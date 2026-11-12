UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Check Exam City Details at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor City Slip 2026: UP Havaldar Instructor Exam City Slip 2026 has been released on November 12, 2026, on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the written exam can now check their exam city details from the link given in this article.
Key Points
- UPSSSC released the Havaldar Instructor City Intimation Slip on November 12, 2026.
- The written exam for Havaldar Instructor is scheduled for November 22, 2026.
- The slip provides exam city/date but is not an admit card for exam hall entry.
UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor City Intimation Slip 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UP Havaldar Instructor Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 12, 2026. Candidates who applied for the Havaldar Instructor post can now check the city allotted for their exam. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 22, 2026. The slip tells them the exam city and exam date in advance, so they can plan travel and stay arrangements early. Please note that this slip is not an admit card and cannot be used to enter the exam hall. The admit card will be issued separately. In this article, we share the direct link, steps to download, key dates, and other important details.
UP Havaldar Instructor City Slip 2026 Download Link
The UPSSSC has released the UP Havaldar Instructor city intimation slip 2026 on the official website. Candidates can use the link below to check their allotted exam city with valid login details, so keep your registration number and date of birth ready before you start. Check the direct link below:
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UP Havaldar Instructor City Slip 2026
UP Havaldar Instructor City Slip 2026 Highlights
The table below gives the key details of the city intimation slip at a glance. Candidates can find all the information about the UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor City Slip 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Post Name
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Havaldar Instructor
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Advertisement No.
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11-Exam/2026
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Total Vacancies
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209
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Exam Stage
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Mains Exam
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Article Topic
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City Intimation Slip 2026
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Slip Status
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Out
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City Slip Release Date
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12 November 2026
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Exam Date
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22 November 2026 (3:00 PM to 5:00 PM)
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Mode of Release
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Online
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Login Details Required
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Candidate Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, and Verification Code
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Official Website
Steps to Download the UPSSSC Havaldar City Intimation Slip 2026
Downloading the slip takes only a few minutes. Follow the simple steps below to check your exam city.
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Visit the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in.
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Open the "Candidate Corner" or the latest notices section on the home page.
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Click on the link "UP Havaldar Instructor City Intimation Slip 2026."
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Enter your registration number and date of birth.
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Click Submit, and your slip will appear on the screen.
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Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com