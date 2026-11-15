GGSIPU NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Counselling: BAMS, BHMS Registration Begins
GGSIPU has started NEET UG 2026 Stray Round registration for BAMS and BHMS admissions. Check fresh choice filling dates, eligibility and counselling schedule.
The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has started the registration process for the NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round counselling for admission to Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses. The university issued the notification on November 13, 2026, for the academic session 2026–27.
According to the official notice, only candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2026 can participate in the counselling process. Admissions will be made based on candidates’ NEET UG All India Rank and merit, subject to the required qualifying percentile.
Candidates who have already registered and paid the application fee of Rs 2,500 can edit their application details and upload the required documents. Those who have not registered earlier can complete fresh registration by paying the non-refundable application fee.
The registration and application correction facility opened on November 15 at 12 noon. Candidates can complete these activities until November 17, 2026, at 11 pm. The university has also allowed candidates to withdraw from the counselling process until November 17 at 11:59 pm.
GGSIPU NEET UG 2026 Stray Round: Important Dates
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Counselling Activity
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Date and Time
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Fresh registration begins
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November 15, 2026, 12 noon
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Application correction and document upload
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November 15, 2026, 12 noon
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Registration and correction deadline
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November 17, 2026, 11 pm
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Withdrawal deadline
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November 17, 2026, 11:59 pm
GGSIPU BAMS, BHMS Counselling 2026: Eligibility
Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and meet the prescribed eligibility criteria can participate in the stray round. However, candidates who are already holding or have joined an MBBS, BAMS or BHMS seat through the state quota or All India Quota counselling are not eligible.
Candidates who were allotted a seat in GGSIPU Round 3 but did not complete the admission process are also not eligible. Fresh registration and fresh choice filling are compulsory for this round.
Documents Required
Candidates must upload their NEET UG 2026 scorecard, Class 12 marksheet, educational documents and valid category or sub-category certificates, wherever applicable. They can also edit their category, sub-category and Delhi or outside Delhi region details.
Candidates should visit the official website, ipu.ac.in, and check the counselling notification for further instructions.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.