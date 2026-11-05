Muhurat Trading, Diwali 2026: The festival of light and prosperity is here, and Indian investors are eagerly waiting for the once-a-year opportunity in the Indian stock market, Muhurat Trading. Muhurat Trading marks the new beginning of the trading session every year on Dalal Street. It is known as a special trading tradition in the Indian stock market. Every year, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hold this special one-hour trading session specifically on Diwali. The word Muhurat actually means auspicious in Hindi. It is believed to be a timing that brings good fortune and prosperity. Rooted in Hindu traditions, this special session combines religious beliefs with financial activities. The tradition is rooted in Hindu traditions. This special session combines religious beliefs with financial activities, allowing investors to make symbolic investments.

This date also welcomes the new Samvat year with hopes of wealth creation and financial growth. What Is Muhurat Trading? For me, Muhurat Trading is a rare event with great significance behind it. As someone who reads and learns about trading every day, it is necessary to understand the Muhurat Trading tradition. As it brings a great show to watch within a short time. In simple terms, Muhurat Trading is a special session organised by the BSE and NSE for many years. Unlike regular trading days, when markets operate between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM, this session takes place during a designated auspicious period, as suggested by its name, Muhurat. The term Muhurat is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity, and trading during that auspicious period is believed to bring prosperity for the whole year, according to the Indian trading community.

On a cautious note: despite its festive spirit, Muhurat Trading involves real financial transactions, market risks and regular settlement obligations.

Special Trading Session: Muhurat Trading is a special stock market session.

Unique Timings: when markets operate between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM, this session takes place during a designated auspicious period, announced a few days earlier.

Meaning Of Muhurat: The term 'Muhurat' refers to an auspicious time in Hindu tradition.

Financial Significance: Investors believe that buying shares during this period symbolises a positive beginning and invites financial prosperity.

Real Market Transactions: These are actual market transactions, not merely ceremonial purchases. Normal trading risks and settlement obligations continue to apply. What Is The History Of Muhurat Trading? A Timeline

Year / Period Key Development Before 1957 Indian business communities followed Diwali traditions such as Chopda Pujan, opening new accounting books and making symbolic investments to welcome the new Samvat year. 1850s The early Bombay stockbroking community gathered under a banyan tree in Mumbai, marking the beginnings of organised stockbroking in the city. 1957 The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) formally introduced Muhurat Trading as an organised Diwali stock market session. 1992 The National Stock Exchange (NSE) adopted the Muhurat Trading tradition, extending its reach across India's financial markets. 1990s The introduction of electronic trading gradually transformed the traditional physical trading-floor experience. Present Day Investors participate in Muhurat Trading through online platforms and mobile trading applications, keeping the Diwali financial tradition alive.



Why Is Muhurat Trading Celebrated? Its Significance The auspicious Muhurat Trading connects India and the Indian trading community through a thread of tradition. It brings together modern business practices and traditional practices. Its significance is associated with the following customs: Beginning Of The New Samvat Year: Diwali marks the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year, known as Samvat. Muhurat Trading symbolises a fresh financial beginning, with investors welcoming the new year with hopes of wealth creation. Chopda Pujan Tradition: Traditionally, Gujarati and Marwari business communities perform Chopda Pujan, a ritual involving the worship of new accounting books. These books are worshipped alongside Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth and prosperity. Worship Of Goddess Lakshmi: Diwali is associated with Lakshmi Puja, and investors consider Muhurat Trading an opportunity to seek blessings for financial stability, business growth and prosperity.