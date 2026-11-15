SHRESHTA NETS 2027: Registration Begins for Class 9 and 11 Admissions, Apply by November 30

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the SHRESHTA National Entrance Test (NETS) 2027. Eligible students can apply for admission to Classes 9 and 11 in private residential schools under the SHRESHTA scheme.

The application window opened on November 14, 2026. Interested candidates can submit their forms through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta⁠, by November 30, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. There is no application fee for the examination.

The scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, aims to provide quality education to meritorious Scheduled Caste (SC) and De-notified Tribe (DNT) students. Around 2,400 students, including 2,160 SC students and 240 DNT students, will be selected for admission to Classes 9 and 11. The Central Government will bear the entire cost of education under the scheme.