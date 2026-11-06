ISC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here!

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has published the Geography syllabus for ISC Class 12. The subject covers India's physical features, climate, population, natural resources, agriculture, industries, transport and communication. Students also have to study map work and practical topics. The syllabus helps students understand how geographical features, natural resources and human activities are connected. Below is the complete syllabus explained in simple language, following the official CISCE document. Also read: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2026-27 According to the official CISCE syllabus, Geography is divided into two papers. Students have to appear for a theory examination and complete practical and project work.

Paper Subject Marks Duration Paper I Theory 70 3 hours Paper II Practical and Project Work 30 Assessed through practical and project work Total Geography 100 — The theory paper covers India's physical environment, population, resources, transport, industries, regional development and map work. The practical and project paper tests students' ability to read maps, prepare diagrams, conduct surveys and understand geographical information. Complete ISC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2026-27: Chapter-wise Topics The official syllabus is divided into seven major sections for Class 12. The following table explains all the prescribed topics. 1. Physical Environment This chapter explains India's geographical location, landforms, rivers and climate. Students learn how India's physical features influence its environment and development.

Topics Complete syllabus explained in easy language Location of India India's size, area, latitude and longitude, coastline, neighbouring countries and its importance in the Indian Ocean region. Geological structure Geological history of India, formation of the Peninsular Plateau, Himalayas and Northern Plains. Difference between the Himalayas and Peninsular Plateau. Himalayan Mountains Three parallel Himalayan ranges, their north-western and north-eastern extensions, regional divisions and differences between the Eastern and Western Himalayas. Northern Plains Indus-Ganga-Brahmaputra Plains, including Bhabar, Terai, Bhangar, Khadar and Doabs. Regional divisions include Rajasthan, Punjab, Ganga and Brahmaputra plains. Peninsular Plateau Malwa, Chotanagpur and Deccan plateaus; badlands, Aravalis, Western Ghats and Eastern Ghats. Comparison between the two Ghats. Coastal Plains and Islands Western and Eastern Coastal Plains, their divisions, lagoons, deltas and differences between Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep. Drainage System Sources of the Ganga, Yamuna, Indus, Sutlej, Brahmaputra, Mahanadi, Godavari, Kaveri, Krishna, Narmada and Tapi. Comparison of Himalayan and Peninsular rivers. Climate of India Factors affecting temperature, pressure, rainfall, monsoon, jet streams, Southern Oscillation and El Niño. Four main seasons, local winds, droughts and floods. Temperature and rainfall graphs of Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Jaisalmer and Leh. Natural Vegetation Forest areas, their importance, uses, misuse and conservation. Social forestry, Chipko Movement, Van Mahotsav and National Forest Policy, 1988.

2. Population and Human Settlements This section explains India's population, migration and the development of rural and urban areas. Topics Complete syllabus explained in easy language Population of India India's share of the world's population and its position globally. Population Distribution Population distribution across states, population density, arithmetic and physiological density, and factors affecting population concentration. Population Growth Population growth trends, birth rate, death rate, natural growth rate and migratory growth. Study of population trends from 1921, 1951 and 1981 to the latest Census. Migration Migration trends over the last 25 years, reasons for migration, push and pull factors, and rural-rural, rural-urban, urban-urban and urban-rural migration. Population Characteristics Rural and urban population, age and sex composition, literacy, working and non-working population and their effects on development. Rural Settlements Types and patterns of villages in plains, mountains, plateaus and coastal areas. Compact and scattered settlements and their different patterns. Urban Settlements Classification of towns, urban growth, urban agglomeration, conurbation, urban sprawl and slums. Factors responsible for the growth of cities.

3. Resources of India and Their Utilisation This chapter focuses on India's natural resources and how they are used for development. Topics Complete syllabus explained in easy language Environmental Management Importance of protecting the environment while using natural resources for development. Land Resources Land-use patterns, cultivable land, net sown area, fallow land, grazing land, land holdings and problems caused by the division of agricultural land. Water Resources Surface water, groundwater, demand for water, irrigation methods, perennial canals, sprinkler and drip irrigation, overwatering and rainwater harvesting. Agriculture Wet and dry farming, crop rotation, cropping intensity, modern farming methods, agricultural problems, Green Revolution and animal husbandry. Major Crops Rice, wheat, jowar, bajra, ragi, pulses, coffee, tea, cotton, sugarcane, jute, groundnut and coconut. Their soil, temperature, rainfall requirements, crop seasons and major producing states. Other Agricultural Activities Market gardening, orchard farming and their importance. Fishing Marine and inland fishing, deep-sea and inshore fishing, pelagic and demersal fishing, major fishing areas, conservation and problems. Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are prescribed case-study states. Minerals and Energy Iron ore, mica, coal, petroleum and their uses. Nuclear, thermal and hydel power. Conventional and non-conventional energy sources, including solar, wind, tidal, biomass and geothermal energy.

4. Infrastructural Resources: Transport and Communication This section explains how transport and communication support India's economy. Topics Complete syllabus explained in easy language Transport Railways, roadways, inland and coastal water transport, air transport and pipelines. Their advantages, disadvantages, distribution and development. Important Transport Routes Golden Quadrilateral, North-South Corridor and East-West Corridor. Ports and Trade Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Kochi ports, their locations, advantages, imports, exports and international trade patterns during the last five years. Communication Satellites, remote sensing, GIS, mobile phones, radio, Doordarshan and the internet. Difference between mass communication and telecommunication. Also check: ISC Class 12 History Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download PDF Here!

