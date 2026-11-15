Assam Rifles Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Starts for 354 Group C posts, Check Eligibility Here

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2026: The Assam Rifles has started the online application process for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment 2026 from today November 15, 2026. Candidates who want to apply can submit their application online through the official website. Through this recruitment drive a total of 354 Group C vacancies across various technical and tradesman posts would be filled. The last date to submit the application form is December 14, 2026. Interested candidates can check this article for detailed eligibility criteria, age relaxation, steps to apply and other important details before completing the registration process.

Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The Assam Rifles has activated the online application window for Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026. Candidates who fulfill the required eligibility criteria can submit their application forms online from November 15 to December 14, 2026 (11:59 PM). Applicants must make sure that their mobile number and email ID remain valid throughout the recruitment process. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification in the pdf below.