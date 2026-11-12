What Is Affecting Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow? Check 22K, 24K Prices In 20 Cities

Gold Rate Today, November 12, 2026: Interesting developments surrounding gold are making headlines. The yellow metal is now following a downward trajectory. Gold pulled off a surprising move on Dhanteras, as Indian buyers purchased gold worth thousands of crores.

Overall, gold prices are finding it difficult to regain their shine as they remain under pressure in domestic and international markets.

24K gold is priced at ₹14,197 per gram and 22K gold at ₹13,014 per gram across major Indian cities. In Lucknow, 24K gold stands at ₹14,213 per gram, while 22K gold costs ₹13,029.

On the global front, spot gold slipped to $3,981.49 per troy ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.3% to $3,987.50.

A stronger US dollar, rising interest-rate expectations and persistent inflation concerns are weighing on bullion prices.