Israel is heading into another uncertain political phase. President Isaac Herzog has chosen former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strongest political challengers, to attempt to form the country's next government following the inconclusive October 27 elections.

The decision is a setback for Netanyahu, who is seeking to retain power despite his religious-nationalist alliance losing its parliamentary majority.

But removing him from office will not be easy.

After Israel Elections 2026, why was Eisenkot chosen?

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, has 120 members, and a government needs the support of at least 61 lawmakers to secure a majority.

The latest election produced a fragmented result. Netanyahu's Likud party emerged as the largest individual party, winning 27 seats. However, his wider political bloc secured only 53 seats, falling short of the majority required to govern.