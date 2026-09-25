School Holidays in October 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates

School Holidays October 2026: School students in India can expect several holidays in October 2026 as the month includes Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and state-specific festive holidays. The exact number of school holidays, however, will vary depending on the state education department, school board and individual school calendar. According to the 2026 holiday calendars, Gandhi Jayanti will be observed on October 2, while Dussehra/Vijayadashami falls on October 20. Several schools may also observe extended autumn or Dussehra breaks around these dates. Students and parents should note that a festival being listed as a public or gazetted holiday does not automatically mean that every school will remain closed for additional days. The final school closure dates should be checked against the respective state education department or school circular.

Odisha Cyclone Update: Schools and Colleges Closed in Five Districts (Oct 28-29) The Odisha government has declared a mandatory holiday for all schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers across Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri on October 28 and 29 due to an approaching cyclone. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is spearheading a "zero casualty" disaster management strategy as the severe weather system prepares to make landfall between South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh. Key Cyclone Preparations and Weather Alerts Severe Weather Forecast: Southern Odisha is bracing for extreme heavy rainfall and high-speed winds reaching 80-90 km/h during the landfall period.

Emergency Response Ready: Specialized disaster response teams, including the NDRF, ODRAF, and state fire services, have been actively deployed to vulnerable zones for immediate rescue operations.

Further Closures Possible: District Collectors in the remaining regions have full authorization to implement additional school and college closures if local weather conditions deteriorate.

UP School Holiday: Noida and Ghaziabad Schools Closed for MLC Elections Schools and colleges across several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, have been ordered to remain closed today, October 23, 2026, due to the biennial Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections. According to the official directive issued by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari, all government, government-aided, and private unaided schools including those affiliated with CBSE and ICSE boards will suspend classes from pre-primary (nursery) up to Class 12. Voting for the Meerut Block Graduate and Block Teacher constituency is scheduled between 8 AM and 4 PM, prompting this mandatory holiday to facilitate a smooth polling process. Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: School Holidays Declared in Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, and Kallakurichi

Heavy and persistent rainfall across northern Tamil Nadu has prompted local district administrations to declare school holidays today, October 23, 2026, prioritizing the safety of students and staff. Educational institutions have been shut down in Tiruvannamalai (both schools and colleges), Viluppuram, and Kallakurichi, as well as in the neighboring union territories of Puducherry and Karaikal. Meanwhile, despite overnight showers, schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram are currently functioning under their normal schedules, though parents are advised to keep track of official weather updates and school notifications in case of sudden changes. School Holidays in October 2026: Important Dates Date Day Holiday/Occasion October 2, 2026 Friday Gandhi Jayanti October 18, 2026 Sunday Dussehra/Saptami October 19, 2026 Monday Dussehra/Maha Ashtami October 20, 2026 Tuesday Dussehra/Vijayadashami October 26, 2026 Monday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti October 29, 2026 Thursday Karva Chauth/ Karaka Chaturthi

October 2026 School Holidays: State-Wise Updates The school holiday schedule is not uniform across India. State governments and education departments can prescribe additional holidays or longer festive breaks. Here are the key updates available for October 2026. Delhi School Holidays October 2026 Schools in Delhi will observe Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and Dussehra on October 20, subject to the applicable Directorate of Education and individual school calendars. The central government holiday list for Delhi also includes October 26 and October 29 as restricted holidays. Parents and students in Delhi should check the school's academic calendar for any additional autumn or Dussehra vacation dates. Also Check: Delhi School Holidays in October 2026 Uttar Pradesh School Holidays October 2026 In Uttar Pradesh, October 2 and October 20 are among the major holidays listed in the 2026 calendar. The Central Government holiday list for Uttar Pradesh also identifies Dussehra on October 20 as a gazetted holiday.

The actual duration of the Dussehra break for schools can differ according to the state education department and individual school calendars. Also Check: UP School Holiday in October 2026 Telangana School Holidays October 2026 Telangana has several important holidays in October. The Telangana State Calendar 2026 lists: October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi

October 18: Saddula Bathukamma

October 19: Maharnavami

October 20: Vijaya Dasami

October 21: Following day of Vijaya Dasami

October 26: Birthday of Hazrath Syed Mohd. Juvanpuri Also Check: Telangana School Holiday in October 2026 Andhra Pradesh School Holidays October 2026 Schools and educational institutions across Andhra Pradesh will remain closed for Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2026, leading to a long weekend from Friday to Sunday. Furthermore, an extended 12-day Dasara vacation has been announced from Saturday, October 10 to Wednesday, October 21, 2026, with regular classes resuming on October 22. In November, schools are expected to close for Deepavali from November 6 to 13, and in December, winter holidays will likely be observed from December 25 to January 3, 2027.