5. Industries This chapter explains the development and distribution of important industries in India. Topics Complete syllabus explained in easy language Industrial Centres Location, distribution and differences in the development of major industrial centres. Industrial Regions Mumbai-Pune, Hooghly, Bengaluru-Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chotanagpur, Visakhapatnam-Guntur and Gurgaon-Delhi-Meerut. Agro-based Industries Sugar and cotton textile industries, including their locations and major centres. Mineral-based Industries Iron and steel, petrochemical industries and oil refineries. Important centres such as Jamshedpur, Bhilai, Rourkela, Bokaro, Salem and Visakhapatnam. Tourism Industry Natural and cultural tourist destinations, growth of tourism, its benefits, problems, environmental impact and eco-tourism.

6. Regional Economic Development (Case Studies) Students have to study three specific examples of regional and industrial development. Case study What students have to understand Chhattisgarh Regional development through mining, silk industry and farming. Bengaluru Growth of the electronics industry, reasons for its development, national and international connections and problems. Haldia Port Development of Haldia Port, industries around it and the region served by the port. Students must also understand the meaning of development, multilevel planning and planning regions. The advantages and disadvantages of development for local people and the region are also included. 7. Map Work Map work is an important part of the Geography syllabus. Students must practise identifying, locating and labelling the following geographical features on maps of India.

Map work category Important topics to prepare Location of India Latitudinal and longitudinal extent, central latitude and longitude, Indira Col and Cape Comorin. Mountains and Hills Greater, Lesser and Outer Himalayas, Karakoram, Aravalis, Vindhyas, Satpura, Western and Eastern Ghats, Nilgiris, Cardamom, Garo, Khasi, Jaintia, Patkoi, Naga and Mizo Hills. Plains Indus-Ganga-Brahmaputra Plains, Konkan, Kanara, Malabar, Coromandel and Northern Circars. Plateaus Malwa, Chotanagpur, Deccan and Meghalaya. Peninsulas Kathiawar and Kachchh. Lakes Chilika and Pulicat. Water Bodies Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Palk Strait, Gulf of Kachchh and Gulf of Khambhat. Mountain Passes Karakoram, Shipki La, Nathu La, Bomdi La, Palghat, Bhorghat and Thalghat. Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, Ganga, Yamuna, Gomti, Ghaghara, Gandak, Kosi, Chambal, Betwa, Ken, Son, Damodar, Luni, Narmada, Tapi, Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Kaveri and Brahmaputra. Population States with the highest and lowest population density, urbanisation, population concentration, sex ratio and literacy. Major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Agriculture Major producing states and regions for rice, wheat, coffee, tea, cotton, jute, sugarcane, groundnut and coconut. Power Resources Nuclear power stations at Kaiga, Kalpakkam, Tarapur, Rawatbhata, Narora and Kakrapara. Industries Sugar industry centres at Ahmednagar and Pune; cotton textile centres at Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Surat; iron and steel plants, petrochemical centres and oil refineries. Transport and Ports Golden Quadrilateral, North-South Corridor, East-West Corridor, road density and ports at Mumbai, Kochi, Haldia, Chennai and Kolkata.

Students must also practise drawing, labelling and interpreting sketch maps related to India's location, relief, climate, population, industries and transport. ISC Class 12 Geography Practical and Project Work Syllabus 2026-27 Apart from the theory examination, students have to complete practical work and project work carrying 30 marks. Practical Work Students have to undertake any two of the following six practical topics: Practical topics Explanation in easy language Drawing of Scales Learn to draw linear and graphic scales, representative fractions and statement scales. Cross-section and Profiles Draw profiles of geographical features such as valleys, plateaus, ridges, hills, waterfalls and sea cliffs using contour lines. SOI Map References Understand and illustrate location references used in Survey of India maps. Map Reading and Interpretation Read and interpret Survey of India topographical maps, including location, relief, drainage, land use, settlements and communication. Geographic Information System (GIS) Learn the basics of GIS and interpret remote sensing images using colour, texture, size, shape, shadow and association. Surveying Prepare two plans of the school compound or a small area using a plane table or GPS

Project Work (Assignment) Students have to complete a field survey and prepare a project report on any one of the following topics: Project topics What students have to do Agricultural Land Use Survey Study the use of agricultural land in a selected district or village. Prepare a sketch map showing different land-use patterns and crops. Household Survey Survey around 30–60 households to understand family size, age, education, occupation and economic activities. Amenity Study Study facilities such as hospitals, schools, post offices and municipal services in a selected area. Manufacturing Industry or Self-employed Person Visit a manufacturing unit or a small business and study raw materials, production, supply routes and employment. Multipurpose River Valley Project Study how a multipurpose river valley project affects the development of a particular region. Note on Format The project report should include a table of contents, sample details, statistical methods, interview schedules and clearly explained conclusions.

ISC Class 12 Geography Practical Marks Distribution Assessment component Marks Practical File (Sessional Record) 10 Viva Voce 10 Total 20 Students should refer to the official CISCE syllabus PDF for the complete prescribed details and prepare all the listed topics for the 2027 examination. ISC Class 12 Geography Syllabus PDF Download Students can download the complete ISC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the link given below. The official document contains the prescribed syllabus and examination scheme for the academic session 2026-27. Subject Official Syllabus PDF ISC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2026-27 Download PDF Read more: ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download PDF Here! ISC Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam