Dhanteras Gold Sales Touch ₹60,000 Crore: How Much Gold Did Indians Buy Ahead Of Diwali 2026? Check 22K, 24K Rates In 20 Cities
Gold prices remain steady across major Indian cities on Diwali 2026 after a sharp correction ahead of the festival. Check the latest 22K, 24K and 18K rates in 20 cities, MCX gold prices and estimated Dhanteras sales.
Gold Rate Today On Diwali In India: On the day of Diwali, gold has once again gained its value as a precious metal. India imports its gold from around the world and has to keep up with global gold rates. This is the blanket reason gold prices increase and decrease when global sentiments shift.
But domestically, a push and support take place during festivals. And Diwali is especially the occasion when Indians don't think about the price of precious metals and buy them according to their beliefs. On Diwali, gold is auspicious and bought as an important offering.
On the occasion of Diwali, gold prices are the same as yesterday's closing prices. Gold prices are holding steady across major Indian cities on Sunday, following a sharp correction ahead of Diwali.
In Lucknow, Delhi, Haryana, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹1,43,720 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold costs ₹1,31,750.
Meanwhile, MCX gold futures settled at ₹1,42,167 per 10 grams on November 6, declining ₹1,928 in a single session.
The dip offered some relief to festive shoppers, as gold buying gathered momentum on Dhanteras. Preliminary industry estimates peg India's Dhanteras gold sales at approximately ₹60,000 crore, highlighting the country's enduring fascination with the yellow metal.
MCX Gold Rates Today, November 8, 2026
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) remains closed on Sunday. Here is a breakdown of the latest gold futures data:
-
Last Closing Price: ₹1,42,167 per 10 grams (December 2026 futures).
-
Price Decline: ₹1,928 or 1.34% on Friday, November 6.
-
Intraday High: ₹1,42,886 per 10 grams.
-
Intraday Low: ₹1,41,200 per 10 grams.
-
Next Trading Session: Monday, November 9, 2026, when MCX trading resumes.
Gold Rate Today In 20 Major Cities Across India On Diwali
Gold prices differ across Indian cities depending on local market conditions, transportation costs and jeweller premiums. Here are the indicative 22-carat and 24-carat gold rates across 20 major cities on November 8, 2026.
|
City
|
22K Gold (per 10g)
|
24K Gold (per 10g)
|
Delhi
|
₹1,31,750
|
₹1,43,600
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,31,600
|
₹1,43,570
|
Chennai
|
₹1,31,600
|
₹1,43,570
|
Kochi (Kerala)
|
₹1,31,600
|
₹1,43,570
|
Bhopal
|
₹1,31,650
|
₹1,43,620
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,31,750
|
₹1,43,720
|
Noida
|
₹1,31,750
|
₹1,43,600
|
Ludhiana (Punjab)
|
₹1,31,750
|
₹1,43,720
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,31,600
|
₹1,43,570
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,31,600
|
₹1,43,570
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,31,600
|
₹1,43,570
|
Pune
|
₹1,31,600
|
₹1,43,570
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,31,650
|
₹1,43,620
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,31,750
|
₹1,43,720
|
Patna
|
₹1,31,650
|
₹1,43,620
|
Chandigarh
|
₹1,31,750
|
₹1,43,720
|
Kanpur
|
₹1,31,750
|
₹1,43,720
|
Indore
|
₹1,31,650
|
₹1,43,620
|
Guwahati
|
₹1,31,600
|
₹1,43,570
|
Coimbatore
|
₹1,31,600
|
₹1,43,570
How Much Gold Did Indians Buy On Dhanteras 2026?
India's love affair with gold remained firmly intact on Dhanteras 2026. As shoppers jammed the jewellery stores on November 6 following a correction in bullion prices.
According to preliminary estimates by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), gold sales were expected to touch approximately ₹60,000 crore, marking a 15–20% increase in value compared with the previous year.
Did Indians actually purchase more gold, or did higher prices account for the increase? Interestingly, physical buying volumes were expected to remain largely unchanged, suggesting that the rise in sales value did not necessarily translate into a significant increase in the quantity purchased.
Although nationwide gold purchases were not officially broken down by city, major jewellery markets reported encouraging demand. Lightweight ornaments, smaller gold coins and wedding jewellery remained popular choices among buyers. The festive rush once again demonstrated that for Indian households, gold is not merely a purchase; it is an investment, a tradition and an auspicious addition to celebrations.
City-Wise Dhanteras Gold Buying Trends
|
City/Region
|
Gold Buying Trends During Dhanteras 2026
|
Delhi
|
According to the All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation, Delhi's bullion markets recorded business exceeding ₹10,000 crore during the festive period.
|
Mumbai
|
Jewellery markets, including Zaveri Bazar, reported strong consumer interest in gold and silver. The city remained an important centre for bullion trading and retail jewellery purchases.
|
Lucknow
|
Festive shopping and preparations for the upcoming wedding season supported jewellery demand. Small gold coins and lightweight ornaments remained popular purchase options.
|
Pune
|
Retailers reported encouraging festive sentiment amid the correction in gold prices. The wider Maharashtra jewellery market also benefited from advance bookings and old-gold exchanges.
|
Kerala
|
Traditional gold-buying demand remained an important part of the festive and wedding shopping season, with Kochi and other major jewellery markets attracting consumers.
|
Hyderabad
|
Heritage jewellery, traditional designs and smaller investment purchases contributed to festive buying interest.
|
Chennai
|
Demand for traditional gold ornaments and wedding jewellery continued to make Chennai an important southern jewellery market.
|
Bengaluru
|
Buyers showed interest in jewellery, coins, bars and other gold investment options, reflecting diverse purchasing preferences.
|
Kolkata
|
Traditional ornaments and wedding purchases supported festive gold demand in the eastern jewellery market.
|
Jaipur
|
Traditional craftsmanship, including Kundan, Meenakari and Polki jewellery, remained an important part of the city's festive jewellery market.
(Source: All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC))
Also Read: Gold Rate Today On Dhanteras 2026: Is Gold Too Expensive? Check Latest 22K And 24K Rates In 20 Indian Cities
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.