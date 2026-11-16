AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2027 Applications Open for Faculty at ifp.aicte.gov.in

The All India Council for Technical Education has commenced the application process for the AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2026-27. The fellowship programme is offered to engage faculty members as full-time fellows in industry for a minimum of 1 year/.

The Industry Fellowship Programme offers a one-year internship to 350 faculty members. Eligible candidates can apply for the 2026- 27 fellowship programme through the link on the official website. The last date for candidates to submit the applications is December 15, 2026.

As per the details provided, the industry fellows will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 1 Lakh during the fellowship programme, of which Rs. 75000 will be contributed by AICTE and an additional Rs. 25,000 will be provided by the industry partner.

The one-year fellowship programmes provide candidates with an opportunity to gain hands-on industry experience with advanced technologies while gaining exposure to research opportunities directly relevant to current industry needs.