ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic Wise Weightage
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2026–27 helps students understand the marking scheme, syllabus, and question paper format for the upcoming 2027 final exams. By practicing the official sample papers and focusing on important topics, students can prepare effectively and get prepared for the exams in order to score good marks.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the exam structure for the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics paper for the 2026-27 academic session. The ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2026-27 includes an 80-mark theory examination and 20 marks for internal assessment, making the subject worth 100 marks in total. The question paper is divided into two parts, covering Civics and History, with compulsory and optional questions. Students can check the complete paper pattern, marking scheme, topic-wise weightage and important chapters below to prepare for the ICSE 2027 board exams. Scroll for more details.
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 board exams in 2027 should understand the paper structure before beginning their final revision. History and Civics is assessed through a written exam and internal project work.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Class
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10
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Subject
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History and Civics
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Paper Name
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H.C.G. Paper 1
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Year of Exam
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2027
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Theory Exam
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80 Marks
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Internal Assessment
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20 Marks
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Total Marks
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100 Marks
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Theory Exam Duration
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2 Hours
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Reading Time
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15 Minutes
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Question Paper Structure
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Part I and Part II
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Marking Scheme 2026-27
The History and Civics subject carries 100 marks, divided between the external exam and internal assessment. Students have to appear for an 80-mark written paper, while the remaining 20 marks are awarded for project work.
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Assessment Component
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Marks
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External Theory Exam
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80
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Internal Assessment
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20
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Total
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100
Internal Assessment Marking Scheme
Students are required to complete one project or assignment related to the prescribed History and Civics syllabus. The project is evaluated independently by the subject teacher and an external examiner.
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Examiner
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Marks
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Internal Examiner (Subject Teacher)
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10
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External Examiner
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10
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Total
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20
Students should select a relevant topic from the syllabus and follow their school's instructions regarding project preparation, research and presentation.
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Paper Pattern 2026-27
The ICSE 2027 specimen question paper provides the structure students should follow while preparing for the board exam. The 80-mark paper is divided into Part I and Part II. Part I is compulsory for all candidates. Part II contains separate sections for Civics and History, allowing students to choose the required number of questions.
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Paper Section
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Question Details
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Marks
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Part I – Question 1
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16 objective-type questions
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16
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Part I – Question 2
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7 short-answer sub-questions
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14
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Part I (Total)
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Compulsory
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30
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Part II – Section A
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Attempt any 2 out of 3 Civics questions
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20
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Part II – Section B
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Attempt any 3 out of 5 History questions
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30
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Part II (Total)
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Selected questions
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50
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Grand (Total)
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80
Part I: Compulsory Questions (30 Marks)
Part I carries 30 marks and must be attempted by every student. It contains two questions covering different areas of the prescribed syllabus.
Question 1: Objective-type Questions (16 Marks)
Question 1 contains 16 questions carrying one mark each. Students have to select or identify the correct answers based on the information provided.The question types may include:
- Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
- Assertion and reason-based questions
- Chronology-based questions
- Match-the-following questions
- Picture and cartoon-based questions
- Application-based and case-based questions
Question 2: Short-answer Questions (14 Marks)
Question 2 contains seven sub-questions carrying two marks each. These questions test students' understanding of historical events, political institutions and important developments.
Students may have to interpret quotations, identify personalities from pictures, explain historical situations or provide short answers based on given information.
Part II: Structured Questions (50 Marks)
Part II is divided into two sections. Section A covers Civics, while Section B contains questions from History.
Section A: Civics (20 Marks)
- This section contains three questions.
- Students must attempt any two questions.
- Each question carries 10 marks.
- Questions are based on the Union Legislature, Union Executive and Judiciary.
Section B: History (30 Marks)
- This section contains five questions.
- Students must attempt any three questions.
- Each question carries 10 marks.
- Questions cover the Indian National Movement, the Mass Phase of the National Movement and the Contemporary World.
In the 2027 specimen paper, each structured question is divided into three sub-parts carrying 3, 3 and 4 marks, respectively.
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Topic-wise Weightage 2026-27
CISCE does not prescribe a fixed chapter-wise marks distribution for the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics exam. However, students can refer to the 2027 specimen question paper to understand how different topics have been represented.
The following tables show the topic-wise marks available in the specimen paper. These figures include optional questions that candidates do not all have to attempt. Therefore, the combined marks in the tables are higher than the actual 80-mark exam.
