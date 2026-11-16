Karnataka UGCET 2026: BSc Agriculture and Veterinary Courses Special Round Allotment Schedule Released, Seat Matrix Today
Karnataka UGCET 2026 Bsc Agriculture and Veterinary courses special round seat allotment schedule has been released. The seat matrix to be released online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority has issued the schedule for admissions to the vacant seats in the BSc Agriculture, Veterinary and Fisheries courses. The special allotment round seat matrix will be released online today, November 16, 2026, after 1 PM. Based on the seat matrix, students need to enter choices from 10 AM on November 17, 2026.
#UGCET-2026: ಬಿಎಸ್ಸಿ ಕೃಷಿ, ಪಶು ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಮತ್ತು ಮೀನುಗಾರಿಕೆ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಇನ್ನೂ ಸುಮಾರು 290 ಸೀಟು ಬಾಕಿ ಉಳಿದಿದ್ದು, ಅವುಗಳನ್ನು ಭರ್ತಿ ಮಾಡಲು #KEA ನ.16ರಿಂದ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಸುತ್ತಿನ ಕೌನ್ಸೆಲಿಂಗ್ ನಡೆಸಲು ತೀರ್ಮಾನಿಸಿದೆ. ಉಳಿಕೆ ಸೀಟುಗಳನ್ನು ಭರ್ತಿ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಡುವಂತೆ ಕೃಷಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪಶು ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯ ಕೋರಿಕೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದು ಆ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ನ.18ರಂದು ಉಳಿಕೆ ಸೀಟುಗಳ ವಿವರವನ್ನು ವೆಬ್ ಸೈಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ವಿವಿಧ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಗಳಿಗೆ ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಪಡೆದಿರುವ ಅರ್ಹರು ಸಂಬಂಧಪಟ್ಟ ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳಿಂದ ನಿರಾಕ್ಷೇಪಣಾ ಪತ್ರ ಪಡೆದುಕೊಂಡ ನಂತರ ಆಪ್ಷನ್ಸ್ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲು ಸೂಚಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಹಾಗೆಯೇ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಸೇರಲು ಇಚ್ಛಿಸುವವರು ಕಡ್ಡಾಯವಾಗಿ ₹35 ಸಾವಿರ ಮುಂಗಡವಾಗಿ ಪಾವತಿಸಬೇಕು. ಕೃಷಿ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ ಹಾಗೂ ಪಶು ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡು, ನಂತರ ರದ್ದುಪಡಿಸಿಕೊಂಡವರು ಪುನಃ ಅದೇ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಗಳಿಗೆ ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ಇರುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ಹಾಗೆಯೇ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ, ದಂತ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ, ಆಯುಷ್ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೇರಿರುವ ಹಾಗೂ 4ನೇ ಸುತ್ತು ಮತ್ತು ನಂತರದ ಸುತ್ತುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯಾದವರು ಕೂಡ ಈ ಸುತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೀಟು ಪಡೆಯಲು ಅರ್ಹರಿರುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ಇತರೆ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಗಳಿಗೆ ಪಾವತಿಸಿದ ಶುಲ್ಕವನ್ನು ಈ ಸುತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯಾಗುವ ಸೀಟಿಗೆ ಹೊಂದಾಣಿಕೆ ಮಾಡುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ಬದಲಾಗಿ ಹೊಸದಾಗಿ ಶುಲ್ಕ ಪಾವತಿಸಬೇಕು. ಮುಂಗಡ ಪಾವತಿ ಹಣವನ್ನು ಶುಲ್ಕದ ಜತೆ ಹೊಂದಾಣಿಕೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗುವುದು. ನ.18ರೊಳಗೆ ₹35 ಸಾವಿರ ಮುಂಗಡ ಪಾವತಿಸಬೇಕು. ನ.19ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 10ಗಂಟೆಯೊಳಗೆ ಆಪ್ಷನ್ಸ್ ದಾಖಲಿಸಬೇಕು. ಅಂದೇ ಸಂಜೆ 5ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ತಾತ್ಕಾಲಿಕ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಹಾಗೂ ನ.20ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 10ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಅಂತಿಮ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯಾದವರು ನ.21ರೊಳಗೆ ಶುಲ್ಕ ಪಾವತಿಸಿ, ಅಂದೇ ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಪಡೆಯಬೇಕು. - ಹೆಚ್. ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ IAS ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ @CMofKarnataka @basavarajrayar2 @S_PrakashPatil— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) November 14, 2026
According to the notification issued, around 290 seats are vacant in the B.Sc. Agriculture, Veterinary, and Fisheries courses. The Agriculture and Veterinary universities have submitted a request to fill the remaining seats, based on which the allotment process will be conducted.
Eligible candidates who have already taken admission to various courses are instructed to enter their options only after obtaining a No Objection Certificate from their respective colleges.
It must also be noted that those wishing to join the course must mandatorily pay an advance deposit of Rs. 35,000.
Candidates previously allotted seats in Agriculture Science and Veterinary courses and later cancelled them will not be allowed to take admission to the same course again. Those who have joined Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses, as well as those who were allotted seats in the fourth and subsequent rounds, will not be eligible to secure admission in this round. The fee paid for the other courses will not be adjusted towards the seat allotted in this round; instead, the fee must be paid afresh. The advance deposit amount will also be adjusted against the total fee.
The last date for candidates to enter the options for special allotment is November 19, 2026. The provisional allotment result will be released on November 19, 2026 and the final allotment result will be released on November 20, 2026. Those allotted seats must pay the fees on or before November 21 and report to their respective colleges for admission on the same day.
Karnataka UGCET 2026: Special Allotment Round
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Particulars
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Date and Time
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Display of Seat Matrix
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November 6, 2026- after 1.00 pm
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Advance amount payment Rs.35,000/- (all category candidates)
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November 17 to 18, 2026 (during banking hours)
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Option Entry by Eligible Candidates
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From 11.00 am on November 17 to 19, 2026 - 10.00 am
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Publication of Provisional Seat Allotment Results
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November 19, 2026 after 5.00 pm
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Publication of Seat Allotment Final Results
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November 20, 226 after 10.00 am
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Payment of Fees and Downloading of Confirmation Slip by the seat-allotted candidates
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November 20 to 21, 2026
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Last date for reporting to college along with all original documents.
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November 21, 2026 - 5.30 pm
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.