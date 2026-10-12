IIM Lucknow MBA In Family Business: First Batch To Begin In July 2027, Check Curriculum, Selection Process

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has launched a new two-year MBA in Family Business programme. The first batch is scheduled to begin in July 2027. The programme is designed for business owners and the next generation of leaders who want to manage, expand and transform their family enterprises. According to the official IIM Lucknow website, the programme focuses on practical learning through family business labs, projects and a capstone assignment. Participants will develop a five-to-10-year Business Transformation and Growth Plan to help implement strategic initiatives in their own companies or family enterprises. The programme aims to prepare participants to lead, transform and grow their family businesses across generations. The MBA will follow an on-campus format, with classes held at IIM Lucknow’s Noida campus once a month for approximately seven days. The registration deadline for Phase 1 is December 31, 2026, while Phase 2 registrations will close on April 2, 2027.

IIM Lucknow MBA in Family Business 2027: Curriculum The curriculum for the 2027–2028 programme covers several areas related to family business management. These include Family Enterprise Foundations, Family Business Governance, Growth Strategies, Leadership in Family-Managed Businesses, Succession and Generational Transition, Regulatory Frameworks, and Strategic Venture Investing. The programme combines business concepts with practical projects to help participants address challenges related to leadership, succession and business growth. IIM Lucknow MBA in Family Business: Eligibility and Selection Process Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree and have secured at least 50% marks in Class 10, Class 12 and their undergraduate degree. Applicants must also have a valid GMAT or GRE score, or a score from the IIM Lucknow entrance examination.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a personal interview. The interview will assess their involvement in family businesses, leadership qualities and ability to apply their learning in practical situations. Programme Objectives According to the institute, the programme is not primarily designed to help candidates secure placements or jobs. Instead, it focuses on developing the skills required to manage and grow family enterprises. The key learning areas include comprehensive business knowledge, strategic leadership, professionalisation, governance, succession and continuity planning, conflict management, innovation and entrepreneurship. The programme also aims to develop a global outlook while maintaining local relevance, along with effective communication and collaboration skills. IIM Lucknow MBA in Family Business: Fees