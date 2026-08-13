ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam
Download ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2027 PDF for all subjects released by CISCE. Get English, Maths, Chemistry, Economics syllabus based on the latest exam pattern.
ISC Class 12th Syllabus 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has made available the ISC Class 12 syllabus 2026 on official website. Based on the recent syllabus and the updated exam pattern the syllabus has been designed. These syllabus are very important for students preparing for the ISC Board Exam 2027, as they provide clear understanding of the concepts, question format, chapter-wise marking scheme, important topics, and overall difficulty level. To help students in their study preparation, we have provided here a direct link to download the subject-wise ISC Class 12 Syllabus PDFs in this article below for quick and easy access.
ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2027 Overview
CISCE has refined the exam structure to apply competency-based learning and real-life applications. Students should be well-prepared for a balanced study of theory and practical-oriented questions.
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Category
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Details
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Total Marks
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100
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Written Exam
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70/80 Marks (Depending on Subject)
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Internal Assessment
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20/30 Marks (Depending on Subject)
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Question Types
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Includes case-based, application-oriented, and structured questions
ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 Science Syllabus: Download PDF
ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 Commerce Syllabus: Download PDF
ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 Arts (Humanities) Syllabus: Download PDF
ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 Elective Subjects : Download PDF
In the table below, ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 for all the subjects has been provided along with a PDF download link for each one of them. Check the subject-wise syllabus for all streams here.
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Other Elective Subjects, Click Here
How to Download ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27
- Viist the official website of CISCE
- Select the Examinations tab from the menu bar
- Select the ISC Examination from the dropdown box
- Click on the Regulations and Syllabus 2027 option
- Scroll through the page to download the syllabus
ISC Class 12 Specimen Papers 2026-27
Students wants to score 90+ in their board exams should start practising these ISC Class 12 Sample Papers 2026 regularly, before the board exam begins. Daily practice and smart study will ensure outstanding results in the ISC Board Exam 2027.
Check: ISC Class 12 Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs
All ISC Board students enrolled in the 2026–2027 academic year appearing for the 2027 ISC Board Exams can view and download the ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 for each subject in PDF format.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.