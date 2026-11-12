Kerala Set to Establish Nursing University, Seats to be Increased by 50 Percent
Kerala set to establish a dedicated Nursing University, CM announces an increase of nursing seats in the state by 50% with no compromise on the quality of education.
According to the latest media reports, Kerala will soon establish a dedicated Nursing University. The University is to be established to strengthen nursing education and also increase the availability of trained healthcare professionals in the state. The announcement was made by Kerala CM V D Satheesan. As per reports, the state government has also decided to increase nursing seats by 50%, ensuring that academic standards are maintained.
As per reports, the CM was speaking at a state conference of the Kerala Government Nurses Union, where he mentioned that the government will accord special priority to the healthcare sector despite the financial constraints. He also added that the government was prepared to restrict expenditure in other departments if necessary to strengthen healthcare services and education
The CM also pointed out that a large number of students from Kerala travel to other states to pursue nursing courses often spending anywhere between Rs. 15 Lakh to 20 Lakh on their education. The aim of the government with the Nursing university is to bring back nursing education to the state and make it more affordable and accessible to students.
The CM also stated that regulations imposed by the Kerala Nursing Council were stricter than those prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council, and the government has decided to ease certain regulations to facilitate the expansion of nursing education in the state. He also highlighted that increasing the number of nursing seats will not compromise the quality of education. He mentioned that the government remains committed to strengthening healthcare education and ensuring that students have access to quality nursing programmes within the state.
According to reports, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan also announced the establishment of nursing colleges. The nursing colleges will be established in every district and taluk hospitals in the state. As per media reports, the nursing colleges will be established in phases on a shift basis. Facilities will be made available in hospitals within a year to start B.Sc. Nursing and allied courses, he further added.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.