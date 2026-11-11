CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here
The CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper for the 2026-27 session is available for free PDF download. It helps students understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions. Practising this sample paper can improve their preparation, build confidence, and help them perform better in the upcoming board exams.
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2026-27: CBSE has released sample papers for all Class 12 subjects, including skill-based subjects. These papers are prepared according to CBSE guidelines and help students understand the exam pattern and types of questions.
In this article, students can find the Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper along with a PDF download link. They can use it to practise questions, revise important topics, and improve their exam preparation.
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2026-27: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Central Board of Secondary Education
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Class
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12th
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Subject
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Sociology
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Subject Code
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039
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Session
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2026-27
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Exam Year
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2027
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Maximum Marks
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80
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Total Questions
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35
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Total Sections
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4 (A, B, C and D)
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Section A
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16 MCQs
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Section B
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9 Very Short Answer Questions (2 marks each)
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Section C
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7 Short Answer Questions (4 marks each)
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Section D
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3 Long Answer Questions (6 marks each)
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Official Website
|cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2026-27: General Instructions
1. The question paper is divided into four sections.
2. There are 35 questions in all. All questions are compulsory.
3. Section A includes question No. 1-16. These are MCQ type questions.
4. Section B includes question No.17-25. These are very short answer type questions carrying 2 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 30 words. 5. Section C includes question No. 26-32. They are short answer type questions carrying 4 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 80 words.
6. Section D includes question No. 33-35. They are long answer type questions carrying 6 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 200 words each. 7. Question no. 33 is to be answered with the help of the given graphics.
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SECTION-A
1 In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason(R). Choose the appropriate answer from the options given below as the correct answer: 1
Assertion (A): As per the Theory of Demographic Transition, in the first stage of population growth, the population is high.
Reason (R): The Theory of Demographic Transition suggests that population growth is linked to overall levels of economic development.
a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.
b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.
c) A is true but R is false.
d) A is false and R is true.
2 In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason(R). Choose the appropriate answer from the options given below as the correct answer: 1
Assertion(A): In matrilineal societies, women exercise control over property and are decision makers in public affairs.
Reason(R): Matrilineal societies pass on property from mother to daughter.
a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.
b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.
c) A is true but R is false.
d) A is false and R is true.
3 Which of the following is not true for Demographic Dividend? 1
I. Demographic Dividend implies high dependency ratio.
II. Realising the potential of Demographic Dividend is based on factors such as employment opportunities, provision of opportunities for education.
III. Demographic dividend implies change of age-structure.
a) I. only.
b) I. and III.
c) II. and III.
d) I. and II.
4 In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason(R). Choose the appropriate answer from the options given below as the correct answer: 1
Assertion(A): Men migrate singly, or leaving their families in the village.
Reason(R): Migrants have little time to socialise and whatever little time and money they can spend is with other migrant workers.
a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.
b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.
c) A is true but R is false.
d) A is false and R is true.
5 British administrators_____________________. 1
a) wanted to understand the complexities of caste in an effort to learn how to govern the country efficiently.
b) did not want to conduct any kind of surveys in India.
c) were veteran ethnologists and knew a great deal about the Indian social structure.
d) introduced changes to social institutions and these efforts were all deliberate.
6 Civil liberties organisationsa) are only involved in campaigns for the rights of the tribal community.
b) have not been involved in any recent initiatives for protection of the rights of citizens.
c) have been particularly important in keeping a watch on the state.
d) are under the purview of the market.
7 Which of the following is true about “assimilationist” and “integrationist” policies? 1
a) They are synonymous.
b) “Assimilationist” policies are used to enhance political legitimacy while “integrationist” policies are used for integration of tribes into the mainstream.
c) “Assimilationist” policies allow communities the freedom to practice their identities.
d) Both these policies try to establish singular national identities through various interventions.
8 Which of the following is not true regarding the definition of ‘Modernity’ as given by Rudolph and Rudolph? 1
a) Modernity assumes that local ties give way to universal commitments.
b) The individual rather than the group is the primary unit of the society and politics.
c) Science takes precedence over the sacred and the non-rational.
d) Fatalism rather than mastery orient the attitude of people towards material and human environment.
