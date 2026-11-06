CBSE Date Sheet 2027
INFOCUS

UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 380 Electrical Posts, Check Eligibility Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 15:04 IST

The UPSSSC has started the application process for Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 380 Electrical vacancies would be filled. Eligible candidates who have qualified PET 2025 can apply online through the official website. Check the eligibility criteria, important dates and other details here.

UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 380 Electrical Posts, Check Eligibility Here
UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 380 Electrical Posts, Check Eligibility Here

Key Points

  • Online applications for 380 JE (Electrical) posts started on November 6, 2026.
  • The last date to submit applications for these vacancies is November 27, 2026.
  • Candidates must have qualified PET 2025 and hold an Electrical Engineering Diploma.

UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the online application process for UPSSSC Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2026 on November 6, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 380 vacancies would be filled for various Electrical posts across different departments of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have qualified for PET 2025 and possess a valid scorecard can submit their applications online through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application is November 27, 2026. 

In this article you will find all the important information related to the eligibility criteria, application process, steps to apply and many more details.

UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The online application process for UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 has started from November 6, 2026. Candidates who possess the required eligibility criteria can complete their registration and submit the application form through the commission's official website.

The last date for fee reconciliation and making corrections to the application form is December 4, 2026. Check the direct link to apply for UPSSSC JE Recruitment and official notification in table below.

UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 Link

      Click Here

UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF

      Click Here

UPSSSC JE Notification 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the important details regarding the UPSSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026 in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Exam Name

UPSSSC Combined Junior Engineer (Electrical) Main Examination 2025

Advertisement Number

25-Exam/2026

Post Name

Junior Engineer (Electrical) and related posts

Total Vacancies

380

Application Mode

Online

Notification Release Date

October 12, 2026

Application Start Date

November 6, 2026

Last Date to Apply

November 27, 2026

Fee Reconciliation and Correction Last Date

December 4, 2026

Eligibility Test

PET 2025

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment must fulfil the educational qualification and other eligibility requirements . The important details are mentioned below.

Eligibility Parameters

Details

Educational Qualification

The educational qualification differs as per the post you are applying for. Generally candidates must have Completed Class 10 & have a 3 year diploma in Electrical Engineering.

PET Qualification

Candidates must have appeared in PET 2025 and received a scorecard issued by UPSSSC.

Shortlisting

Candidates will be shortlisted for the main examination based on their normalised PET 2025 scores.

Age Limit

  • Minimum Age 18 years

  • Maximum Age 40 years

Steps to Apply for UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process-

  • Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

  • Now you have to visit the Live Advertisement section .

  • Now Click on the Link for Combined Junior Engineer (Electrical) Main Examination 2025.

  • Log in using your PET 2025 registration number and complete the authentication process through the OTP sent to your registered mobile number or email.

  • Fill the required details and select the posts you want to apply for.

  • Pay the application fee and upload the required documents

  • Review the application form once and submit it.

  • Download and take a printout of form for future references.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Nov 6, 2026, 15:04 IST
    Fire Icon

    Latest Stories

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News