ICSE Class 10 Environmental Applications Syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. Students appearing for the 2027 board examinations can check the complete syllabus to understand the topics, sub-topics and examination requirements. The curriculum covers important environmental issues, including soil conservation, air and water pollution, resource utilisation, sustainable development and eco-friendly technologies. It also focuses on environmental awareness through practical activities, case studies and project work. Students can check the detailed syllabus, examination pattern, internal assessment guidelines and direct PDF download link below. ICSE Class 10 Environmental Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The ICSE Class 10 Environmental Applications assessment consists of a theory paper and internal assessment. Students must understand the marking scheme and evaluation structure to prepare effectively for the board examination. Theory Paper: 100 Marks

100 Marks Internal Assessment: 100 Marks

100 Marks Total Marks: 200 Marks The theory examination covers the prescribed units, including basic environmental resources, resource utilisation, eco-friendly technologies and individual environmental initiatives. The internal assessment focuses on project work and case studies. ICSE Class 10 Environmental Applications Syllabus 2026-27 The ICSE Class 10 Environmental Applications syllabus is divided into four major units. Students should prepare all the prescribed topics and sub-topics to understand the subject comprehensively.

THEORY – 100 Marks 1. Caring for Our Basic Resources (i) Caring for Our Soil Causes and consequences of soil erosion.

Impact of improper land use, deforestation and overgrazing on soil.

Effects of soil erosion on food production, wastelands, waterways and dams.

Soil conservation strategies, including contour bunding, tree breaks and check dams.

Study of conservation solutions and their applicability through examples such as Auroville and Tarun Bharat Sangh. (ii) Caring for Our Air (a) Technical methods to control air pollution: Electrostatic precipitators.

Cyclone separators.

Wet scrubbers.

Bag filters.

Fluid bed boilers. (b) Strategies to reduce air pollution: Economic measures, including penalties, subsidies and bubble theory.

Technical measures, including hybrid vehicles, alternative fuels and alternative energy vehicles.

Traffic management, including synchronised signals, use of lanes and one-way roads.

(c) Legislation as a means to reduce air pollution: Role of law in controlling and reducing pollution.

Examples such as the Taj Mahal Trapezium and Delhi. (d) International norms on air pollution: International standards for air pollution.

How these standards are developed.

Limitations in their implementation.

Examples such as Euro 1 and Euro 2. (iii) Caring for Our Water (a) Techniques of watershed management: Conservation of water bodies.

Traditional water management systems, including the Eri system of Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan's traditional systems.

Modern water management techniques.

Ramsar Convention. (b) Rainwater harvesting: Roof water harvesting through percolation pits.

Water harvesting in rural areas through check dams and bunds. (c) Small dams versus large dams: Comparison of small and large dams.

Issues associated with large dams.

Scope and limitations of small dams.

Alternatives such as micro hydel, mini hydel and run-of-the-river projects.

(d) Water recycling: Scope and importance of water recycling. (e) Alternatives to existing sewage treatment: Dry compost toilets.

Decentralised sewage treatment.

Use of decomposed night soil as fertiliser. (f) Remote sensing satellites and their applications: Importance of remote sensing satellites.

Their applications in environmental management. 2. Resource Use (i) Impact of Globalisation on Environment Meaning and objectives of globalisation.

Possibilities and challenges of a global economy.

Impact of globalisation on developing countries, including increased disparities, national debt and recession.

Impact on human and natural resources. (ii) Role of NGOs in Sustaining Environment Role of NGOs in environmental protection.

Study of international, national and local NGOs working in different areas, including environmental issues, women's collectives and child welfare organisations.

(iii) Evolving a Sustainable Growth Paradigm Gandhian approach to sustainable development.

Large-scale development versus village-based self-sufficient growth.

Meaning of sustainability.

GDP versus the growth paradox.

Integrating sustainability into development.

Gandhi's model of decentralised governance, including Panchayati Raj.

Examples such as Khadi, Dastkar, Auroville and Gandhi Gram. (iv) North-South Divide Patterns of resource use in the North and South.

Impact of resource consumption on the environment in both regions. 3. Appropriate Eco-friendly Technologies (i) Scope and limitations of indigenous and modern technologies Comparison of traditional and modern technologies.

Study of industries such as fishing and weaving where both technologies are used. (ii) Need for developing intermediate and appropriate technology

Limitations of conventional energy sources.

Scope of alternative energy sources.

Analysis of the power sector. (iii) Developing least-cost options Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA).

Role of EIA in planning and assessing environmental impacts.

Methods of developing least-cost options.

Grassroots planning versus top-down planning. (iv) Natural resource accounting Meaning of natural resource accounting.

How natural resources can be accounted for.

Basic understanding through examples. 4. Initiatives I Can Take In my local environment.

In my future career choice.

In supporting initiatives in my State or Country. This unit encourages students to understand their role in environmental protection. It focuses on individual responsibility and the steps students can take in their local communities, future careers and the wider society.

ICSE Class 10 Environmental Applications Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download Students can download the complete ICSE Class 10 Environmental Applications Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the official CISCE website. The document includes the prescribed topics, sub-topics, suggested activities and internal assessment guidelines.Students are advised to refer to the below mentioned link to download the official PDF. ICSE Class 10 Environmental Applications Syllabus 2026-2027 PDF ICSE Class 10 Environmental Applications Syllabus: Internal Assessment 2026-27 The internal assessment is an important part of the ICSE Class 10 Environmental Applications evaluation. Students are required to complete project work and case studies based on the topics prescribed in the syllabus. The suggested project areas cover environmental conservation, resource utilisation and appropriate eco-friendly technologies.

Suggested Projects and Case Studies Caring for Our Basic Resources Caring for Our Soil: Tarun Bharat Sangh's work in Alwar, Anna Hazare's work in Ralegan Siddhi and Auroville's afforestation efforts.

Tarun Bharat Sangh's work in Alwar, Anna Hazare's work in Ralegan Siddhi and Auroville's afforestation efforts. Caring for Our Air: Monitoring pollution in busy traffic areas, vehicle-related respiratory problems and the role of public transport in reducing air pollution.

Monitoring pollution in busy traffic areas, vehicle-related respiratory problems and the role of public transport in reducing air pollution. Caring for Our Water: Water wastage through modern sewage systems, groundwater depletion, water contamination, Rajasthan's water conservation systems and the Narmada issue. Resource Use Impact of displacement and environmental movements.

Role of government and NGOs in promoting sustainable development.

Reports on the environmental impact of globalisation.

Comparative studies of resource use in urban and rural communities. Appropriate Eco-friendly Technologies