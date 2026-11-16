AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2027 Applications Open for Faculty at ifp.aicte.gov.in
AICTE opens the application process for Industry Fellowship Programmes for faculty members. Fellows to receive 1 Lakh stipend for the period of the fellowship along with hands-on experience in the instruct and research opportunity
The All India Council for Technical Education has commenced the application process for the AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2026-27. The fellowship programme is offered to engage faculty members as full-time fellows in industry for a minimum of 1 year/.
The Industry Fellowship Programme offers a one-year internship to 350 faculty members. Eligible candidates can apply for the 2026- 27 fellowship programme through the link on the official website. The last date for candidates to submit the applications is December 15, 2026.
As per the details provided, the industry fellows will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 1 Lakh during the fellowship programme, of which Rs. 75000 will be contributed by AICTE and an additional Rs. 25,000 will be provided by the industry partner.
The one-year fellowship programmes provide candidates with an opportunity to gain hands-on industry experience with advanced technologies while gaining exposure to research opportunities directly relevant to current industry needs.
Industry Fellowship: Fields Offered
The fellowship programme will be offered in the following fields
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Advanced Materials, Rare-Earth, & Critical Minerals
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Semiconductors
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Space & Defence
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Blue Economy
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Sustainability & Climate Change
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Advanced Computing (Supercomputing, AI, Quantum Computing)
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Next-Gen Communications
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Smart Cities & Mobility
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Aggrotech & Food Processing
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Healthcare & Med-Tech
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Disaster Management & Resilient Infrastructure
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Manufacturing & Industry 4.0
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Core branches (Mechanical, Chemical, Civil, Electronics and Electrical etc.)
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Other relevant sectors
AICTE Fellowship Programme: Service Conditions for Faculty Members
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Period of fellowship will be counted as sabbatical leave/study leave /any other permissible leave as deemed fit by the DTE/University/Institution. The period of fellowship will be counted as qualifying service for all service benefits such as pay, increments, allowances, promotions, etc., as regulated by the AICTE/UGC Faculty Norms prevailing as on date.
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AICTE Industry Fellows will be deemed bound by the disciplinary rules and proceedings governing their parent DTE/University/Institution, during the period of fellowship.
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The applicability of bond/undertaking to be executed by the faculty member will be decided by the nature of leave granted by the parent DTE/University/Institution and following the faculty norms of AICTE/UGC as deemed fit. In the event of granting study leave / sabbatical leave, the value of the bond/undertaking to be executed between DTE/University/Institution and faculty members undergoing the AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme shall not exceed Rs. 5.00 Lakhs for a period of 3 years.
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The fellowship is provided for learning activities and is purely academic in nature.
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