Muhurat Trading 2026: What Is It, Why Is It Celebrated On Diwali? Check History, Significance And Traditions
Muhurat Trading is a special Diwali tradition observed by India's leading stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. From its historical origins in 1957 to its cultural significance, discover why investors celebrate this auspicious trading session and welcome the new Samvat year with hopes of prosperity and wealth creation.
Muhurat Trading, Diwali 2026: The festival of light and prosperity is here, and Indian investors are eagerly waiting for the once-a-year opportunity in the Indian stock market, Muhurat Trading.
Muhurat Trading marks the new beginning of the trading session every year on Dalal Street. It is known as a special trading tradition in the Indian stock market.
Every year, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hold this special one-hour trading session specifically on Diwali.
The word Muhurat actually means auspicious in Hindi. It is believed to be a timing that brings good fortune and prosperity. Rooted in Hindu traditions, this special session combines religious beliefs with financial activities.
The tradition is rooted in Hindu traditions. This special session combines religious beliefs with financial activities, allowing investors to make symbolic investments.
This date also welcomes the new Samvat year with hopes of wealth creation and financial growth.
What Is Muhurat Trading?
For me, Muhurat Trading is a rare event with great significance behind it. As someone who reads and learns about trading every day, it is necessary to understand the Muhurat Trading tradition. As it brings a great show to watch within a short time.
In simple terms, Muhurat Trading is a special session organised by the BSE and NSE for many years.
Unlike regular trading days, when markets operate between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM, this session takes place during a designated auspicious period, as suggested by its name, Muhurat.
The term Muhurat is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity, and trading during that auspicious period is believed to bring prosperity for the whole year, according to the Indian trading community.
On a cautious note: despite its festive spirit, Muhurat Trading involves real financial transactions, market risks and regular settlement obligations.
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Special Trading Session: Muhurat Trading is a special stock market session.
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Unique Timings: when markets operate between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM, this session takes place during a designated auspicious period, announced a few days earlier.
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Meaning Of Muhurat: The term 'Muhurat' refers to an auspicious time in Hindu tradition.
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Financial Significance: Investors believe that buying shares during this period symbolises a positive beginning and invites financial prosperity.
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Real Market Transactions: These are actual market transactions, not merely ceremonial purchases. Normal trading risks and settlement obligations continue to apply.
What Is The History Of Muhurat Trading? A Timeline
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Year / Period
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Key Development
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Before 1957
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Indian business communities followed Diwali traditions such as Chopda Pujan, opening new accounting books and making symbolic investments to welcome the new Samvat year.
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1850s
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The early Bombay stockbroking community gathered under a banyan tree in Mumbai, marking the beginnings of organised stockbroking in the city.
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1957
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The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) formally introduced Muhurat Trading as an organised Diwali stock market session.
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1992
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The National Stock Exchange (NSE) adopted the Muhurat Trading tradition, extending its reach across India's financial markets.
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1990s
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The introduction of electronic trading gradually transformed the traditional physical trading-floor experience.
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Present Day
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Investors participate in Muhurat Trading through online platforms and mobile trading applications, keeping the Diwali financial tradition alive.
Why Is Muhurat Trading Celebrated? Its Significance
The auspicious Muhurat Trading connects India and the Indian trading community through a thread of tradition. It brings together modern business practices and traditional practices.
Its significance is associated with the following customs:
Beginning Of The New Samvat Year: Diwali marks the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year, known as Samvat. Muhurat Trading symbolises a fresh financial beginning, with investors welcoming the new year with hopes of wealth creation.
Chopda Pujan Tradition: Traditionally, Gujarati and Marwari business communities perform Chopda Pujan, a ritual involving the worship of new accounting books. These books are worshipped alongside Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth and prosperity.
Worship Of Goddess Lakshmi: Diwali is associated with Lakshmi Puja, and investors consider Muhurat Trading an opportunity to seek blessings for financial stability, business growth and prosperity.
Symbolic Investments: Many investors purchase shares during this session as a token of good fortune. Some families also make investments in the names of their children, treating them as long-term financial gifts.
Cultural Connection With Dalal Street: The tradition allows brokers, investors and financial institutions to celebrate Diwali together while maintaining a connection with India's traditional business practices.
When Is Muhurat Trading This Year?
The BSE and NSE will conduct Muhurat Trading on Sunday, November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali Lakshmi Pujan.
Disclaimer: Muhurat Trading is considered an auspicious occasion, but it does not guarantee profits or protect investors from market risks. Stock prices remain subject to market fluctuations, just as they do during regular trading sessions. Investors should make informed decisions based on research and financial goals rather than festive sentiments or impulsive buying. The session should be viewed as an opportunity to begin the new Samvat year with disciplined investment practices, not as a promise of guaranteed returns.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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