Telangana to Shift to 10+2 Education System From Next Academic Year, CM Revanth Reddy Announces
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed Education Department officials to prepare for the introduction of the 10+2 education system from the next academic year. The proposed reforms include specialised education for Classes 9 to 12 and improvements to government school infrastructure.
Telangana is set to introduce the 10+2 education system from the next academic year. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked Education Department officials to begin preparations for the change as part of the state government’s plan to reform the education sector.
The directions were issued during a review meeting with senior education officials in Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 11. During the meeting, the Chief Minister said the education system needs to adapt to present-day requirements and that providing quality education to students remains a priority.
Reddy instructed officials to ensure that the proposed changes do not put students at a disadvantage. He also called for the necessary arrangements to make the transition smooth.
Focus on Education from Nursery to Class 12
The Chief Minister said the government is giving importance to education from nursery through Class 12. He also highlighted skill development after Class 12 as an area requiring special attention.
Reddy suggested that Classes 9 to 12 should be considered part of higher education, with specialised teaching provided to students during these years. The proposed approach is intended to strengthen the education structure and improve learning opportunities.
Government Schools to Receive Infrastructure Support
Reddy also directed officials to identify and develop the infrastructure needed to implement the proposed reforms. He said the government aims to improve the standard of government schools so that they can match the facilities and quality offered by private educational institutions.
The Chief Minister stressed that the reforms should improve learning standards and create better opportunities for students. Officials have been asked to take the required steps to implement the changes while keeping students’ interests in mind.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.