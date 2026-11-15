India is expected to be the most resilient economy among the world's 10 largest economies over 2026-30, thus leading over China, Japan, Germany and the US. According to a report, India's Economic Edge in the Top Ten Economies, unveiled by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on November 12, India scored 71 out of 100 on its Comparative Macroeconomic Resilience Score. China ranked second with 66, succeeded by Japan and Russia at 60 each. The US ranked last at 36. The results of the report, which combine data from the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook, thus underscore a massive and unexpected contrast in global economic rankings. What Does the Top Ten Economies Ranking Show? The comparison of ten countries across 10 parameters, including economic growth, exports, savings, investment, public debt and fiscal balances, offers insights into how countries perform across these parameters and why a large economy does not necessarily occupy a higher spot in every global review. Countries’ spots are then converted into marks and added to estimate the final score.

India’s spot showcases its projected growth. The report forecasted average real GDP growth of 6.9% between 2026 and 2030, the highest among the economies reviewed. India also ranks first in real GDP per capita growth, which estimates output growth after accounting for population changes. Savings and investment provide another source of strength for India as it comes second in gross national savings and gross capital formation. These are forecasted to average 35.3% and 36.7% of GDP, respectively, during 2026-30. Gross capital formation represents investment in productive assets such as machinery, buildings and infrastructure. China leads both categories. Meanwhile, India also sustains this growth by ranking third in export growth and debt-to-GDP ratio. General government debt is expected to decrease from 83.1% of GDP in 2026 to 77% by 2030. A lower debt ratio could bolster fiscal flexibility and help the government react to economic shocks.

Challenges Remain for India However, despite the progress, the rankings determine vulnerabilities for India as it ranks eighth in overall fiscal balance. The general government fiscal deficit, estimated at 8.5% of GDP during 2021-25, is expected to narrow to 7.1% in 2026-30. Persistent borrowing can improve financing costs and affect funds available for private investment. Oil dependence is another weakness for India. The current account deficit is forecasted to average 1.4% of GDP during 2026-30. Exorbitant crude oil prices could elevate import costs, pressure the rupee and add to inflation. This may fuel transport and household expenses. The report also regards manufacturing, exports, digital services and renewable energy as possible growth drivers. India’s renewable energy potential stood at 274.68 GW in March 2026, against a target of 500 GW in non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.