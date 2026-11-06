UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 380 Electrical Posts, Check Eligibility Here
The UPSSSC has started the application process for Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 380 Electrical vacancies would be filled. Eligible candidates who have qualified PET 2025 can apply online through the official website. Check the eligibility criteria, important dates and other details here.
Key Points
- Online applications for 380 JE (Electrical) posts started on November 6, 2026.
- The last date to submit applications for these vacancies is November 27, 2026.
- Candidates must have qualified PET 2025 and hold an Electrical Engineering Diploma.
UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the online application process for UPSSSC Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2026 on November 6, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 380 vacancies would be filled for various Electrical posts across different departments of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have qualified for PET 2025 and possess a valid scorecard can submit their applications online through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application is November 27, 2026.
In this article you will find all the important information related to the eligibility criteria, application process, steps to apply and many more details.
UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application process for UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 has started from November 6, 2026. Candidates who possess the required eligibility criteria can complete their registration and submit the application form through the commission's official website.
The last date for fee reconciliation and making corrections to the application form is December 4, 2026. Check the direct link to apply for UPSSSC JE Recruitment and official notification in table below.
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UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 Link
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UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
UPSSSC JE Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details regarding the UPSSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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UPSSSC Combined Junior Engineer (Electrical) Main Examination 2025
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Advertisement Number
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25-Exam/2026
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Post Name
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Junior Engineer (Electrical) and related posts
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Total Vacancies
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380
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Application Mode
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Online
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Notification Release Date
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October 12, 2026
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Application Start Date
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November 6, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 27, 2026
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Fee Reconciliation and Correction Last Date
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December 4, 2026
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Eligibility Test
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PET 2025
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment must fulfil the educational qualification and other eligibility requirements . The important details are mentioned below.
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Eligibility Parameters
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Details
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Educational Qualification
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The educational qualification differs as per the post you are applying for. Generally candidates must have Completed Class 10 & have a 3 year diploma in Electrical Engineering.
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PET Qualification
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Candidates must have appeared in PET 2025 and received a scorecard issued by UPSSSC.
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Shortlisting
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Candidates will be shortlisted for the main examination based on their normalised PET 2025 scores.
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Age Limit
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Steps to Apply for UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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Now you have to visit the Live Advertisement section .
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Now Click on the Link for Combined Junior Engineer (Electrical) Main Examination 2025.
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Log in using your PET 2025 registration number and complete the authentication process through the OTP sent to your registered mobile number or email.
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Fill the required details and select the posts you want to apply for.
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Pay the application fee and upload the required documents
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Review the application form once and submit it.
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Download and take a printout of form for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.