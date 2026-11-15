GGSIPU NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Counselling: BAMS, BHMS Registration Begins

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has started the registration process for the NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round counselling for admission to Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses. The university issued the notification on November 13, 2026, for the academic session 2026–27.

According to the official notice, only candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2026 can participate in the counselling process. Admissions will be made based on candidates’ NEET UG All India Rank and merit, subject to the required qualifying percentile.

Candidates who have already registered and paid the application fee of Rs 2,500 can edit their application details and upload the required documents. Those who have not registered earlier can complete fresh registration by paying the non-refundable application fee.