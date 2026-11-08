Dhanteras Gold Sales Touch ₹60,000 Crore: How Much Gold Did Indians Buy Ahead Of Diwali 2026? Check 22K, 24K Rates In 20 Cities

Gold Rate Today On Diwali In India: On the day of Diwali, gold has once again gained its value as a precious metal. India imports its gold from around the world and has to keep up with global gold rates. This is the blanket reason gold prices increase and decrease when global sentiments shift.

But domestically, a push and support take place during festivals. And Diwali is especially the occasion when Indians don't think about the price of precious metals and buy them according to their beliefs. On Diwali, gold is auspicious and bought as an important offering.

On the occasion of Diwali, gold prices are the same as yesterday's closing prices. Gold prices are holding steady across major Indian cities on Sunday, following a sharp correction ahead of Diwali.

In Lucknow, Delhi, Haryana, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹1,43,720 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold costs ₹1,31,750.