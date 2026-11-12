Kerala Set to Establish Nursing University, Seats to be Increased by 50 Percent

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According to the latest media reports, Kerala will soon establish a dedicated Nursing University. The University is to be established to strengthen nursing education and also increase the availability of trained healthcare professionals in the state. The announcement was made by Kerala CM V D Satheesan. As per reports, the state government has also decided to increase nursing seats by 50%, ensuring that academic standards are maintained. As per reports, the CM was speaking at a state conference of the Kerala Government Nurses Union, where he mentioned that the government will accord special priority to the healthcare sector despite the financial constraints. He also added that the government was prepared to restrict expenditure in other departments if necessary to strengthen healthcare services and education