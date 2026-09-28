Haryana School Holidays October 2026: Check Full List of Holidays, Dussehra Break Dates
Haryana School Holidays October 2026: Check the October school holidays dates in Haryana, including Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and Dussehra from October 19 to 25. Find the complete holiday list of students, parents and teachers.
Haryana School Holiday: Schools in Haryana are set to get their first long break of the festive months in October 2026. The month is packed with holidays, including Gandhi Jayanti at the start, Dusehra break in the middle and another public holiday towards the end. Students in districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Panipat will get several days off from their respective schools. The Haryana school holiday dates for October 2026 are easy to remember. Students and parents can use these holidays to spend quality time with their families, enjoy festive celebrations and take a much needed break from regular school routine. Scroll the article to know the dates for school holidays.
Haryana School Holiday List for October 2026
School holidays in Haryana in October 2026 include gazetted holidays as well as regular Sunday offs. Gazetted holidays are compulsory closures for government, aided and recognised private schools across the state, while restricted holidays such as Karva Chauth are optional. This distinction is useful when checking which dates schools will remain closed. Here is the complete Haryana school holiday chart for October 2026.
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Haryana School Holiday List for October 2026
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Date
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Day
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Holiday / Reason
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2 October, 2026
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Friday
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Gandhi Jayanti (gazetted holiday)
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4 October, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly off
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11 October, 2026
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Sunday
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Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti (falls on a Sunday)
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18 October, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly off (start of the Dussehra / autumn break)
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19 October, 2026
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Monday
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Dussehra (autumn break)
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20 October, 2026
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Tuesday
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Dussehra / Vijayadashami (gazetted holiday)
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21 October, 2026
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Wednesday
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Dussehra (autumn break)
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22 October, 2026
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Thursday
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Dussehra (autumn break)
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23 October, 2026
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Friday
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Dussehra (autumn break)
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24 October, 2026
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Saturday
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Dussehra (autumn break)
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25 October, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly off (last day of the Dussehra break)
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26 October, 2026
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Monday
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Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (gazetted holiday; normal classes resume for schools that were not on break)
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29 October, 2026
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Thursday
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Karva Chauth (restricted / optional holiday, schools normally open)
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Why Are Schools Closed in October 2026?
October 2026 gives Haryana students something rare: three holidays that do not clash or cancel each other out. The first is Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October, a national holiday that every school in the country observes. The second is Dussehra, and that is where the month really changes shape for children. Navratri begins on 11 October and Vijayadashami falls on 20 October, so the break is placed around the festival period rather than tied to one single day.
Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11 October is also part of the Haryana school holiday calendar, but it lands on a Sunday this year, so students do not gain an extra day off from it. Dussehra week works the other way round. If schools opened and closed between the festival days, children would lose their rhythm and teachers would lose teaching time, so the authorities stitch the days into one continuous autumn break from 18 to 25 October. It is a practical decision, and it is exactly why the middle of the month feels like a proper holiday instead of a handful of scattered leaves.
The final closure in the Haryana school holiday list for October is Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on 26 October, a gazetted holiday across the state. Karva Chauth on 29 October is only a restricted holiday, which means schools normally function and only a few employees take optional leave. In short, the month is built around festivals, and this Haryana school holiday arrangement keeps everything together instead of slicing the teaching month into pieces.
Will Schools Remain Closed After the October Holidays?
Not quite the holidays continue, only on a different rhythm. The month closes with Karva Chauth on 29 October, and since it is a restricted holiday, classrooms usually run that day. The very next weekend brings Haryana Day on 1 November, but it is a Sunday, so there is no fresh day off for students. Diwali follows on 8 November, again a Sunday, which means the festival itself does not shorten a school week.
What actually matters is the Diwali break that comes with it. The Haryana school holiday pattern for November places a short vacation around the festival, commonly from 7 to 12 November, with classes resuming on 13 November. Vishwakarma Day on 9 November sits inside that same window, so students get a clean week away from books. After that the calendar settles down, with Guru Nanak Jayanti on 24 November as the next full holiday and Christmas on 25 December.
The longest break of the session is still ahead. The winter and Christmas vacation is expected to run from 24 December 2026 to 5 January 2027, with schools reopening on 6 January. That is the block to book early if you are planning a family trip. Do keep one thing in mind: festival holidays are fixed for the whole year, but vacation dates are announced through an official circular, so part of the Haryana school holiday picture can shift slightly from school to school. When in doubt, check your school notice board or the Department of School Education website instead of a forwarded message.
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