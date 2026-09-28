Haryana School Holidays October 2026: Check Full List of Holidays, Dussehra Break Dates

Haryana School Holiday: Schools in Haryana are set to get their first long break of the festive months in October 2026. The month is packed with holidays, including Gandhi Jayanti at the start, Dusehra break in the middle and another public holiday towards the end. Students in districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Panipat will get several days off from their respective schools. The Haryana school holiday dates for October 2026 are easy to remember. Students and parents can use these holidays to spend quality time with their families, enjoy festive celebrations and take a much needed break from regular school routine. Scroll the article to know the dates for school holidays. Haryana School Holiday List for October 2026 School holidays in Haryana in October 2026 include gazetted holidays as well as regular Sunday offs. Gazetted holidays are compulsory closures for government, aided and recognised private schools across the state, while restricted holidays such as Karva Chauth are optional. This distinction is useful when checking which dates schools will remain closed. Here is the complete Haryana school holiday chart for October 2026.

Haryana School Holiday List for October 2026 Date Day Holiday / Reason 2 October, 2026 Friday Gandhi Jayanti (gazetted holiday) 4 October, 2026 Sunday Weekly off 11 October, 2026 Sunday Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti (falls on a Sunday) 18 October, 2026 Sunday Weekly off (start of the Dussehra / autumn break) 19 October, 2026 Monday Dussehra (autumn break) 20 October, 2026 Tuesday Dussehra / Vijayadashami (gazetted holiday) 21 October, 2026 Wednesday Dussehra (autumn break) 22 October, 2026 Thursday Dussehra (autumn break) 23 October, 2026 Friday Dussehra (autumn break) 24 October, 2026 Saturday Dussehra (autumn break) 25 October, 2026 Sunday Weekly off (last day of the Dussehra break) 26 October, 2026 Monday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (gazetted holiday; normal classes resume for schools that were not on break) 29 October, 2026 Thursday Karva Chauth (restricted / optional holiday, schools normally open)

Also Read: School Holiday Today, September 26, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Cyclone Arnab? Check Latest Updates Telangana School Holiday in October 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates Why Are Schools Closed in October 2026? October 2026 gives Haryana students something rare: three holidays that do not clash or cancel each other out. The first is Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October, a national holiday that every school in the country observes. The second is Dussehra, and that is where the month really changes shape for children. Navratri begins on 11 October and Vijayadashami falls on 20 October, so the break is placed around the festival period rather than tied to one single day. Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11 October is also part of the Haryana school holiday calendar, but it lands on a Sunday this year, so students do not gain an extra day off from it. Dussehra week works the other way round. If schools opened and closed between the festival days, children would lose their rhythm and teachers would lose teaching time, so the authorities stitch the days into one continuous autumn break from 18 to 25 October. It is a practical decision, and it is exactly why the middle of the month feels like a proper holiday instead of a handful of scattered leaves.

The final closure in the Haryana school holiday list for October is Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on 26 October, a gazetted holiday across the state. Karva Chauth on 29 October is only a restricted holiday, which means schools normally function and only a few employees take optional leave. In short, the month is built around festivals, and this Haryana school holiday arrangement keeps everything together instead of slicing the teaching month into pieces. Will Schools Remain Closed After the October Holidays? Not quite the holidays continue, only on a different rhythm. The month closes with Karva Chauth on 29 October, and since it is a restricted holiday, classrooms usually run that day. The very next weekend brings Haryana Day on 1 November, but it is a Sunday, so there is no fresh day off for students. Diwali follows on 8 November, again a Sunday, which means the festival itself does not shorten a school week.