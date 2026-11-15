GTA 6: Launch Date, Who Owns It, Why It Costs So Much and How GTA 5 Made Billions
The launch of GTA VI is just days away, with Rockstar Games set to release the highly anticipated game on November 19, 2026. Here's a look at its price, ownership, budget and GTA 5's success.
The wait for one of the most anticipated video games in history, Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), is almost over as its launch is just around the corner. Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 is set to arrive on November 19, 2026, ending a 13-year wait since the release of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5, in 2013.
Even before its launch, the upcoming game has been making headlines across the globe, generating massive excitement among gaming enthusiasts. Featuring 2 main characters, Jason and Lucia, GTA 6 is expected to take the popular franchise to another level.
However, its reported development costs and the massive commercial success of its predecessor have also raised questions about the business behind the franchise.
Who actually owns GTA 6? Why does the game cost so much to develop? And how did GTA 5 generate billions of dollars? Here is everything you need to know.
GTA 6 Launch Key Details
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Details
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Information
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Game
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Grand Theft Auto VI
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Launch Date
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November 19, 2026
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Developer
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Rockstar Games
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Parent Company
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Take-Two Interactive
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Setting
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Vice City and Leonida
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Main Characters
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Jason and Lucia
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Platforms
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PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S
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PC Release
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Not announced
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Standard Edition Price
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$79.99
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Ultimate Edition Price
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$99.99
Rockstar Games has confirmed November 19, 2026, as the official release date of GTA 6. The game will initially be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
However, there is no official announcement regarding its PC release so far. The game is expected to arrive on personal computers in the future but its release date remains unknown.
Who Owns GTA 6?
Ownership of GTA 6 is held by Take-Two Interactive, which is an American holding company in the business of video games. The firm holds Rockstar Games, which develops and publishes the Grand Theft Auto series of games.
Take-Two Interactive runs its publishing business through a number of labels including Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Among others, Rockstar Games creates some of the most successful franchises such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.
It follows that even as Rockstar Games develops and publishes GTA 6, its parent firm, Take-Two Interactive, owns the franchise.
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Category
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Details
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Game Title
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Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6)
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Developer & Publisher
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Rockstar Games
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Parent Company / Owner
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Take-Two Interactive (American video game holding company)
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Other Take-Two Labels
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2K, Zynga
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Other Major Rockstar Franchises
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Red Dead Redemption
Why Does GTA 6 Cost So Much?
One of the biggest talking points surrounding GTA 6 is its reported development budget, with various reports suggesting that it could cost between $1 billion and $2 billion.
However, there is no official confirmation of these figures. Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has disclosed the development budget so far. Therefore, these figures remain estimates.
There are several reasons why the game requires such a massive investment. A major factor is the extensive research and resources needed for its development, involving developers, designers, writers, artists and other professionals.
The game also features some of the most advanced graphics seen in the gaming world. Marketing and promotion have also played a crucial role in building excitement ahead of its launch.
How Did GTA 5 Make Billions and How It Was Different from GTA 6?
Released in September 2013, Grand Theft Auto 5 became one of the most commercially successful games in history. It crossed $1 billion in sales within just 3 days of its release.
According to Take-Two Interactive, GTA 5 has sold more than 230 million copies worldwide. The entire Grand Theft Auto franchise has crossed 475 million units in sales.
GTA Online played a major role in its long-term success. It allowed players to explore the game world and take part in different activities.
Rockstar continued releasing new updates, missions and vehicles. It also generated revenue through in-game purchases and virtual currency.
This helped GTA 5 remain successful for more than a decade. Its popularity also allowed Rockstar to build a strong audience ahead of the next instalment.
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Feature
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Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5)
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Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6)
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Release Date
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September 17, 2013
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November 19, 2026
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Developer & Publisher
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Rockstar Games
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Rockstar Games
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Parent Company
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Take-Two Interactive
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Take-Two Interactive
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Setting / Location
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Los Santos & Blaine County (San Andreas)
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Vice City & the state of Leonida
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Protagonists
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Three (Michael, Franklin, Trevor)
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Two (Jason Duval & Lucia Caminos)
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Launch Platforms
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PS3, Xbox 360 (later PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
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PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X/S (PC unconfirmed)
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Launch Price (Standard)
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$59.99
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$79.99 (₹5,999 in India)
What Will Be the Price of GTA 6 in India?
GTA 6 is priced at ₹5,999 for the Standard Edition and ₹7,499 for the Ultimate Edition in India. The prices are listed on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store.
Also READ: Free Fire India Launch Date and Time 2026 Set: Garena Confirms October 28 Return, New Playtime Rules, and Download Steps Explained
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com