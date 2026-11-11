HP NEET PG 2026 Round 1: Final Merit List Released, Check College-Wise Seat Matrix & Choice Filling Last Date
HP NEET PG Merit List 2026: The HP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 final merit list is now available for MD, MS and DNB admissions. AMRU has also released the college-wise MD/MS seat matrix, while candidates can fill and lock their counselling choices until November 12. Check the merit list download link, seat details and revised counselling schedule.
HP NEET PG Merit List 2026: The Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh, has released the HP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 final merit list for MD, MS and DNB courses. The university has also published the category-wise and quota-wise seat matrix for postgraduate medical admissions.
Candidates who registered for Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling can now check the final merit list PDF and review the seats available in participating medical colleges. The Round 1 choice-filling and locking process is scheduled from November 10 to November 12, 2026. Candidates must submit and lock their preferences by the last date to participate in the seat allotment process.
HP NEET PG Final Merit List 2026: Latest Update
AMRU released the final merit list for MD/MS/DNB Round 1 counselling on November 10, 2026. The list is available through the university’s official website.
Candidates should check their names and merit details in the final PDF before proceeding with choice filling. The university has also uploaded the revised Round 1 counselling schedule and the PG MD/MS category-wise and quota-wise seat matrix.
The counselling process is being conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses in Himachal Pradesh for the 2026–27 academic session.
How to Download HP NEET PG Merit List PDF?
Candidates can follow these steps to download the final merit list:
1. Visit the official website, amruhp.ac.in.
2. Open the latest notices or announcements section.
3. Select the link titled Final Merit List of MD/MS/DNB 1st Round Counselling 2026.
4. Open the merit list PDF.
5. Search for your name or roll number and check the details.
6. Download the PDF for future reference.
HP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Merit List Download Link
Candidates should check the details carefully and keep the merit list available while completing the counselling process.
AMRU MD, MS and DNB Seat Matrix 2026
AMRU has published the PG MD/MS category-wise and quota-wise seat matrix for the 2026 counselling process. The document covers 50 per cent state quota seats in government and private medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh.
The college-wise matrix includes institutions such as Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla; Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda; Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Mandi; Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan; and Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College, Kumarhatti.
The seat details are divided by specialty and category. Candidates should note that the matrix is tentative and may be changed during counselling. All India Quota seats are handled separately through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
HP NEET PG Round 1 Seat Matrix Download Link
HP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling: Important Dates
AMRU has issued a revised schedule for Round 1 counselling. The important dates are given below:
|
Counselling Event
|
Date
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Final merit list released
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November 10, 2026
|
Revised choice-filling window
|
November 10–12, 2026
|
Last date for choice filling and locking
|
November 12, 2026
|
Provisional seat allocation
|
November 13, 2026
|
Final seat allocation
|
November 16, 2026
|
Last date to join allotted college
|
November 18, 2026
How to Fill and Lock Choices for HP NEET PG Counselling?
Candidates included in the final merit list can complete the choice-filling process through the AMRU counselling portal. They can follow these general steps:
- Visit the AMRU counselling portal amruhp.ac.in.
- Log in using the registered credentials.
- Open the Round 1 choice-filling section.
- Check the available colleges, courses and quota options.
- Select the preferred colleges and specialties.
- Arrange the choices in order of preference.
- Review the selected options and lock the choices before the deadline.
What Happens After Choice Filling?
After the choice-filling window closes, the university will proceed with the Round 1 seat-allocation process.
Candidates must download the provisional allotment letter from their candidate login before reporting to the institute. Admission will not be considered without seat allocation through the university.
Candidates should also ensure that their category and quota certificates are valid and in the prescribed format. Any discrepancy in the submitted documents may affect their eligibility for the claimed category or quota.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.