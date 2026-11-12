ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic Wise Weightage

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the exam structure for the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics paper for the 2026-27 academic session. The ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2026-27 includes an 80-mark theory examination and 20 marks for internal assessment, making the subject worth 100 marks in total. The question paper is divided into two parts, covering Civics and History, with compulsory and optional questions. Students can check the complete paper pattern, marking scheme, topic-wise weightage and important chapters below to prepare for the ICSE 2027 board exams. Scroll for more details. ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 board exams in 2027 should understand the paper structure before beginning their final revision. History and Civics is assessed through a written exam and internal project work.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 10 Subject History and Civics Paper Name H.C.G. Paper 1 Academic Session 2026-27 Year of Exam 2027 Theory Exam 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total Marks 100 Marks Theory Exam Duration 2 Hours Reading Time 15 Minutes Question Paper Structure Part I and Part II ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Marking Scheme 2026-27 The History and Civics subject carries 100 marks, divided between the external exam and internal assessment. Students have to appear for an 80-mark written paper, while the remaining 20 marks are awarded for project work. Assessment Component Marks External Theory Exam 80 Internal Assessment 20 Total 100

Internal Assessment Marking Scheme Students are required to complete one project or assignment related to the prescribed History and Civics syllabus. The project is evaluated independently by the subject teacher and an external examiner. Examiner Marks Internal Examiner (Subject Teacher) 10 External Examiner 10 Total 20 Students should select a relevant topic from the syllabus and follow their school's instructions regarding project preparation, research and presentation. ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Paper Pattern 2026-27 The ICSE 2027 specimen question paper provides the structure students should follow while preparing for the board exam. The 80-mark paper is divided into Part I and Part II. Part I is compulsory for all candidates. Part II contains separate sections for Civics and History, allowing students to choose the required number of questions.

Paper Section Question Details Marks Part I – Question 1 16 objective-type questions 16 Part I – Question 2 7 short-answer sub-questions 14 Part I (Total) Compulsory 30 Part II – Section A Attempt any 2 out of 3 Civics questions 20 Part II – Section B Attempt any 3 out of 5 History questions 30 Part II (Total) Selected questions 50 Grand (Total) 80 Part I: Compulsory Questions (30 Marks) Part I carries 30 marks and must be attempted by every student. It contains two questions covering different areas of the prescribed syllabus. Question 1: Objective-type Questions (16 Marks) Question 1 contains 16 questions carrying one mark each. Students have to select or identify the correct answers based on the information provided.The question types may include:

Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Assertion and reason-based questions

Chronology-based questions

Match-the-following questions

Picture and cartoon-based questions

Application-based and case-based questions Question 2: Short-answer Questions (14 Marks) Question 2 contains seven sub-questions carrying two marks each. These questions test students' understanding of historical events, political institutions and important developments. Students may have to interpret quotations, identify personalities from pictures, explain historical situations or provide short answers based on given information. Part II: Structured Questions (50 Marks) Part II is divided into two sections. Section A covers Civics, while Section B contains questions from History. Section A: Civics (20 Marks) This section contains three questions.

Students must attempt any two questions.

Each question carries 10 marks.

Questions are based on the Union Legislature, Union Executive and Judiciary.

Section B: History (30 Marks) This section contains five questions.

Students must attempt any three questions.

Each question carries 10 marks.

Questions cover the Indian National Movement, the Mass Phase of the National Movement and the Contemporary World. In the 2027 specimen paper, each structured question is divided into three sub-parts carrying 3, 3 and 4 marks, respectively. ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Topic-wise Weightage 2026-27 CISCE does not prescribe a fixed chapter-wise marks distribution for the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics exam. However, students can refer to the 2027 specimen question paper to understand how different topics have been represented. The following tables show the topic-wise marks available in the specimen paper. These figures include optional questions that candidates do not all have to attempt. Therefore, the combined marks in the tables are higher than the actual 80-mark exam.

Civics Topic-wise Weightage Civics Chapters Specimen Paper Marks The Union Legislature 12 The Union Executive 15 The Judiciary 13 Total Available Marks 40 History Topic-wise Weightage History Chapters Specimen Paper Marks The First War of Independence, 1857 12 Growth of Nationalism 16 Mahatma Gandhi and the National Movement 12 Independence and Partition of India 2 The First World War 4 Rise of Dictatorships 2 The Second World War 10 United Nations and its Agencies 12 Total Available Marks 70 Important History and Civics Topics for ICSE 2027 Students can use the specimen paper to identify the topics represented across different question types. Some important areas to revise include: Civics The Union Legislature: Composition and functions of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, parliamentary procedures and powers of Parliament. The Union Executive: Powers and functions of the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. The Judiciary: Supreme Court, High Courts, Subordinate Courts and Lok Adalats.

History The First War of Independence, 1857: Political, economic, socio-religious and military causes and consequences. Growth of Nationalism: Formation of the Indian National Congress, Early Nationalists, Assertive Nationalists and the Muslim League. Mahatma Gandhi and the National Movement: Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement and Quit India Movement. Independence and Partition: Cabinet Mission Plan, Mountbatten Plan and Indian Independence Act. The Contemporary World: First World War, rise of dictatorships, Second World War, United Nations and Non-Aligned Movement. Students should cover every prescribed chapter because the specimen paper cannot predict the exact questions or marks distribution of the final exams. ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Syllabus 2026-27: Section-wise Chapters

The syllabus is divided into two sections. Civics focuses on India's parliamentary system and judicial institutions, while History covers the freedom struggle and major developments in the contemporary world. Section A: Civics The Civics section includes three major chapters. Chapter Important Topics The Union Legislature Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, parliamentary procedures, Speaker and powers and functions of Parliament The Union Executive President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Council of Ministers The Judiciary Supreme Court, High Courts, Subordinate Courts and Lok Adalats Section B: History The History section covers three broad units dealing with India's national movement and international developments. Chapter Important Topics The Indian National Movement (1857-1917) First War of Independence, growth of nationalism, Indian National Congress, Early and Assertive Nationalists, Muslim League and Lucknow Pact Mass Phase of the National Movement (1915-1947) Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, Quit India Movement, Forward Bloc, INA, Independence and Partition The Contemporary World First World War, rise of dictatorships, Second World War, United Nations and Non-Aligned Movement

For the complete list of prescribed topics and sub-topics, students should refer to the official CISCE ICSE Class 10 History and Civics syllabus. ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Specimen Paper 2027 The ICSE Class 10 History and Civics specimen paper 2027 is an important resource for understanding the question paper format. It provides students with an idea of how questions may be framed and how marks are distributed across different sections.The specimen paper also helps students practise different question formats, including: Multiple-choice and objective-type questions.

Assertion and reason-based questions.

Chronology and matching questions.

Extract and quotation-based questions.

Picture and source-based questions.

Structured questions requiring detailed answers. Students should solve the specimen paper under exam conditions to improve their speed, accuracy and time management. They should also review the accompanying marking scheme to understand the expected answers.