ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2026–27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27: It is available online on the CISCE official website, cisce.org. In all, there are five main topics which have been prescribed in the new syllabus of ISC Class 12 Business Studies 2026-27. The total 100 marks evaluation is comprised of two parts; Paper I (Theory) of 80 marks weightage and Paper II (Project Work) of 20 marks. The theoretical exam will be of 3 hours duration (including 15 minutes reading time). To get further details about the structure of the question paper in terms of sections along with the competencies-based pattern of the question paper for the 2027 board examinations, students can download the latest ISC Class 12 Business Studies Specimen Question Paper 2026-27 from the official portal. Also Read: ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026–27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Paper Pattern 2026-27 The students need to know about perfect concepts related to the pattern which CISCE follows while making the question paper so that they get acquainted with the pattern of the exam. Click here to check the complete paper pattern. Section Type of Questions No. of Questions Marks per Question Total Marks Internal Choice A Very Short Answer (VSA) (16 subparts) 1 1 16 No B Short Answer (SA) 8 4 32 Yes (in 2 questions) C Long Answer (LA) 4 8 32 Yes (in 1 question) Total Theory 13 80 Project Work 20 Grand Total 100 ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27 Theory part of Business Studies will be covered for 70 marks. The chapter from which questions are to be answered for the theory part of Business Studies is regarded as units in the table given below:

PAPER I - THEORY UNIT Sub Unit Marks 1. Human Resource Management (i) Introduction to Human Resource Management. (ii) Job and Manpower planning. (iii) Staff Recruitment. (iv) Staff Selection. (v) Staff Training. (vi) Staff Morale. (vii) Staff Motivation. (viii)Staff Remuneration. (ix) Staff Leadership. (x) Staff Appraisal. (xi) Staff Promotion and Transfer. (xii) Staff Separation. (xiii) Emerging trends in Human Resources. 80 2. Business communication and Correspondence (i) Business Communication (ii) Business Correspondence (iii) Current trends in Business Communication: E-mail and video conferencing. 3. Business Size and Finance (i) Various business entities. (ii) Sources of business finance 4. Globalisation and recent trends in Business. (i) Globalisation. (ii) e-Business. (iii) Outsourcing. (iv) Types of Outsourcing. (v) Online means of conducting business. 5. Business Regulators and Intermediaries (i) Regulators and Intermediaries. (ii) Role of Regulators and Intermediaries. PAPER II - PROJECT WORK (Two projects from any topic covered in Theory) 20 TOTAL 100

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Practical Blueprint 2026-27 The practical test shall be conducted for 30 marks in Business Studies. The students may go through the following table for the same exam pattern: Overall format 1 mark Content 4 marks Findings 2 marks Viva-voce based on the Project 3 marks The ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern for the academic year 2025-26 needs an effective preparation pattern. The marks awarded to theory paper are 80 whereas those awarded to Project Work are 20. Hence, it is important that the students be thoroughly acquainted with all the six units in the syllabus of business studies. The theory paper is divided into three sections – VSA (16), SA (32), and LA (32). This implies that the students be equally well-versed with the fundamental concepts of the subject along with its analysis.