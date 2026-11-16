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Karnataka UGCET 2026: BSc Agriculture and Veterinary Courses Special Round Allotment Schedule Released, Seat Matrix Today

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 10:02 IST

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Bsc Agriculture and Veterinary courses special round seat allotment schedule has been released. The seat matrix to be released online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UGCET 2026: BSc Agriculture and Veterinary Courses Special Round Allotment Schedule Released, Seat Matrix Today
Karnataka UGCET 2026: BSc Agriculture and Veterinary Courses Special Round Allotment Schedule Released, Seat Matrix Today
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Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority has issued the schedule for admissions to the vacant seats in the BSc Agriculture, Veterinary and Fisheries courses. The special allotment round seat matrix will be released online today, November 16, 2026, after 1 PM. Based on the seat matrix, students need to enter choices from 10 AM on November 17, 2026.

According to the notification issued, around 290 seats are vacant in the B.Sc. Agriculture, Veterinary, and Fisheries courses. The Agriculture and Veterinary universities have submitted a request to fill the remaining seats, based on which the allotment process will be conducted. 

Eligible candidates who have already taken admission to various courses are instructed to enter their options only after obtaining a No Objection Certificate from their respective colleges.

It must also be noted that those wishing to join the course must mandatorily pay an advance deposit of Rs. 35,000.

Candidates previously allotted seats in Agriculture Science and Veterinary courses and later cancelled them will not be allowed to take admission to the same course again. Those who have joined Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses, as well as those who were allotted seats in the fourth and subsequent rounds, will not be eligible to secure admission in this round. The fee paid for the other courses will not be adjusted towards the seat allotted in this round; instead, the fee must be paid afresh. The advance deposit amount will also be adjusted against the total fee.

The last date for candidates to enter the options for special allotment is November 19, 2026. The provisional allotment result will be released on November 19, 2026 and the final allotment result will be released on November 20, 2026. Those allotted seats must pay the fees on or before November 21 and report to their respective colleges for admission on the same day.

Karnataka UGCET 2026: Special Allotment Round

Particulars

Date and Time

Display of Seat Matrix

November 6, 2026- after 1.00 pm

Advance amount payment Rs.35,000/- (all category candidates)

November 17 to 18, 2026 (during banking hours)

Option Entry by Eligible Candidates

From 11.00 am on November 17 to 19, 2026 - 10.00 am

Publication of Provisional Seat Allotment Results

November 19, 2026 after 5.00 pm

Publication of Seat Allotment Final Results

November 20, 226 after 10.00 am

Payment of Fees and Downloading of Confirmation Slip by the seat-allotted candidates

November 20 to 21, 2026

Last date for reporting to college along with all original documents.

November 21, 2026 - 5.30 pm

Also Read: Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Released, Seat Matrix Tomorrow


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 10:02 IST
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