The wait for one of the most anticipated video games in history, Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), is almost over as its launch is just around the corner. Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 is set to arrive on November 19, 2026, ending a 13-year wait since the release of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5, in 2013. Even before its launch, the upcoming game has been making headlines across the globe, generating massive excitement among gaming enthusiasts. Featuring 2 main characters, Jason and Lucia, GTA 6 is expected to take the popular franchise to another level. However, its reported development costs and the massive commercial success of its predecessor have also raised questions about the business behind the franchise. Who actually owns GTA 6? Why does the game cost so much to develop? And how did GTA 5 generate billions of dollars? Here is everything you need to know.

GTA 6 Launch Key Details Details Information Game Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Date November 19, 2026 Developer Rockstar Games Parent Company Take-Two Interactive Setting Vice City and Leonida Main Characters Jason and Lucia Platforms PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S PC Release Not announced Standard Edition Price $79.99 Ultimate Edition Price $99.99 Rockstar Games has confirmed November 19, 2026, as the official release date of GTA 6. The game will initially be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, there is no official announcement regarding its PC release so far. The game is expected to arrive on personal computers in the future but its release date remains unknown. Who Owns GTA 6? Ownership of GTA 6 is held by Take-Two Interactive, which is an American holding company in the business of video games. The firm holds Rockstar Games, which develops and publishes the Grand Theft Auto series of games.

Take-Two Interactive runs its publishing business through a number of labels including Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Among others, Rockstar Games creates some of the most successful franchises such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. It follows that even as Rockstar Games develops and publishes GTA 6, its parent firm, Take-Two Interactive, owns the franchise. Category Details Game Title Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) Developer & Publisher Rockstar Games Parent Company / Owner Take-Two Interactive (American video game holding company) Other Take-Two Labels 2K, Zynga Other Major Rockstar Franchises Red Dead Redemption Why Does GTA 6 Cost So Much? One of the biggest talking points surrounding GTA 6 is its reported development budget, with various reports suggesting that it could cost between $1 billion and $2 billion.

However, there is no official confirmation of these figures. Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has disclosed the development budget so far. Therefore, these figures remain estimates. There are several reasons why the game requires such a massive investment. A major factor is the extensive research and resources needed for its development, involving developers, designers, writers, artists and other professionals. The game also features some of the most advanced graphics seen in the gaming world. Marketing and promotion have also played a crucial role in building excitement ahead of its launch. How Did GTA 5 Make Billions and How It Was Different from GTA 6? Released in September 2013, Grand Theft Auto 5 became one of the most commercially successful games in history. It crossed $1 billion in sales within just 3 days of its release.

According to Take-Two Interactive, GTA 5 has sold more than 230 million copies worldwide. The entire Grand Theft Auto franchise has crossed 475 million units in sales. GTA Online played a major role in its long-term success. It allowed players to explore the game world and take part in different activities. Rockstar continued releasing new updates, missions and vehicles. It also generated revenue through in-game purchases and virtual currency. This helped GTA 5 remain successful for more than a decade. Its popularity also allowed Rockstar to build a strong audience ahead of the next instalment. Feature Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) Release Date September 17, 2013 November 19, 2026 Developer & Publisher Rockstar Games Rockstar Games Parent Company Take-Two Interactive Take-Two Interactive Setting / Location Los Santos & Blaine County (San Andreas) Vice City & the state of Leonida Protagonists Three (Michael, Franklin, Trevor) Two (Jason Duval & Lucia Caminos) Launch Platforms PS3, Xbox 360 (later PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X/S (PC unconfirmed) Launch Price (Standard) $59.99 $79.99 (₹5,999 in India)