9 Stree Purush Tulana is an important publication because________________. 1
a) it questions the social stratification based on gender.
b) it reinforces the existing social order based on gender.
c) it reinforces a matriarchal system.
d) it prevents social change.
10 In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason(R). Choose the appropriate answer from the options given below as the correct answer: 1
Assertion(A): Overwork is built into the structure of outsourced projects.
Reason(R): Project timelines are underestimated in terms of man-days which allows organisations to successfully compete in the global market and ensure that the work is done in less time and with less expenditure,
a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.
b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.
c) A is true but R is false.
d) A is false and R is true.
Based on your reading of the given passage, answer Q11. and 12.
The guerrilla movement was heralded by the forcible cutting of crops from the land of a rich landlord at Garudabhadra, near Boddapadu in the plains area on 24 November 1968. More significant was the action in the hill tracts the next day, when in Pedagottili village of the Parvatipuram Agency area, about 250 Girijans from several villages armed with bows, arrows and spears... raided the house of a …landlord cum moneylender... and took possession of his hoarded paddy, rice, other food grains and property worth about Rs. 20,000. They also seized documents.
Source- NCERT, Textbook, Class XII Sociology
11 Which of the following is true for the New Social Movements? 1
a) They used old methods of agitation.
b) They worked within the ambit of political parties.
c) They were fighting for causes such as exploitation at the hands of zamindars.
d) Their ideology was strongly anti-urban.
12 Which of the following about the evolution of peasant movement is not true? 1
a) Peasant movements have always been global in nature.
b) Initially, peasant movements were disjointed.
c) Between 1920s and 1940s various peasant organisations emerged.
d) The methods of agitation have evolved such as blocking roads and railways.
Based on your reading of the given passage, answer Q13. and 14.
I am invisible, understand, simply because people refuse to see me. Like the bodiless heads you see sometimes in the circus sideshows, it is as though I have been surrounded by mirrors of hard distorting glass. When they approach me they see only my surroundings, themselves, figments of their imagination. Indeed, everything and anything except me (Ellison, 1952:3).
13 “I am invisible” because________________. 1
I) people only see their own perception about me.
II) society has distorted my image.
III) society is built in a manner that does not cater to my needs.
a) I. only
b) I. and II., only.
c) III. only.
d) I., II., III.
14 I. National Trust Act was passed in 1999. 1
II. Information on disability was collected during the Population Enumeration Phase of the Census last conducted, through Household Schedule.
III. Attempt was made to collect information on eight types of disabilities as against five in Census 2001.
IV. Legislations to ensure the rights of the disabled were created such as Persons with Disabilities Act 1995. Identify the correct order.
a) I., II., III., IV.
b) III., IV., II., I.
c) IV., I., III., II.
d) IV., III., I., II.
15 In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason(R). Choose the appropriate answer from the options given below as the correct answer: 1
Assertion(A): For Indian nationalists the issue of economic exploitation under colonial rule was a central issue.
Reason(R): Modern ideas made people realise that poverty was preventable.
a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.
b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.
c) A is true but R is false.
d) A is false and R is true.
16 In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason(R). Choose the appropriate answer from the options given below as the correct answer: 1
Assertion(A): Ecological isolation of tribals has never been absolute.
Reason(R): Literally meaning ‘original inhabitants’, the term ‘Adivasis’ was coined in the 1930s as part of the struggle against the intrusion by the colonial government.
a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.
b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.
c) A is true but R is false.
d) A is false and R is true.
