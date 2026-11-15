PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Soon for 262 Junior Engineer Posts, Check Direct Link Here
The PSSSB has reopened applications for 262 Junior Engineer vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online from November 11 to November 17, 2026. Check the application process, eligibility, fees and other details here.
Key Points
- Online application for PSSSB JE reopened Nov 11, 2026; closes Nov 17, 2026.
- A total of 262 Junior Engineer vacancies are available across 3 disciplines.
- Revised exam dates for PSSSB JE are December 6 and December 12, 2026.
PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: The Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (PSSSB) is all set to close the online application process for Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment on November 17, 2026. Earlier the last date to submit the application was October 27, 2026. However due to the court case the board has reopened the online application from November 11, 2026. The recruitment covers Junior Engineer posts in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical disciplines. Under this recruitment drive a total of 262 vacancies would be filled. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application can do it through the official website. The examination date for the posts has also been announced. Now the revised exam date stands at December 6 and December 12, 2026.
PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The PSSSB JE application window has been reopened from November 11, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official PSSSB website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form and payment of the Application fees is November 17, 2026. TCheck the direct apply link and extension notice in the table below.
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PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Extension Notice PDF
PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab
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Advertisement Number
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07/2026
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Post Name
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Junior Engineer
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Disciplines
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Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical
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No of Vacancies
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262
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Reopened Application Window
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November 11 to November 17, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Job Location
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Punjab
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Official Website
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sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the prescribed educational qualifications and age requirements to be considered for the recruitment.
1. Educational Qualification
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Post Name
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Essential Educational Qualification
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Higher Qualification
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Language Requirement
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Junior Engineer (Civil)
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3-Year Diploma in Civil Engineering (or equivalent) from a recognised university or institution.
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Higher qualification in Civil Engineering (e.g., B.E./B.Tech) is accepted.
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Passed Matriculation (Class 10th) with Punjabi as a compulsory or elective subject, or an equivalent Punjabi language exam.
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Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
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3-Year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (or equivalent) from a recognised university or institution.
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Higher qualification in Mechanical Engineering (e.g., B.E./B.Tech) is accepted.
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Passed Matriculation (Class 10th) with Punjabi as a compulsory or elective subject, or an equivalent Punjabi language exam.
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Junior Engineer (Electrical)
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3-Year Diploma in Electrical Engineering (or equivalent) from a recognised university or institution.
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Higher qualification in Electrical Engineering (e.g., B.E./B.Tech) is accepted.
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Passed Matriculation (Class 10th) with Punjabi as a compulsory or elective subject, or an equivalent Punjabi language exam.
2. Age Limit (January 1, 2026)
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Minimum Age: 18 years.
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The maximum age for General category candidates is 37 years.
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Age relaxations are applicable for reserved categories under Punjab Government rules.
Steps to Apply Online for PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026
Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Go to the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
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The homepage will appear then under the What’s New Section you will find a link titled Advertisement No. 07 of 2026- Apply for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical)
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Click on the link and a new window will open where you have to generate a user ID and password if required.
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Give your personal and educational details.
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Upload the photograph, signature and documents.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Submit the application form and save it for future references.
For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.