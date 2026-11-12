KVS Launches 3 New Digital Initiatives: Check AI Tool, Parent Connect App and Alumni Portal
KVS has launched three digital initiatives, including an AI-Powered Vidya Samiksha Kendra, Parent Connect App and Alumni Portal. Check the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- KVS launched three digital initiatives on November 12, 2026, by Education Minister Joshi.
- The initiatives include Vidya Samiksha Kendra AI, KVS-Samvaad App, and Alumni Portal.
- They aim to improve school administration, communication, and alumni engagement.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has launched three digital initiatives to improve school administration, strengthen communication between parents and teachers, and connect former students with their schools. Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi launched the initiatives on November 12, 2026. The three initiatives include an AI-integrated Vidya Samiksha Kendra with the Samiksha AI Bot, the KVS-Samvaad Parent Connect App and Web Portal, and the KVS Alumni Connect Portal. The initiative aims to make school-related information and services more accessible while improving transparency and efficiency across Kendriya Vidyalayas.
What Are the Three Digital Initiatives Launched by KVS?
The three platforms introduced by KVS will serve different purposes for students, parents, teachers, administrators, and former students.
AI-Powered Vidya Samiksha Kendra
The AI-integrated Vidya Samiksha Kendra will provide real-time dashboards covering student and staff attendance, academic performance, school infrastructure and admissions. Its Samiksha AI Bot will analyse available information, identify gaps and suggest suitable interventions. This will help school administrators make informed decisions and monitor institutional performance more effectively.
KVS-Samvaad Parent Connect APP and Web Portal
The KVS-Samvaad platform aims to improve communication between parents and schools. Parents will be able to access important information, including:-
- Student attendance records
- Syllabus progress and academic results
- Learning resources and digital student identity cards
- Student and teacher diaries
- Online applications for Bonafide and Children Education Allowance (CEA) certificates.
- Student leave applications.
The platform is expected to reduce paperwork and unnecessary visits to the schools.
KVS Alumni Connect Portal
The KVS Alumni Connect Portal will help the former students reconnect with their respective schools and batchmates. It will also provide opportunities to share achievements, experiences and contribute through mentorship, career guidance and institutional development.
Also check, Official Notice
What Did the Education Minister Say About the Initiatives?
During the launch, Education Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted the importance of expanding these digital platforms across all Kendriya Vidyalayas. He also encouraged their wider adoption across the school education system. The Minister stressed the need to integrate teacher training records into the digital platforms. This would help monitor teachers’ training status, previous training records and upcoming training requirements.
Developed in-house by the IT Services Cell at KVS Headquarters, the three initiatives align with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Digital India vision.
Also check, Delhi Government to Introduce Mental Well-Being Policy for Youth Up to 29 From November 19
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.