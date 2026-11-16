Karnataka UGCET 2026: BSc Agriculture and Veterinary Courses Special Round Allotment Schedule Released, Seat Matrix Today

Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority has issued the schedule for admissions to the vacant seats in the BSc Agriculture, Veterinary and Fisheries courses. The special allotment round seat matrix will be released online today, November 16, 2026, after 1 PM. Based on the seat matrix, students need to enter choices from 10 AM on November 17, 2026.

According to the notification issued, around 290 seats are vacant in the B.Sc. Agriculture, Veterinary, and Fisheries courses. The Agriculture and Veterinary universities have submitted a request to fill the remaining seats, based on which the allotment process will be conducted.

Eligible candidates who have already taken admission to various courses are instructed to enter their options only after obtaining a No Objection Certificate from their respective colleges.

It must also be noted that those wishing to join the course must mandatorily pay an advance deposit of Rs. 35,000.

Candidates previously allotted seats in Agriculture Science and Veterinary courses and later cancelled them will not be allowed to take admission to the same course again. Those who have joined Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses, as well as those who were allotted seats in the fourth and subsequent rounds, will not be eligible to secure admission in this round. The fee paid for the other courses will not be adjusted towards the seat allotted in this round; instead, the fee must be paid afresh. The advance deposit amount will also be adjusted against the total fee.