School Holidays in October 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
School Holidays October 2026: Check state-wise school closure dates for Delhi, UP, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra and more. Know Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra holidays.
School Holidays October 2026: School students in India can expect several holidays in October 2026 as the month includes Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and state-specific festive holidays. The exact number of school holidays, however, will vary depending on the state education department, school board and individual school calendar.
According to the 2026 holiday calendars, Gandhi Jayanti will be observed on October 2, while Dussehra/Vijayadashami falls on October 20. Several schools may also observe extended autumn or Dussehra breaks around these dates.
Students and parents should note that a festival being listed as a public or gazetted holiday does not automatically mean that every school will remain closed for additional days. The final school closure dates should be checked against the respective state education department or school circular.
Odisha Cyclone Update: Schools and Colleges Closed in Five Districts (Oct 28-29)
The Odisha government has declared a mandatory holiday for all schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers across Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri on October 28 and 29 due to an approaching cyclone. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is spearheading a "zero casualty" disaster management strategy as the severe weather system prepares to make landfall between South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh.
Key Cyclone Preparations and Weather Alerts
- Severe Weather Forecast: Southern Odisha is bracing for extreme heavy rainfall and high-speed winds reaching 80-90 km/h during the landfall period.
- Emergency Response Ready: Specialized disaster response teams, including the NDRF, ODRAF, and state fire services, have been actively deployed to vulnerable zones for immediate rescue operations.
- Further Closures Possible: District Collectors in the remaining regions have full authorization to implement additional school and college closures if local weather conditions deteriorate.
UP School Holiday: Noida and Ghaziabad Schools Closed for MLC Elections
Schools and colleges across several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, have been ordered to remain closed today, October 23, 2026, due to the biennial Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections. According to the official directive issued by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari, all government, government-aided, and private unaided schools including those affiliated with CBSE and ICSE boards will suspend classes from pre-primary (nursery) up to Class 12. Voting for the Meerut Block Graduate and Block Teacher constituency is scheduled between 8 AM and 4 PM, prompting this mandatory holiday to facilitate a smooth polling process.
Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: School Holidays Declared in Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, and Kallakurichi
Heavy and persistent rainfall across northern Tamil Nadu has prompted local district administrations to declare school holidays today, October 23, 2026, prioritizing the safety of students and staff. Educational institutions have been shut down in Tiruvannamalai (both schools and colleges), Viluppuram, and Kallakurichi, as well as in the neighboring union territories of Puducherry and Karaikal. Meanwhile, despite overnight showers, schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram are currently functioning under their normal schedules, though parents are advised to keep track of official weather updates and school notifications in case of sudden changes.
School Holidays in October 2026: Important Dates
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Date
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Day
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Holiday/Occasion
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October 2, 2026
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Friday
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Gandhi Jayanti
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October 18, 2026
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Sunday
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Dussehra/Saptami
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October 19, 2026
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Monday
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Dussehra/Maha Ashtami
|
October 20, 2026
|
Tuesday
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Dussehra/Vijayadashami
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October 26, 2026
|
Monday
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|
October 29, 2026
|
Thursday
|
Karva Chauth/ Karaka Chaturthi
October 2026 School Holidays: State-Wise Updates
The school holiday schedule is not uniform across India. State governments and education departments can prescribe additional holidays or longer festive breaks. Here are the key updates available for October 2026.
Delhi School Holidays October 2026
Schools in Delhi will observe Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and Dussehra on October 20, subject to the applicable Directorate of Education and individual school calendars. The central government holiday list for Delhi also includes October 26 and October 29 as restricted holidays.
Parents and students in Delhi should check the school's academic calendar for any additional autumn or Dussehra vacation dates.
Also Check: Delhi School Holidays in October 2026
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays October 2026
In Uttar Pradesh, October 2 and October 20 are among the major holidays listed in the 2026 calendar. The Central Government holiday list for Uttar Pradesh also identifies Dussehra on October 20 as a gazetted holiday.
The actual duration of the Dussehra break for schools can differ according to the state education department and individual school calendars.
Also Check: UP School Holiday in October 2026
Telangana School Holidays October 2026
Telangana has several important holidays in October. The Telangana State Calendar 2026 lists:
- October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi
- October 18: Saddula Bathukamma
- October 19: Maharnavami
- October 20: Vijaya Dasami
- October 21: Following day of Vijaya Dasami
- October 26: Birthday of Hazrath Syed Mohd. Juvanpuri
Also Check: Telangana School Holiday in October 2026
Andhra Pradesh School Holidays October 2026
Schools and educational institutions across Andhra Pradesh will remain closed for Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2026, leading to a long weekend from Friday to Sunday. Furthermore, an extended 12-day Dasara vacation has been announced from Saturday, October 10 to Wednesday, October 21, 2026, with regular classes resuming on October 22. In November, schools are expected to close for Deepavali from November 6 to 13, and in December, winter holidays will likely be observed from December 25 to January 3, 2027.
Also Check: Andhra Pradesh School Holiday in October 2026
West Bengal School Holidays October 2026
West Bengal's 2026 holiday calendar includes Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and Dussehra-related holidays around October 19 and 20. The official central-government holiday list for West Bengal also identifies October 19 as an additional Dussehra holiday and October 20 as Dussehra.
Students should check the West Bengal school education department's academic calendar for the complete Durga Puja vacation, as school vacation periods can extend beyond individual public holidays.
Also Check: West Bengal School Holiday in October 2026
Will Schools Be Closed for Dussehra 2026?
October 20, 2026 is Dussehra/Vijayadashami, but the duration of the school holiday will vary by state and school. Some institutions may remain closed only on the festival date, while others may provide a longer autumn or Dussehra break.
For example, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) holiday list for 2026 schedules an autumn break from October 15 to October 24, covering the Dussehra period.
Also Read l Dussehra 2026 School Holiday: Check State Wise School Closure List and More
Diwali School Holidays 2026: Important Update
Students looking for Diwali school holidays in October 2026 should note that Diwali will not fall in October this year. Diwali/Deepavali is on November 8, 2026, according to the 2026 holiday calendar.
As a result, schools that provide a Diwali vacation are likely to schedule the break in November rather than October, although the exact dates will depend on the state and individual school.
Also Check: State-wise School Holidays in October 2026
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.