Children's Day Speech in English 2026: Short and Long Speeches for Students

Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14 in India to honour childhood and recognise the importance of children's rights, education and overall development. The day marks the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fondly known as Chacha Nehru because of his affection for children. Schools across the country celebrate Children's Day by organising cultural programmes, competitions, games, special assemblies and other fun activities. Students often participate in speech competitions and deliver speeches highlighting the importance of childhood, education, dreams and the role of children in building a better future. If you are preparing for a Children's Day celebration at school, here are short, simple and long Children's Day speeches in English for students of different age groups. These speeches are divided into three categories: Classes 1 to 5, Classes 6 to 8 and Classes 9 to 12, making it easier for students to choose a speech according to their class and speaking ability.

Children's Day Speech in English for Classes 1 to 5 For students of Classes 1 to 5, a Children's Day speech should be short, simple and easy to memorise. It should include basic information about the celebration, Chacha Nehru and the importance of children. Speech 1: Short Children's Day Speech for Primary Students (1 Minute) Good morning respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends. Today, we have gathered here to celebrate Children's Day. It is celebrated every year on November 14 to mark the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. He loved children very much, and children lovingly called him Chacha Nehru. Children's Day reminds us that every child is special and deserves love, care and education. It is a day to enjoy, learn, play and dream big. I feel very happy to be a child and celebrate this beautiful day with my friends and teachers.

Let us promise to study well, respect our elders, help others and make our parents and teachers proud. Happy Children's Day to everyone! Thank you. Speech 2: Long Children's Day Speech for Classes 1 to 5 (2 Minutes) Good morning everyone! Respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends. Today, I am very excited to speak about Children's Day. We celebrate this special day every year on November 14. It is the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was India's first Prime Minister. He loved children and believed that they were the future of our country. That is why children called him Chacha Nehru with love. Children's Day is a reminder that childhood is the most beautiful part of life. It is the time when we learn new things, make friends, play games and discover our talents. Every child has a dream. Some want to become doctors, teachers, scientists, artists or astronauts. We should work hard and believe in ourselves to achieve these dreams.

Our parents and teachers guide us and help us become good human beings. We should always respect them and be kind to everyone. On this special day, let us promise to learn something new every day, help our friends and spread happiness wherever we go. Once again, I wish everyone a very Happy Children's Day! Thank you and have a wonderful day! Children's Day Speech in English for Classes 6 to 8 Students of Classes 6 to 8 can deliver slightly longer speeches with meaningful messages about children's rights, education, equality, creativity and the importance of childhood. Speech 1: Short Children's Day Speech for Classes 6 to 8 (2 Minutes) Good morning respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends. Today, I feel honoured to speak on the occasion of Children's Day, celebrated every year on November 14 in India.

This day marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. He had immense love and affection for children and believed that they were the foundation of a strong and progressive nation. Children fondly called him Chacha Nehru. Children's Day is not just about celebrations, games and entertainment. It reminds us of the importance of providing every child with equal opportunities, quality education, safety and a happy childhood. Every child is unique and has different talents, interests and dreams. Some are good at academics, while others excel in sports, music, art or technology. We must respect these differences and encourage everyone to explore their abilities. As students, we have a responsibility to become responsible citizens. We should respect our teachers, support our friends, protect the environment and always remain curious to learn.

Let us celebrate childhood and promise to make the world a better place for every child. Happy Children's Day! Thank you. Speech 2: Long Children's Day Speech for Classes 6 to 8 (3 Minutes) Good morning to our respected Principal, teachers, staff members and my dear friends. It gives me immense pleasure to address you all on the occasion of Children's Day. Every year, November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day in India. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who served as the first Prime Minister of independent India from 1947 to 1964. Pandit Nehru was deeply affectionate towards children. He believed that children were the real strength of a nation and that their education and development were essential for India's future. His love for children earned him the popular name Chacha Nehru.