Civics Topic-wise Weightage
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Civics Chapters
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Specimen Paper Marks
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The Union Legislature
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12
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The Union Executive
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15
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The Judiciary
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13
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Total Available Marks
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40
History Topic-wise Weightage
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History Chapters
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Specimen Paper Marks
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The First War of Independence, 1857
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12
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Growth of Nationalism
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16
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Mahatma Gandhi and the National Movement
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12
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Independence and Partition of India
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2
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The First World War
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4
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Rise of Dictatorships
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2
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The Second World War
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10
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United Nations and its Agencies
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12
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Total Available Marks
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70
Important History and Civics Topics for ICSE 2027
Students can use the specimen paper to identify the topics represented across different question types. Some important areas to revise include:
Civics
- The Union Legislature: Composition and functions of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, parliamentary procedures and powers of Parliament.
- The Union Executive: Powers and functions of the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.
- The Judiciary: Supreme Court, High Courts, Subordinate Courts and Lok Adalats.
History
- The First War of Independence, 1857: Political, economic, socio-religious and military causes and consequences.
- Growth of Nationalism: Formation of the Indian National Congress, Early Nationalists, Assertive Nationalists and the Muslim League.
- Mahatma Gandhi and the National Movement: Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement and Quit India Movement.
- Independence and Partition: Cabinet Mission Plan, Mountbatten Plan and Indian Independence Act.
- The Contemporary World: First World War, rise of dictatorships, Second World War, United Nations and Non-Aligned Movement.
Students should cover every prescribed chapter because the specimen paper cannot predict the exact questions or marks distribution of the final exams.
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Syllabus 2026-27: Section-wise Chapters
The syllabus is divided into two sections. Civics focuses on India's parliamentary system and judicial institutions, while History covers the freedom struggle and major developments in the contemporary world.
Section A: Civics
The Civics section includes three major chapters.
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Chapter
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Important Topics
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The Union Legislature
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Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, parliamentary procedures, Speaker and powers and functions of Parliament
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The Union Executive
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President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Council of Ministers
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The Judiciary
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Supreme Court, High Courts, Subordinate Courts and Lok Adalats
Section B: History
The History section covers three broad units dealing with India's national movement and international developments.
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Chapter
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Important Topics
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The Indian National Movement (1857-1917)
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First War of Independence, growth of nationalism, Indian National Congress, Early and Assertive Nationalists, Muslim League and Lucknow Pact
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Mass Phase of the National Movement (1915-1947)
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Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, Quit India Movement, Forward Bloc, INA, Independence and Partition
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The Contemporary World
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First World War, rise of dictatorships, Second World War, United Nations and Non-Aligned Movement
For the complete list of prescribed topics and sub-topics, students should refer to the official CISCE ICSE Class 10 History and Civics syllabus.
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Specimen Paper 2027
The ICSE Class 10 History and Civics specimen paper 2027 is an important resource for understanding the question paper format. It provides students with an idea of how questions may be framed and how marks are distributed across different sections.The specimen paper also helps students practise different question formats, including:
- Multiple-choice and objective-type questions.
- Assertion and reason-based questions.
- Chronology and matching questions.
- Extract and quotation-based questions.
- Picture and source-based questions.
- Structured questions requiring detailed answers.
Students should solve the specimen paper under exam conditions to improve their speed, accuracy and time management. They should also review the accompanying marking scheme to understand the expected answers.
Download the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Specimen Paper 2027, Visit the official CISCE website and navigate to the ICSE Class X specimen question papers section.
Preparation Tips for ICSE Class 10 History and Civics 2027
Students can improve their preparation by following a consistent revision plan. Since the paper includes both objective and descriptive questions, they should practise different answer formats rather than focusing only on memorising chapters.
- Study all chapters from Civics and History to avoid leaving any topic unprepared.
- Make a list of important dates, movements, events and agreements to revise the sequence of historical developments.
- Learn the powers, functions and responsibilities of constitutional institutions and important officeholders.
- Solve MCQs, chronology questions, assertion-reason questions and picture-based questions regularly.
- Practice writing structured answers according to the marks assigned to each sub-question.
- These papers help students become familiar with the exam format and identify areas that require more revision.
- Complete compulsory questions carefully and reserve enough time for the structured questions in Part II.
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ICSE Class 10 English Literature (Paper 2) Exam Pattern 2026
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