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SECTION-B
18 “A South American proverb says – “If hard labour were really such a good thing, the rich would keep it all for themselves!” All over the world, back-breaking work like stone breaking, digging, carrying heavy weights, pulling rickshaws or carts is invariably done by the poor. And yet they rarely improve their life chances.” Identify and define the reason why the hard-working poor are not able to improve their life chances. 2
OR
“From the late nineteenth century onwards, the colonial government reserved most forest tracts for its own use, severing the rights that Adivasis had long exercised to use the forest for gathering produce and shifting cultivation.” How did colonialism impact the livelihood opportunities of the Adivasis? 2
19 “Agrarian society can be understood in terms of its class structure. But we must also remember the structure is itself through the caste system. In rural areas, there is a complex relationship between caste and class.” Establish the relation between caste and class in the agrarian structure. 2
20 How does community identity establish a sense of stable identity for human beings to operate in this world? 2
21 Show the relation between prejudice, stereotype and discrimination. 2
22 Exemplify the concept of “state-nation”. 2
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What is the difference between privileged minority and minority as defined in the sociological sense? 2
23 How does common sense justify the everydayness of social inequality and exclusion? 2
24 “Many of the great works of sociology were written at a time when industrialisation was new and machinery was assuming great importance. Thinkers like Karl Marx, Max Weber and Emile Durkheim associated a number of social features with industry.” Highlight any two such features. 2
25 “Durkheim’s writings about the division of labour in society, forms of religious life mirror his concern about how social structures enable social integration. Karl Marx offered a different view of violent collective action.” Why is the study of social movements important for Sociology? 2
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SECTION-C
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“The policy of liberalisation that India has been following since the late 1980s have had a very significant impact on agriculture and rural society. The policy entails participation in the World Trade Organization (WTO), which aims to bring about a freer international trading system and requires the opening up of Indian markets to imports.” Incorporation of agriculture into the larger global market had a direct effect on the farmers and rural society. Comment. 4
27 To what extent has the development activity of the state and the growth of private industry impacted caste system? 4
28 “National cohesion does not require the imposition of a single identity and the denunciation of diversity.” Comment. 4
29 Highlight some of the ways in which colonialism lives on in contemporary India. 4
30 Sanskritization as a concept has been criticised at different levels. State four criticisms. 4
31 “The seasonal demand for agricultural labour increased in the prosperous Green Revolution regions. These migrant workers have been termed as ‘Footloose Labour’ by Jan Breman but this does not imply freedom.” Elaborate on this contradiction. 4
32 “The imperatives of ‘development’ have governed attitudes towards tribes and shaped the policies of the state. National Development involved the building of large dams, factories and mines.” These imperatives lead to an uneven socio-economic development. Elaborate on the given statement. 4
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Section-D
a) How does a population pyramid facilitate demographic studies? 2
b) Give two points of difference between the population pyramids of Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. 2
c) How does demographic dividend impact the economy of a region? 2
(Q 33. FOR CANDIDATES WITH VISUAL IMPAIRMENT)
“There are wide regional variations in the age structure as well. While a state like Kerala is beginning to acquire an age structure like that of the developed countries, Uttar Pradesh presents a very different picture with high proportions in the younger age groups and relatively low proportions among the aged. India as a whole is somewhere in the middle, because it includes states like Uttar Pradesh as well as states that are more like Kerala.”
a) How does a population pyramid facilitate demographic studies? 2
b) Give two points of difference between the population pyramids of Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. 2
c) How does demographic dividend impact the economy of a region? 2
34 “Only a small percentage of people get jobs through advertisements or through the employment exchange. People who are self-employed, like plumbers, electricians and carpenters at one end and teachers who give private tuitions, architects and freelance photographers at the other end, all rely on personal contacts. They hope that their work will be an advertisement for them. Mobile phones have made life much easier for plumbers and others who can now cater to a wider circle of people.” Examine the traditional social practices that are used to find jobs and state how this process has witnessed a change. 6
35 “Social movements often arise with the aim of bringing about changes on a public issue, such as ensuring the right of the tribal population to use the forests or the right of displaced people to settlement and compensation. While social movements seek to bring in social change, counter movements sometimes arise in defence of status quo.”
a) Give two instances of counter movements. 2
b) ‘Social movements cannot change society easily’. Why? 2
c) What are the distinct modes of protest? 2
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Marking Scheme 2026-27
Students can utilize a marking scheme to identify the marking criteria for Sociology subjects. This will help students to understand the 2027 question pattern and section based marking to help answer the questions accordingly.
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CBSE Class 12 Sociology Marking Scheme 2026-27 Downlaod PDF
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