But have we ever thought about why Children's Day is important? Childhood is not just a phase of growing up. It is the foundation of our personality, values, knowledge and future ambitions. The lessons we learn during these years shape the people we become. Every child deserves the right to education, protection, equality and freedom to express themselves. Unfortunately, many children across the world still face challenges such as poverty, child labour, discrimination and lack of educational opportunities. Children's Day reminds us that every child deserves a safe environment where they can learn, play, grow and follow their dreams. As students, we should understand that success is not limited to marks and grades. Being kind, honest, confident, creative and responsible is equally important. We must respect our differences, help those in need and use our knowledge to bring positive changes to society.

On this special occasion, let us promise to become better students, better friends and responsible citizens of tomorrow. Wishing everyone a very Happy Children's Day! Thank you. Children's Day Speech in English for Classes 9 to 12 For senior secondary students, a Children's Day speech can include deeper thoughts about education, equal opportunities, social responsibility, child rights and the role of young people in nation-building. Speech 1: Short Children's Day Speech for Classes 9 to 12 (2 Minutes) Good morning respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends. Today, we have gathered to celebrate Children's Day, a special occasion that reminds us of the importance of childhood, education and the future of our nation. In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister. Popularly known as Chacha Nehru, he believed that children were the building blocks of a strong and progressive India.

Children's Day is much more than a celebration. It is an opportunity to reflect on the responsibilities we have towards children and society. Every child deserves access to quality education, equal opportunities, proper healthcare, safety and the freedom to explore their potential. In today's rapidly changing world, education should not be limited to textbooks and examinations. It should encourage critical thinking, creativity, innovation, empathy and problem-solving abilities. As young individuals, we must recognise that we are not just the future of the country; we are also responsible for the changes happening today. Our thoughts, actions and decisions can contribute to building a more inclusive and progressive society. Let us use our education and opportunities wisely, support one another and work towards a future where every child gets the chance to succeed.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Children's Day! Thank you. Speech 2: Long Children's Day Speech for Classes 9 to 12 (3 to 4 Minutes) Good morning respected Principal, teachers, distinguished guests and my dear friends. It is a privilege to stand before you today and share my thoughts on the occasion of Children's Day. Every year, November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day in India to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India. His affection for children and belief in their potential earned him the loving title of Chacha Nehru. He strongly believed that the future of a nation depends on how it nurtures and educates its children. This thought remains relevant even today. Children are not merely the citizens of tomorrow; they are individuals with ideas, dreams, opinions and the ability to influence the present. Their development determines the social, economic and intellectual progress of a country.

However, Children's Day also encourages us to look beyond celebrations and recognise the challenges faced by millions of children. Issues such as child labour, poverty, gender discrimination, unequal access to education and lack of proper nutrition continue to affect childhood in different parts of the world. Every child deserves an environment where they can grow without fear, express their thoughts freely and receive equal opportunities to succeed. Education must empower children to question, think independently, innovate and contribute meaningfully to society. In the modern world, students also face new challenges. Academic pressure, competition, digital distractions and expectations can sometimes affect their confidence and well-being. Therefore, schools and families must create an atmosphere that encourages learning without compromising happiness and individuality.

As students of senior classes, we have an important responsibility. We should not measure our worth only through examination results or achievements. Our character, values, compassion and willingness to learn are equally important. We must use technology responsibly, respect different perspectives, stand against discrimination and contribute to society in whatever way we can. On this Children's Day, let us remember that every child deserves a childhood filled with opportunities, dignity, happiness and hope. Let us work together towards a future where no dream is limited by poverty, discrimination or lack of education. I would like to conclude with a simple thought: A happy and educated child is the foundation of a better tomorrow. Wishing everyone a very Happy Children's Day! Thank you. 10 Important Lines on Children's Day for School Assembly

Students who need a very short speech or a few lines for a school assembly can use the following points: Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14 in India. It marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was the first Prime Minister of independent India. Children lovingly called him Chacha Nehru. He believed that children were the future of the nation. Children's Day celebrates childhood, happiness and innocence. Every child deserves love, care, protection and education. Education helps children discover their talents and achieve their dreams. We should respect every child and provide equal opportunities. Let us celebrate childhood and work towards a brighter future for all children. How to Start a Children's Day Speech in English? Starting a speech confidently is important to grab the audience's attention. Students can use the following opening lines according to their class and speaking style.