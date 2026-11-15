ICG CGEPT Admit Card 2026 Out Today at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in: Download 01/02-2027 Batch Hall Ticket Link shortly

ICG CGEPT Admit Card 2026: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is all set to release the ICG CGPET Admit Card 2026 today, i.e. on November 15, 2026, for the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT-01/2027 & 02/2027. The ICG has earlier released the exam date and name of Exam City for Indian Coast Guard CGEPT-01/2027 & 02/2027 on its official website. The e-Admit Card will be available for downloading through your login ID 48 to 72 hrs before the date of the exam. Once released, candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the link on the official website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be held on November 17 and November 18, 2026. The exam city slip is available at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

ICG CGEPT Admit Card 2026 Date

The exam Date and name of the exam city for CGEPT 2026 has been released by the ICG on the official webstie-joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.As per the short notice released by the ICG, the E-Admit Card will be available for download through the candidates' login ID 48 to 72 hrs prior to the exam date. The written exam is scheduled to be held on November 17 and November 18, 2026. It is expected that the ICG CGPET Admit Card 2026 will be released today i.e. on November 15, 2026 on its official website.