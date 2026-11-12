What Is Affecting Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow? Check 22K, 24K Prices In 20 Cities
Gold prices remain under pressure on November 12, 2026, as global market uncertainty and a stronger US dollar weigh on bullion. Check the latest 22K, 24K and 18K gold rates across 20 Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow.
Gold Rate Today, November 12, 2026: Interesting developments surrounding gold are making headlines. The yellow metal is now following a downward trajectory. Gold pulled off a surprising move on Dhanteras, as Indian buyers purchased gold worth thousands of crores.
Overall, gold prices are finding it difficult to regain their shine as they remain under pressure in domestic and international markets.
24K gold is priced at ₹14,197 per gram and 22K gold at ₹13,014 per gram across major Indian cities. In Lucknow, 24K gold stands at ₹14,213 per gram, while 22K gold costs ₹13,029.
On the global front, spot gold slipped to $3,981.49 per troy ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.3% to $3,987.50.
A stronger US dollar, rising interest-rate expectations and persistent inflation concerns are weighing on bullion prices.
Gold also touched its lowest level since November 4, according to Reuters, as investors turned their attention to the US Producer Price Index (PPI) report due on November 13.
City-Wise Gold Rates Today in 20 Indian Cities
Gold prices differ marginally across major Indian cities, with Lucknow recording the highest 24K rate among the listed locations at ₹14,213 per gram. Here is a city-wise comparison of 24K, 22K and 18K gold prices on November 12, 2026.
|
City
|
24K (1g)
|
22K (1g)
|
18K (1g)
|
Mumbai
|
₹14,197
|
₹13,014
|
₹10,648
|
Delhi
|
₹14,212
|
₹13,029
|
₹10,663
|
Bhopal
|
₹14,202
|
₹13,019
|
₹10,653
|
Hyderabad
|
₹14,197
|
₹13,014
|
₹10,648
|
Chennai
|
₹14,197
|
₹13,014
|
₹10,649
|
Kerala (Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram)
|
₹14,197
|
₹13,014
|
₹10,648
|
Bengaluru
|
₹14,197
|
₹13,014
|
₹10,648
|
Kolkata
|
₹14,197
|
₹13,014
|
₹10,648
|
Pune
|
₹14,197
|
₹13,014
|
₹10,648
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹14,202
|
₹13,019
|
₹10,653
|
Vadodara
|
₹14,202
|
₹13,019
|
₹10,653
|
Lucknow
|
₹14,213
|
₹13,029
|
₹10,660
|
Jaipur
|
₹14,212
|
₹13,028
|
₹10,659
|
Chandigarh
|
₹14,212
|
₹13,028
|
₹10,659
|
Amritsar
|
₹14,212
|
₹13,028
|
₹10,659
|
Patna
|
₹14,202
|
₹13,019
|
₹10,653
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹14,197
|
₹13,014
|
₹10,648
|
Coimbatore
|
₹14,197
|
₹13,014
|
₹10,648
|
Nagpur
|
₹14,197
|
₹13,014
|
₹10,648
|
Ayodhya
|
₹14,212
|
₹13,028
|
₹10,659
What Is the Rate of 10 Grams of Gold Today?
For buyers planning larger purchases, here is the indicative cost of 10 grams of gold in Lucknow on November 12, 2026.
|
Gold Purity
|
Price Per Gram
|
Price Per 10 Grams
|
24K Gold
|
₹14,213
|
₹1,42,130
|
22K Gold
|
₹13,029
|
₹1,30,290
|
18K Gold
|
₹10,660
|
₹1,06,60
Why Are Gold Rates Falling Today?
Several global economic developments and domestic market factors are influencing gold prices on November 12, 2026. Here are five key reasons behind the movement:
Domestic Factors
Rupee Depreciation: A weaker Indian rupee makes imported gold more expensive for domestic buyers. Since India depends heavily on gold imports, currency fluctuations directly affect the landed cost and retail prices of the precious metal.
Wedding and Festive Demand: India's wedding season continues to support domestic gold purchases. Jewellery demand provides some support to local prices, even when international rates decline, helping cushion the impact of global market fluctuations.
Global Factors
US Inflation and Federal Reserve Expectations: Strong US inflation data has increased expectations of tighter monetary policy. Higher interest rates make gold less attractive because it does not offer interest income like bonds or other interest-bearing investments.
Stronger US Dollar: Gold is traded internationally in US dollars. When the dollar strengthens, gold becomes more expensive for buyers using other currencies. This can reduce international demand and put downward pressure on bullion prices.
Crude Oil Prices: Rising crude oil prices, with Brent crude hovering near $93 per barrel, are keeping inflation concerns alive. Higher energy costs can influence central bank decisions and increase expectations of interest rate hikes.
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