Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Released, Seat Matrix Tomorrow

Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the schedule for the second round of counselling for Karnataka NEET PG 2026. As per the schedule released, the second round of the seat allotment process for admission to postgraduate medical courses will begin on November 17, 2026. Candidates eligible to participate in the second counselling round must check the schedule and admission details on the official website.

According to the details provided, candidates who have paid the caution deposit are given the opportunity to modity/ rearrange their options from November 17 to 19, 2026. The Karnataka NEET PG round 2 provisional allotment result will be declared on November 20, 2026, and the final results will be released on November 21, 2026.

Candidates who have been allotted seats must download the challan and pay the fee between November 23 and 26, 2026. Candidates are also required to submit original documents at the KEA office between November 23 and 27, 2026. Students allotted seats also need to download the admission order and report to the allotted colleges between November 24 and 30, 2026.