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Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Released, Seat Matrix Tomorrow

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 08:04 IST

KEA has released the schedule for the second round of Karnataka NEET PG counselling. Students participating in the counselling round can check the seat matrix and enter the choices from tomorrow, November 17, 2026

Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Released, Seat Matrix Tomorrow
Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Released, Seat Matrix Tomorrow
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Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the schedule for the second round of counselling for Karnataka NEET PG 2026. As per the schedule released, the second round of the seat allotment process for admission to postgraduate medical courses will begin on November 17, 2026. Candidates eligible to participate in the second counselling round must check the schedule and admission details on the official website. 

According to the details provided, candidates who have paid the caution deposit are given the opportunity to modity/ rearrange their options from November 17 to 19, 2026. The Karnataka NEET PG round 2 provisional allotment result will be declared on November 20, 2026, and the final results will be released on November 21, 2026.

Candidates who have been allotted seats must download the challan and pay the fee between November 23 and 26, 2026. Candidates are also required to submit original documents at the KEA office between November 23 and 27, 2026. Students allotted seats also need to download the admission order and report to the allotted colleges between November 24 and 30, 2026.

Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Schedule - Click Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Procedure

Check the eligibility and procedure to be followed for students participating in the second round of Karnataka NEET PG counselling

Details of candidates eligible to participate

Methods to be followed

Those who have not been allotted any seat in the first round

Once the candidate gives consent by logging in to the portal during the second round, then only the options entered by the candidates will be shown in the option entry portal. Candidates can change the options or modify the priority numbers or remove the options if they are not required.

Those who have selected CHOICE-2 in the first round.

Once the candidate gives consent by logging in to the portal during the second round, higher-order options will only be shown in the portal. Candidates can change or modify the options / prioritize numbers or remove the options if they are not required.

Those who have selected CHOICE-3 in the first round,

After starting the process of entering options in the second round, they must log in to the option entry portal and give their consent. After this, all the options entered by the candidates in the first round will be shown to the CHOICE-3 candidates (except the seat allotted in the first round).

Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Schedule

Candidates participating in the second round of Karnataka NEET PG counselling can check the schedule below.

Activity

Date 

Display of Seat Matrix

November 17, 2026 after 11.00 am

Rearrangement of options (Modify / Alter / Delete the options) only by those who have paid the CAUTION DEPOSIT (excluding Choice-2)

From 11.00 am on November 17, 2026 to

November 19, 2026 upto 10.00 am

Publication of 2nd Round allotment provisional list

November 20, 2026 after 11.00 am

Publication of 2nd Round allotment final result

November 21, 2026 after 11.00 am

Downloading of Challan and Payment of Fees

Fees paid by Choice 2 candidates will be adjusted upon selection of a seat in this round. Any balance fee, if any, should be paid by the candidates.

From 11.00 am on November 23 to 26, 2026, 4.00 pm (Banking Hours)

Deposition of original documents at KEA, Bangalore.

November 23 to 27, 2026


Book the slot to deposit originals.

Downloading of admission order by fee-paid candidates who submitted original documents

November 24 to 30, 2026

Last Date for reporting at the Allotted Dental College against the seat allotted in the 2nd Round.

Before 5.30 pm - November 30, 2026

Also Read: NIFTEE 2027 Registration Last Date Extended to November 24, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 08:04 IST
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