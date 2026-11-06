UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 380 Electrical Posts, Check Eligibility Here

UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the online application process for UPSSSC Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2026 on November 6, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 380 vacancies would be filled for various Electrical posts across different departments of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have qualified for PET 2025 and possess a valid scorecard can submit their applications online through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application is November 27, 2026.

In this article you will find all the important information related to the eligibility criteria, application process, steps to apply and many more details.

UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The online application process for UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 has started from November 6, 2026. Candidates who possess the required eligibility criteria can complete their registration and submit the application form through the commission's official website.