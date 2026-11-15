PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Soon for 262 Junior Engineer Posts, Check Direct Link Here

PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: The Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (PSSSB) is all set to close the online application process for Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment on November 17, 2026. Earlier the last date to submit the application was October 27, 2026. However due to the court case the board has reopened the online application from November 11, 2026. The recruitment covers Junior Engineer posts in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical disciplines. Under this recruitment drive a total of 262 vacancies would be filled. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application can do it through the official website. The examination date for the posts has also been announced. Now the revised exam date stands at December 6 and December 12, 2026.

PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The PSSSB JE application window has been reopened from November 11, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official PSSSB website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form and payment of the Application fees is November 17, 2026. TCheck the direct apply link and extension notice in the table below.