CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

SECTION-A 1 In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason(R). Choose the appropriate answer from the options given below as the correct answer: 1 Assertion (A): As per the Theory of Demographic Transition, in the first stage of population growth, the population is high. Reason (R): The Theory of Demographic Transition suggests that population growth is linked to overall levels of economic development. a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. c) A is true but R is false. d) A is false and R is true. 2 In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason(R). Choose the appropriate answer from the options given below as the correct answer: 1 Assertion(A): In matrilineal societies, women exercise control over property and are decision makers in public affairs. Reason(R): Matrilineal societies pass on property from mother to daughter. a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. c) A is true but R is false. d) A is false and R is true. 3 Which of the following is not true for Demographic Dividend? 1 I. Demographic Dividend implies high dependency ratio. II. Realising the potential of Demographic Dividend is based on factors such as employment opportunities, provision of opportunities for education. III. Demographic dividend implies change of age-structure. a) I. only. b) I. and III. c) II. and III. d) I. and II. 4 In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason(R). Choose the appropriate answer from the options given below as the correct answer: 1 Assertion(A): Men migrate singly, or leaving their families in the village. Reason(R): Migrants have little time to socialise and whatever little time and money they can spend is with other migrant workers. a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. c) A is true but R is false. d) A is false and R is true. 5 British administrators_____________________. 1 a) wanted to understand the complexities of caste in an effort to learn how to govern the country efficiently. b) did not want to conduct any kind of surveys in India. c) were veteran ethnologists and knew a great deal about the Indian social structure. d) introduced changes to social institutions and these efforts were all deliberate. 6 Civil liberties organisationsa) are only involved in campaigns for the rights of the tribal community. b) have not been involved in any recent initiatives for protection of the rights of citizens. c) have been particularly important in keeping a watch on the state. d) are under the purview of the market. 7 Which of the following is true about “assimilationist” and “integrationist” policies? 1 a) They are synonymous. b) “Assimilationist” policies are used to enhance political legitimacy while “integrationist” policies are used for integration of tribes into the mainstream. c) “Assimilationist” policies allow communities the freedom to practice their identities. d) Both these policies try to establish singular national identities through various interventions. 8 Which of the following is not true regarding the definition of ‘Modernity’ as given by Rudolph and Rudolph? 1 a) Modernity assumes that local ties give way to universal commitments. b) The individual rather than the group is the primary unit of the society and politics. c) Science takes precedence over the sacred and the non-rational. d) Fatalism rather than mastery orient the attitude of people towards material and human environment. 9 Stree Purush Tulana is an important publication because________________. 1 a) it questions the social stratification based on gender. b) it reinforces the existing social order based on gender. c) it reinforces a matriarchal system. d) it prevents social change. 10 In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason(R). Choose the appropriate answer from the options given below as the correct answer: 1 Assertion(A): Overwork is built into the structure of outsourced projects. Reason(R): Project timelines are underestimated in terms of man-days which allows organisations to successfully compete in the global market and ensure that the work is done in less time and with less expenditure, a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. c) A is true but R is false. d) A is false and R is true. Based on your reading of the given passage, answer Q11. and 12. The guerrilla movement was heralded by the forcible cutting of crops from the land of a rich landlord at Garudabhadra, near Boddapadu in the plains area on 24 November 1968. More significant was the action in the hill tracts the next day, when in Pedagottili village of the Parvatipuram Agency area, about 250 Girijans from several villages armed with bows, arrows and spears... raided the house of a …landlord cum moneylender... and took possession of his hoarded paddy, rice, other food grains and property worth about Rs. 20,000. They also seized documents. Source- NCERT, Textbook, Class XII Sociology 11 Which of the following is true for the New Social Movements? 1 a) They used old methods of agitation. b) They worked within the ambit of political parties. c) They were fighting for causes such as exploitation at the hands of zamindars. d) Their ideology was strongly anti-urban. 12 Which of the following about the evolution of peasant movement is not true? 1 a) Peasant movements have always been global in nature. b) Initially, peasant movements were disjointed. c) Between 1920s and 1940s various peasant organisations emerged. d) The methods of agitation have evolved such as blocking roads and railways. Based on your reading of the given passage, answer Q13. and 14. I am invisible, understand, simply because people refuse to see me. Like the bodiless heads you see sometimes in the circus sideshows, it is as though I have been surrounded by mirrors of hard distorting glass. When they approach me they see only my surroundings, themselves, figments of their imagination. Indeed, everything and anything except me (Ellison, 1952:3). 13 “I am invisible” because________________. 1 I) people only see their own perception about me. II) society has distorted my image. III) society is built in a manner that does not cater to my needs. a) I. only b) I. and II., only. c) III. only. d) I., II., III. 14 I. National Trust Act was passed in 1999. 1 II. Information on disability was collected during the Population Enumeration Phase of the Census last conducted, through Household Schedule. III. Attempt was made to collect information on eight types of disabilities as against five in Census 2001. IV. Legislations to ensure the rights of the disabled were created such as Persons with Disabilities Act 1995. Identify the correct order. a) I., II., III., IV. b) III., IV., II., I. c) IV., I., III., II. d) IV., III., I., II. 15 In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason(R). Choose the appropriate answer from the options given below as the correct answer: 1 Assertion(A): For Indian nationalists the issue of economic exploitation under colonial rule was a central issue. Reason(R): Modern ideas made people realise that poverty was preventable. a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. c) A is true but R is false. d) A is false and R is true. 16 In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason(R). Choose the appropriate answer from the options given below as the correct answer: 1 Assertion(A): Ecological isolation of tribals has never been absolute. Reason(R): Literally meaning ‘original inhabitants’, the term ‘Adivasis’ was coined in the 1930s as part of the struggle against the intrusion by the colonial government. a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. c) A is true but R is false. d) A is false and R is true.