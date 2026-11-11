HP NEET PG 2026 Round 1: Final Merit List Released, Check College-Wise Seat Matrix & Choice Filling Last Date

HP NEET PG Merit List 2026: The Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh, has released the HP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 final merit list for MD, MS and DNB courses. The university has also published the category-wise and quota-wise seat matrix for postgraduate medical admissions. Candidates who registered for Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling can now check the final merit list PDF and review the seats available in participating medical colleges. The Round 1 choice-filling and locking process is scheduled from November 10 to November 12, 2026. Candidates must submit and lock their preferences by the last date to participate in the seat allotment process. HP NEET PG Final Merit List 2026: Latest Update AMRU released the final merit list for MD/MS/DNB Round 1 counselling on November 10, 2026. The list is available through the university’s official website.

Candidates should check their names and merit details in the final PDF before proceeding with choice filling. The university has also uploaded the revised Round 1 counselling schedule and the PG MD/MS category-wise and quota-wise seat matrix. The counselling process is being conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses in Himachal Pradesh for the 2026–27 academic session. How to Download HP NEET PG Merit List PDF? Candidates can follow these steps to download the final merit list: 1. Visit the official website, amruhp.ac.in⁠. 2. Open the latest notices or announcements section. 3. Select the link titled Final Merit List of MD/MS/DNB 1st Round Counselling 2026. 4. Open the merit list PDF. 5. Search for your name or roll number and check the details. 6. Download the PDF for future reference.

HP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Merit List Download Link Candidates should check the details carefully and keep the merit list available while completing the counselling process. AMRU MD, MS and DNB Seat Matrix 2026 AMRU has published the PG MD/MS category-wise and quota-wise seat matrix for the 2026 counselling process. The document covers 50 per cent state quota seats in government and private medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh. The college-wise matrix includes institutions such as Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla; Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda; Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Mandi; Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan; and Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College, Kumarhatti. The seat details are divided by specialty and category. Candidates should note that the matrix is tentative and may be changed during counselling. All India Quota seats are handled separately through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

HP NEET PG Round 1 Seat Matrix Download Link HP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling: Important Dates AMRU has issued a revised schedule for Round 1 counselling. The important dates are given below: Counselling Event Date Final merit list released November 10, 2026 Revised choice-filling window November 10–12, 2026 Last date for choice filling and locking November 12, 2026 Provisional seat allocation November 13, 2026 Final seat allocation November 16, 2026 Last date to join allotted college November 18, 2026 How to Fill and Lock Choices for HP NEET PG Counselling? Candidates included in the final merit list can complete the choice-filling process through the AMRU counselling portal. They can follow these general steps: Visit the AMRU counselling portal amruhp.ac.in⁠.

Log in using the registered credentials.

Open the Round 1 choice-filling section.

Check the available colleges, courses and quota options.

Select the preferred colleges and specialties.

Arrange the choices in order of preference.

Review the selected options and lock the choices before the deadline.