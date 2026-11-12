Who Is Colette Kress? Meet The Nvidia CFO Who Could Be The Next CEO Amid Jensen Huang Leadership Crisis

Nvidia CFO in Spotlight: The recent wave of developments at Nvidia has shaken up the entire tech ecosystem. With CEO Jensen Huang at the centre of the limelight, questions about the company's leadership are arising. Among the many contenders who could lead the tech giant, Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Colette Kress, has emerged as a potential contender for the interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position. The growing leadership controversies have also affected the company's shares, keeping it on edge. Shares have fallen 4% since morning. According to recent media reports, several members of Nvidia's board favour appointing Kress to the temporary role if Huang is removed. The development has placed the veteran finance executive under the spotlight, bringing her career, educational qualifications and net worth into focus.

No official leadership change has been announced, and Kress continues to serve as Nvidia's Executive Vice President and CFO. Who Is Colette Kress? A lot of people are on the list, but the top name is Colette Kress. She is an American business executive serving as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Nvidia, a global leader in semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI). She joined the company in September 2013 and oversees its financial strategy, corporate finance, investor relations and financial operations. Over the years, Kress has played a key role in managing Nvidia's financial growth as it evolved from a graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturer into a major force in AI computing. With over three decades of industry experience, she is among Nvidia's most experienced senior leaders.

Colette Kress’s Education And Qualifications Bachelor's Degree: Kress holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Arizona.

Master's Degree: She earned an MBA from Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business.

Academic Background: Her education in finance and business administration laid the foundation for her career in corporate finance and executive leadership. Colette Kress's Career: From Texas Instruments To Nvidia - Texas Instruments: Kress began her professional journey at Texas Instruments, where she spent several years working in corporate finance roles and gaining experience in the technology industry. - Microsoft (1997–2010): She spent 13 years at Microsoft, holding several finance leadership positions. She eventually became the CFO of the company's Server and Tools division.

- Cisco Systems (2010–2013): Before joining Nvidia, she served as Senior Vice President and CFO of Cisco's Business Technology and Operations Finance organisation for approximately three years. - Nvidia (2013–Present): Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 as Executive Vice President and CFO. She has overseen its financial strategy through a period of significant growth, including its expansion into AI and data centre markets. - Investor Relations: Her long association with Nvidia has made her a familiar face to investors, particularly through the company's quarterly earnings calls. Also Read: Who is Jay Puri? Meet the Indian-Origin Business Executive of NVIDIA Why Is Colette Kress In The Spotlight? Colette Kress is in the news following reports of a possible leadership change at Nvidia involving CEO Jensen Huang.