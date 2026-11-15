Assam Rifles Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Starts for 354 Group C posts, Check Eligibility Here
The Assam Rifles has started the online application process for 354 Group C Technical and Tradesman vacancies on November 15, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online until December 14, 2026. Check this article for eligibility criteria, age relaxation, application fee, direct application link and steps to apply online.
Key Points
- Online applications for 354 Group C posts started Nov 15, 2026, closing Dec 14, 2026.
- A total of 354 Group C vacancies are available across technical and tradesman posts.
- The recruitment rally for these positions is tentatively scheduled for January 18, 2027.
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2026: The Assam Rifles has started the online application process for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment 2026 from today November 15, 2026. Candidates who want to apply can submit their application online through the official website. Through this recruitment drive a total of 354 Group C vacancies across various technical and tradesman posts would be filled. The last date to submit the application form is December 14, 2026. Interested candidates can check this article for detailed eligibility criteria, age relaxation, steps to apply and other important details before completing the registration process.
Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The Assam Rifles has activated the online application window for Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026. Candidates who fulfill the required eligibility criteria can submit their application forms online from November 15 to December 14, 2026 (11:59 PM). Applicants must make sure that their mobile number and email ID remain valid throughout the recruitment process. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification in the pdf below.
|
Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment 2026 Link
|
Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2026: Overview
The Directorate General Assam Rifles, Shillong under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is responsible for conducting this recruitment. Candidates can check the other important recruitment details in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Assam Rifles
|
Recruitment Name
|
Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026
|
Post Category
|
Group C
|
Total Vacancies
|
354
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
November 15, 2026
|
Last Date to Submit Applications
|
December 14, 2026
|
Recruitment Rally
|
January 18, 2027 (Tentative)
|
Application Fee
|
Rs. 100
|
Official Website
|
assamrifles.gov.in
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria required to participate in the recruitment process. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification-
-
The educational qualification and technical requirements differ as per the posts.
-
Candidates must refer to Appendix A and Appendix B of the official notification to check the trade wise qualifications before applying.
2. Age Limit- July 1, 2026 will be considered the cut off date for determining the age .
3. Age Relaxation- The Assam Rifles has provided age relaxation to eligible reserved category candidates which are as follows
-
SC/ST candidates: 5 years
-
OBC candidates: 3 years
How to Apply Online for Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the application process-
-
Visit the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in.
-
On the homepage click on the online application window.
-
Register using your details and fill the application form.
-
Upload required documents such as your photograph and signature.
-
Pay the application fees online as per your category.
-
Submit the application form and please save a copy of the same for future references.
For more details please refer to the official website regularly.
Also Read- Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment 2026: असम राइफल्स टेक्निकल के 354 पदों पर भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी, जानें कैसे करें Apply
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.