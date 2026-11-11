Telangana is set to introduce the 10+2 education system from the next academic year. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked Education Department officials to begin preparations for the change as part of the state government’s plan to reform the education sector.

The directions were issued during a review meeting with senior education officials in Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 11. During the meeting, the Chief Minister said the education system needs to adapt to present-day requirements and that providing quality education to students remains a priority.

Reddy instructed officials to ensure that the proposed changes do not put students at a disadvantage. He also called for the necessary arrangements to make the transition smooth.

Focus on Education from Nursery to Class 12

The Chief Minister said the government is giving importance to education from nursery through Class 12. He also highlighted skill development after Class 12 as an area requiring special attention.