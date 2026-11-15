SHRESHTA NETS 2027: Registration Begins for Class 9 and 11 Admissions, Apply by November 30
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started SHRESHTA NETS 2027 registration for Class 9 and 11 admissions. Eligible SC and DNT students can apply without an examination fee by November 30. Check eligibility, exam dates, pattern and application details.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the SHRESHTA National Entrance Test (NETS) 2027. Eligible students can apply for admission to Classes 9 and 11 in private residential schools under the SHRESHTA scheme.
The application window opened on November 14, 2026. Interested candidates can submit their forms through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta, by November 30, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. There is no application fee for the examination.
The scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, aims to provide quality education to meritorious Scheduled Caste (SC) and De-notified Tribe (DNT) students. Around 2,400 students, including 2,160 SC students and 240 DNT students, will be selected for admission to Classes 9 and 11. The Central Government will bear the entire cost of education under the scheme.
SHRESHTA NETS 2027: Important Dates
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Event
|
Date
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Registration begins
|
November 14, 2026
|
Last date to apply
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November 30, 2026
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Application correction window
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December 2–4, 2026
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Exam city intimation
|
December 20, 2026
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Admit card release
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January 3, 2027
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Entrance examination
|
January 10, 2027
The SHRESHTA NETS 2027 examination will be held on January 10 from 2 PM to 5 PM. It will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode across 192 cities in India. The question paper will be available in Hindi and English and will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
SHRESHTA NETS 2027 Eligibility Criteria
Students applying for SHRESHTA NETS 2027 must meet the eligibility conditions prescribed by the NTA. Candidates must belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) or eligible De-notified Tribes (DNT) categories and should be studying in Class 8 or Class 10 during the 2026–27 academic year.
The other eligibility conditions are:
- Parents’ annual income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.
- For Class 9 admission, candidates must be born between April 1, 2011, and March 31, 2015.
- For Class 11 admission, candidates must be born between April 1, 2009, and March 31, 2013.
Candidates should check the detailed information bulletin before submitting their applications.
SHRESHTA NETS 2027 Exam Pattern
The entrance examination will have 100 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 400 marks. The paper will have four sections, with 25 questions from each subject.
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Mathematics
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25
|
100
|
Science
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25
|
100
|
Social Science
|
25
|
100
|
General Awareness/Knowledge
|
25
|
100
|
Total
|
100
|
400
Each correct answer will carry four marks. There will be no negative marking for incorrect or unanswered questions. The examination syllabus will be based on NCERT topics up to Class 8 for Class 9 admissions and up to Class 10 for Class 11 admissions.
How to Apply for SHRESHTA NETS 2027?
Eligible candidates can follow these steps to complete the online application process:
- Visit the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta.
- Open the SHRESHTA NETS 2027 application link.
- Complete the registration process and generate an application number.
- Log in and fill in the application form with the required details.
- Upload the required photograph, signature and documents.
- Review the details and submit the application form.
- Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
Candidates should submit only one application form and check all details carefully before final submission. The correction facility will be available from December 2 to 4, 2026.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.