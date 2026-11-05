IIT Delhi MBA RTI Data 2026: Cutoffs, PI Shortlistings & Admissions Offered

IIT Delhi MBA RTI Data: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi released its MBA Admission data for batch 2026 - 28 through RTI. The data disclosed lowest CAT Percentiles offered admission, number of intakes taken for each category with gender classification for MBA and MBA in Telecom separately. The lowest CAT percentile shortlisted for PI was 94.78 for general category in MBA male whereas for female the lowest CAT percentile was 85.43 for general category. The lowest CAT percentile shortlisted for PI for MBA in Telecom was 94.22 for general category male. The minimum composite score cutoff for admission was 52.5 for MBA in general category followed by score of 42 for EWS category whereas for admissions in MBA Telecom the minimum composite score was 45.5 for general category. The total number of students shortlisted for Personal Interview (PI) for general category in MBA was 992 whereas for MBA Telecom the total number of students shortlisted for PI was 273. The final admissions offered for MBA in general category was 253 which shows high competition for the MBA admission in Department of Management Studies (DoMS) of IIT Delhi. Candidates can find crucial RTI Data disclosure which can help in the admission process and cutoff knowledge.

To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer. Check | IIT Bombay MBA 2026: Check Average Package and ROI Details Here IIT Delhi MBA RTI Data 2026: Lowest CAT Percentile Shortlisted for PI Lowest CAT percentile shortlisted for PI for MBA (Male) in general category was 94.78 whereas for EWS it was 85.5 percentile. Candidates can find the detailed list below. Program General EWS OBC SC ST PwD MBA (Male) 94.78 85.5 84.33 67.73 48.8 55.11 MBA (Female) 85.43 33.38 43.48 55.91 32.11 44.82 Telecom (Male) 94.22 87.28 86.07 67.73 54.69 49.92 Telecom (Female) 85.43 80.7 43.48 65.15 32.11 11.79 IIT Delhi MBA RTI Data 2026: Lowest CAT Percentile Offered Final Admission

The percentiles at which admissions were offered to students for MBA and MBA Telecom were higher than the shortlisting percentiles where the general category male for MBA required 95.89 percentiles for final admission. Candidates can check the detailed list below. Program General EWS OBC SC ST PwD MBA (Male) 95.89 93.45 85.99 82.19 52.88 61.07 MBA (Female) 87 85.15 80.67 61.16 33.68 66.84 Telecom (Male) 94.82 90.84 87.05 78.09 54.69 78.36 Telecom (Female) 85.43 95.05 80.78 79.27 33.68 76.82 IIT Delhi MBA RTI Data 2026: Minimum Composite Score for Final Admission Minimum Composite score for final admissions in MBA for general category was 52.5 out of 100. For MBA Telecom the minimum composite score was 45.5 for the general category. Candidates can check the detailed list below.