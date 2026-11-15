ICG CGEPT Admit Card 2026 Out Today at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in: Download 01/02-2027 Batch Hall Ticket Link shortly
ICG CGEPT Admit Card 2026 will be released by the Indian Coast Guard for CGEPT-01/2027 & 02/2027 . Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
ICG CGEPT Admit Card 2026: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is all set to release the ICG CGPET Admit Card 2026 today, i.e. on November 15, 2026, for the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT-01/2027 & 02/2027. The ICG has earlier released the exam date and name of Exam City for Indian Coast Guard CGEPT-01/2027 & 02/2027 on its official website. The e-Admit Card will be available for downloading through your login ID 48 to 72 hrs before the date of the exam. Once released, candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the link on the official website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
The written exam is scheduled to be held on November 17 and November 18, 2026. The exam city slip is available at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
ICG CGEPT Admit Card 2026 Date
The exam Date and name of the exam city for CGEPT 2026 has been released by the ICG on the official webstie-joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.As per the short notice released by the ICG, the E-Admit Card will be available for download through the candidates' login ID 48 to 72 hrs prior to the exam date. The written exam is scheduled to be held on November 17 and November 18, 2026. It is expected that the ICG CGPET Admit Card 2026 will be released today i.e. on November 15, 2026 on its official website.
Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Admit Card 2026
Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Exam Date and name of Exam City for Indian Coast Guard CGEPT-01/2027 & 02/2027 is available in the candidate's login ID. E-Admit Card will be available for downloading through your login ID 48 to 72 hrs prior to the date of exam. Candidates can check the important details of the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Organisation
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Indian Coast Guard
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Examination Name
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Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT)
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Recruitment Batches
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01/2027 and 02/2027
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Total Vacancies
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365
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Posts
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Navik, Yantrik and Hygienist-I
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Application Mode
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Online
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Exam date
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November 17 and November 18, 2026
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City slip status
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Out
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Admit Card status
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Awaited
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Official Website
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indiancoastguard.gov.in
How to Download ICG CGEPT Admit Card 2026?
The e-Admit Card will be available for downloading through your login ID 48 to 72 hrs before the date of the exam in the candidate's login on the official website. To download the ICG CGEPT admit card, you need to follow the following steps:
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Visit the official website: First, you need to visit the official website of ICG CGEPT. It usually occurs on cgept.cdac.in or joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
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Login: By visiting the website, you will need to enter your login credentials (such as registration number and password). This will be the information that you provided when applying.
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Find the Admit Card section: After logging in, you will get an option where you can download your admit card. It is commonly known as "Admit Card" or "Call Letter".
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Download Hall Ticket: Click on that option and download your admit card. You can download it in PDF or another format.
ICG CGEPT Admit Card 2026: List Of Documents Required At Exam Venue
Candidates appearing in the Computer-Based Online Examination for the Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), Yantrik and other posts will have to carry the crucial documents at the exam venue. As per the detailed notification released earlier, below are the lists of crucial documents to be carried by the candidates at the exam venue.
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Valid original Identity proof (Aadhaar Card OR PAN Card OR Voter ID card OR Driving License OR Passport) as submitted/ uploaded in online application.
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The candidates possessing Aadhaar Card are to upload the Aadhaar Card as the first option for identity proof while filing the online application.
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One printout of E-admit card (B&W printout of E-admit card will be accepted provided the candidate’s photograph, QR codes and all other details are clearly visible/ legible.)
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Two Passport-size colour photographs, same as uploaded in online application.
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