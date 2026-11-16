Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Released, Seat Matrix Tomorrow
KEA has released the schedule for the second round of Karnataka NEET PG counselling. Students participating in the counselling round can check the seat matrix and enter the choices from tomorrow, November 17, 2026
Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the schedule for the second round of counselling for Karnataka NEET PG 2026. As per the schedule released, the second round of the seat allotment process for admission to postgraduate medical courses will begin on November 17, 2026. Candidates eligible to participate in the second counselling round must check the schedule and admission details on the official website.
According to the details provided, candidates who have paid the caution deposit are given the opportunity to modity/ rearrange their options from November 17 to 19, 2026. The Karnataka NEET PG round 2 provisional allotment result will be declared on November 20, 2026, and the final results will be released on November 21, 2026.
Candidates who have been allotted seats must download the challan and pay the fee between November 23 and 26, 2026. Candidates are also required to submit original documents at the KEA office between November 23 and 27, 2026. Students allotted seats also need to download the admission order and report to the allotted colleges between November 24 and 30, 2026.
#PGMedical-26: ಸ್ನಾತಕೋತ್ತರ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಪ್ರವೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಎರಡನೇ ಸುತ್ತಿನ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನ.17ರಿಂದ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ನ.17ರಿಂದ 19ರ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 10ರವರೆಗೆ ಮುಂಗಡ ಹಣ ಪಾವತಿಸಿರುವವರು ಆಪ್ಷನ್ಸ್ ಅದಲು-ಬದಲು ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ನ.20ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 11ಕ್ಕೆ ತಾತ್ಕಾಲಿಕ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಹಾಗೂ ನ.21ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 11ಕ್ಕೆ ಅಂತಿಮ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯಾದವರು ನ.23ರಿಂದ 26ರವರೆಗೆ ಚಲನ್ ಡೌನ್ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡು ಶುಲ್ಕ ಪಾವತಿಸಬೇಕು. 23ರಿಂದ 27ರವರೆಗೆ ಕೆಇಎ ಕಚೇರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂಲ ದಾಖಲೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುವುದು. ನ.24ರಿಂದ 30ರವರೆಗೆ ಸೀಟು ಖಾತರಿ ಚೀಟಿ ಡೌನ್ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡು ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಪಡೆಯಬೇಕು. ವಿವರಗಳಿಗೆ #KEA ವೆಬ್ ಸೈಟ್ ನೋಡಿ. -ಹೆಚ್. ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ IAS ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ @CMofKarnataka @basavarajrayar2 @S_PrakashPatil— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) November 14, 2026
Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Schedule - Click Here
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Procedure
Check the eligibility and procedure to be followed for students participating in the second round of Karnataka NEET PG counselling
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Details of candidates eligible to participate
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Methods to be followed
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Those who have not been allotted any seat in the first round
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Once the candidate gives consent by logging in to the portal during the second round, then only the options entered by the candidates will be shown in the option entry portal. Candidates can change the options or modify the priority numbers or remove the options if they are not required.
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Those who have selected CHOICE-2 in the first round.
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Once the candidate gives consent by logging in to the portal during the second round, higher-order options will only be shown in the portal. Candidates can change or modify the options / prioritize numbers or remove the options if they are not required.
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Those who have selected CHOICE-3 in the first round,
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After starting the process of entering options in the second round, they must log in to the option entry portal and give their consent. After this, all the options entered by the candidates in the first round will be shown to the CHOICE-3 candidates (except the seat allotted in the first round).
Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Schedule
Candidates participating in the second round of Karnataka NEET PG counselling can check the schedule below.
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Activity
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Date
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Display of Seat Matrix
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November 17, 2026 after 11.00 am
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Rearrangement of options (Modify / Alter / Delete the options) only by those who have paid the CAUTION DEPOSIT (excluding Choice-2)
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From 11.00 am on November 17, 2026 to
November 19, 2026 upto 10.00 am
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Publication of 2nd Round allotment provisional list
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November 20, 2026 after 11.00 am
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Publication of 2nd Round allotment final result
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November 21, 2026 after 11.00 am
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Downloading of Challan and Payment of Fees
Fees paid by Choice 2 candidates will be adjusted upon selection of a seat in this round. Any balance fee, if any, should be paid by the candidates.
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From 11.00 am on November 23 to 26, 2026, 4.00 pm (Banking Hours)
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Deposition of original documents at KEA, Bangalore.
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November 23 to 27, 2026
Book the slot to deposit originals.
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Downloading of admission order by fee-paid candidates who submitted original documents
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November 24 to 30, 2026
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Last Date for reporting at the Allotted Dental College against the seat allotted in the 2nd Round.
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Before 5.30 pm - November 30, 2026
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.