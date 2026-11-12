UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Check Exam City Details at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor City Intimation Slip 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UP Havaldar Instructor Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 12, 2026. Candidates who applied for the Havaldar Instructor post can now check the city allotted for their exam. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 22, 2026. The slip tells them the exam city and exam date in advance, so they can plan travel and stay arrangements early. Please note that this slip is not an admit card and cannot be used to enter the exam hall. The admit card will be issued separately. In this article, we share the direct link, steps to download, key dates, and other important details.

UP Havaldar Instructor City Slip 2026 Download Link

The UPSSSC has released the UP Havaldar Instructor city intimation slip 2026 on the official website. Candidates can use the link below to check their allotted exam city with valid login details, so keep your registration number and date of birth ready before you start. Check the direct link below: