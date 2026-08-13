ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam

ISC Class 12th Syllabus 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has made available the ISC Class 12 syllabus 2026 on official website. Based on the recent syllabus and the updated exam pattern the syllabus has been designed. These syllabus are very important for students preparing for the ISC Board Exam 2027, as they provide clear understanding of the concepts, question format, chapter-wise marking scheme, important topics, and overall difficulty level. To help students in their study preparation, we have provided here a direct link to download the subject-wise ISC Class 12 Syllabus PDFs in this article below for quick and easy access.

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2027 Overview

CISCE has refined the exam structure to apply competency-based learning and real-life applications. Students should be well-prepared for a balanced study of theory and practical-oriented questions.