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IIT Delhi MBA RTI Data 2026: Cutoffs, PI Shortlistings & Admissions Offered

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Nov 5, 2026, 14:08 IST

Department of Management Studies of IIT Delhi released MBA RTI Data for 2026 on November 3, 2026. The RTI data disclosed some crucial information like lowest CAT percentiles shortlisted for PI for every category for MBA and MBA in Telecom specifically with gender classifications too. Candidates can check out the detailed analysis of RTI data for admissions and cutoff rankings.

IIT Delhi MBA RTI Data 2026: Cutoffs, PI Shortlistings & Admissions Offered
IIT Delhi MBA RTI Data 2026: Cutoffs, PI Shortlistings & Admissions Offered

IIT Delhi MBA RTI Data: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi released its MBA Admission data for batch 2026 - 28 through RTI. The data disclosed lowest CAT Percentiles offered admission, number of intakes taken for each category with gender classification for MBA and MBA in Telecom separately. The lowest CAT percentile shortlisted for PI was 94.78 for general category in MBA male whereas for female the lowest CAT percentile was 85.43 for general category. The lowest CAT percentile shortlisted for PI for MBA in Telecom was 94.22 for general category male. 

The minimum composite score cutoff for admission was 52.5 for MBA in general category followed by score of 42 for EWS category whereas for admissions in MBA Telecom the minimum composite score was 45.5 for general category. The total number of students shortlisted for Personal Interview (PI) for general category in MBA was 992 whereas for MBA Telecom the total number of students shortlisted for PI was 273. The final admissions offered for MBA in general category was 253 which shows high competition for the MBA admission in Department of Management Studies (DoMS) of IIT Delhi. Candidates can find crucial RTI Data disclosure which can help in the admission process and cutoff knowledge.

To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer.

Check | IIT Bombay MBA 2026: Check Average Package and ROI Details Here 

IIT Delhi MBA RTI Data 2026: Lowest CAT Percentile Shortlisted for PI

Lowest CAT percentile shortlisted for PI for MBA (Male) in general category was 94.78 whereas for EWS it was 85.5 percentile. Candidates can find the detailed list below.

Program

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

MBA (Male)

94.78

85.5

84.33

67.73

48.8

55.11

MBA (Female)

85.43

33.38

43.48

55.91

32.11

44.82

Telecom (Male)

94.22

87.28

86.07

67.73

54.69

49.92

Telecom (Female)

85.43

80.7

43.48

65.15

32.11

11.79

IIT Delhi MBA RTI Data 2026: Lowest CAT Percentile Offered Final Admission

The percentiles at which admissions were offered to students for MBA and MBA Telecom were higher than the shortlisting percentiles where the general category male for MBA required 95.89 percentiles for final admission. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Program

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

MBA (Male)

95.89

93.45

85.99

82.19

52.88

61.07

MBA (Female)

87

85.15

80.67

61.16

33.68

66.84

Telecom (Male)

94.82

90.84

87.05

78.09

54.69

78.36

Telecom (Female)

85.43

95.05

80.78

79.27

33.68

76.82

IIT Delhi MBA RTI Data 2026: Minimum Composite Score for Final Admission

Minimum Composite score for final admissions in MBA for general category was 52.5 out of 100. For MBA Telecom the minimum composite score was 45.5 for the general category. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Program

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

MBA

52.5

42

48

37

29

28

MBA (Telecom)

45.5

42

42

33

29

24

IIT Delhi MBA RTI Data 2026: PI Shortlists vs. Final Admission Offers

Total of 992 students were shortlisted for Personal interview for MBA course out of which 253 students were offered final admission where 273 students were shortlisted for MBA Telecom PI out of which 95 students were offered final admission. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Stage & Program

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Shortlisted for PI (MBA)

992

186

634

195

154

80

Offered Final Admission (MBA)

253

41

109

50

18

24

Shortlisted for PI (Telecom)

273

59

178

84

46

35

Offered Final Admission (Telecom)

95

16

54

25

12

6

IIT Delhi MBA RTI Data 2026: Current Class Composition (2026 - 2028)

253 students were offered final admission but only 58 out of those admitted into the MBA batch 2026 - 28. 0 Vacant seats were left filling all the seats perfectly for the batch. Candidates can check the detailed list below. 

Category

Number of Students

General

58

OBC

38

SC

22

EWS

14

International Relations

13

ST

11

Vacant Seats

0
Check | 

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Nov 5, 2026, 14:08 IST
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