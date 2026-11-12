KVS Launches 3 New Digital Initiatives: Check AI Tool, Parent Connect App and Alumni Portal

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Key Points KVS launched three digital initiatives on November 12, 2026, by Education Minister Joshi.

The initiatives include Vidya Samiksha Kendra AI, KVS-Samvaad App, and Alumni Portal.

They aim to improve school administration, communication, and alumni engagement.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has launched three digital initiatives to improve school administration, strengthen communication between parents and teachers, and connect former students with their schools. Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi launched the initiatives on November 12, 2026. The three initiatives include an AI-integrated Vidya Samiksha Kendra with the Samiksha AI Bot, the KVS-Samvaad Parent Connect App and Web Portal, and the KVS Alumni Connect Portal. The initiative aims to make school-related information and services more accessible while improving transparency and efficiency across Kendriya Vidyalayas. What Are the Three Digital Initiatives Launched by KVS? The three platforms introduced by KVS will serve different purposes for students, parents, teachers, administrators, and former students.

AI-Powered Vidya Samiksha Kendra The AI-integrated Vidya Samiksha Kendra will provide real-time dashboards covering student and staff attendance, academic performance, school infrastructure and admissions. Its Samiksha AI Bot will analyse available information, identify gaps and suggest suitable interventions. This will help school administrators make informed decisions and monitor institutional performance more effectively. KVS-Samvaad Parent Connect APP and Web Portal The KVS-Samvaad platform aims to improve communication between parents and schools. Parents will be able to access important information, including:- Student attendance records

Syllabus progress and academic results

Learning resources and digital student identity cards

Student and teacher diaries

Online applications for Bonafide and Children Education Allowance (CEA) certificates.

Student leave applications.

The platform is expected to reduce paperwork and unnecessary visits to the schools. KVS Alumni Connect Portal The KVS Alumni Connect Portal will help the former students reconnect with their respective schools and batchmates. It will also provide opportunities to share achievements, experiences and contribute through mentorship, career guidance and institutional development. Also check, Official Notice What Did the Education Minister Say About the Initiatives? During the launch, Education Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted the importance of expanding these digital platforms across all Kendriya Vidyalayas. He also encouraged their wider adoption across the school education system. The Minister stressed the need to integrate teacher training records into the digital platforms. This would help monitor teachers’ training status, previous training records and upcoming training requirements.